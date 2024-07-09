A rowdy motorcycle for the passionate Twenty One Pilots drummer

Designer and bike builder Roland Sands and RSD created a custom-built motorcycle for Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun. The design project was part of Indian Motorcycle’s Forged custom build program. Dun’s new bike is based on the latest generation, all-new 2025 Indian Scout.

Why Roland Sands and why Josh Dun?

Josh Dun Gets His Custom Indian Scout

Recommended Videos

The first two videos of Indian Motorcycle’s Forged six-part series feature Sands’ custom build for Dun. The series spotlights interpretations of the new Indian Scout by three custom bike builders.

Indian Motorcycles selected Josh Dun as the recipient of the RSD one-of-a-kind motorcycle because of the dynamic drummer’s passion and precision in redefining modern music. The motorcycle’s black and yellow colorways resemble those of Twenty One Pilots’ album Trench. However, in the video, when he and builder Aaron Boss presented the bike to Dun, Sands stated that he had already chosen the colors and added the yellow stripe.

Why Indian Motorcycles chose the Indian Scout for Forged



The Indian Scout has been Indian Motorcycles’ go-to performance motorcycle since the 1920s, when the company factory team, The Wrecking Crew, successfully competed with Harley-Davidson racers.

The Scout is far and away the best-selling model in Indian Motorcycle’s broad range of motorcycles. The 2025 Indan Scout upgrade includes a new steel tube frame, which makes it an excellent platform for custom builds. The new frame makes it easy to remove and replace the tank, fenders, and subframe.

Motorcycle customization and personalization are integral aspects of the sport and the bikes, which makes the new Indian Scout the best choice for the Forged series.