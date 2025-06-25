 Skip to main content
Summer heat killers: EVs with the least range loss

Recurrent tracked the effect of summer heat on more than 29,700 electric vehicles.

By
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-E Ford / Ford

Suppose you are considering an EV purchase or lease this summer and are concerned about battery range during heat waves. In that case, the results of a new study published by EV analytics firm Recurrent Auto can provide valuable guidance. Recurrent calls out the winners and losers in EV range hot temperature-sensitivity.

It’s safe to say that EV battery range is affected by extremes in temperature, both hot and cold. As is the case with most general statements, that one, too, is subject to multiple “buts” and “howevers.” Most studies of the effects of extreme cold on EV battery range or how hot temperatures can hamper your travel plans report on average EV travel range differences collected across a wide variety of EV brands and models. Some compile results from thousands of EVs of the same brand.

Recurrent tracked the effect of summer heat on more than 29,700 electric vehicles. Because EV battery ranges vary from just over 100 miles to more than 400 miles per charge, that range of ranges could make comparisons confusing. Recurrent simplified the summer heat loss comparisons by focusing on the loss of range as a percent of maximum range under ideal conditions for each model.

The best news about EV range in extreme heat

2025 Audi Q4 35 e-tron parked on a rooftop area with concrete wall and blue sky in the background rear right three-quarter view.
2025 Audi Q4 35 e-tron Audi AG / Audi AG

While the Recurrent infographic shows, for example, that an Audi e-tron retains 98% of its range in summer heat and a Chevy Blazer EV keeps 86%, those numbers aren’t as dire as many would expect. Recurrent also offers overall assurance, “Electric cars work perfectly fine in hot weather. Range loss at 90°F (32°C) is minimal. Less than 5% change.”

A red 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV parked outside.
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Chevrolet / Chevrolet

But what about more extreme heat? When the needle tops 100F, Recurrent notes losses as much as 17-18%, but mentions this tip, “These reductions are temporary while the AC is working to keep passengers cool.”

Recurrent EV summer heat range loss study result.
Graphic courtesy of Recurrent Auto Recurrent Auto
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
