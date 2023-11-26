 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

EV battery range is affected by cold weather, but longevity may improve in cold climates: Study

Range anxiety is real, but your battery won't degrade as quickly in the cold

Lou Ruggieri
By
Tesla group photo with Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y parked in front of charger during sunset.
Tesla

Back in 1849, French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote, “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose,” which translates to “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” While we can assume that he wasn’t explicitly referring to battery-powered electric cars nearly 175 years in the future, some words and ideas are genuinely transcendent.

With the new automotive EV-olution taking over the driving world, more and more owners are turning in their fossil-fueled Civics and Tacomas for Model Xs and Ys. And with that new (old) power source, we are facing an age-old problem, once again — Mother Nature. A study done by Recurrent, which used data from more than 12,500 Teslas across the country, shows us that, not surprisingly, temperature affects batteries.

Tesla autopilot
canadianPhotographer56 / Shutterstock

Both heat and cold can sap your EV’s range

In so many ways, we have repeatedly dealt with this issue. Anyone who has had the pleasure of freeze-walking their way to an ice-cold car on a Monday morning only to turn the key and hear a series of rapid clicks, or worse yet, nothing at all, can claim a first-hand account of the cold’s effect on battery output.

Recommended Videos

When the temperature dips significantly, the chemical reactions batteries use to generate power slows down, resulting in reduced energy output. Consumer reports found that cold weather can sap up to 25% of an EV range cruising at 70 mph, while more frequent stop-and-go chilly travel can cause a drop of up to 50% of the manufacturer’s claimed range.

Related

The good news for those EV owners in the icier parts of the country is that it turns out that heat has been found to have a worse effect. The Recurrent study assigned a “range score” for all the Telsa batteries it tracks out of 100. This number represents the percentage of energy retention the car’s battery holds compared to its original as-new range. So, a score of 93 would mean that the car battery, with an original range was 300 miles, can now reach 93% of that original 300-mile range (don’t bother switching apps, it’s 279 miles).

Two 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning testing in the snow in Alaska with snow on the ground.
Ford

For EVs, cold is preferred over heat for longevity

Overall, cars in colder northern climates showed a higher average range score (95) than those in hotter southern environments (92).

But there is more good news still for electric snow bunnies. When it comes to overall longevity for your battery, the cold is also a better option than a hotter environment. Recurrent explains this by saying, “Environmental heat contributes extra energy to the electrochemical reactions in the battery, which can accelerate unwanted chemical reactions that age the battery prematurely.”

Of course, this study is a broad overview, and it does admit that individual car battery health can vary significantly depending on how it has been cared for over the years. So, while extreme heat is generally worse than the cold for EVs, there are many actions owners can take to mitigate a majority of these potential issues.

Tesla Model 3 parked in a desert in front of sand dunes next to a camel.
Tesla

Where an EV lives its life will affect its resale value

Aside from the obvious, this study shows us some of the impending issues the next generation of used car markets will face. Where it used to be that only Concours-level collectors were concerned with “Arizona cars” (cars that were owned and maintained in warm, dry climates, with no significant exposure to moisture, salt, and resulting corrosion), that may all change very soon. Besides listing accidents and damage, your next Carfax may also list where the car spent the majority of its life.

While range anxiety continues to be a pervasive and persistent problem for new EV owners, it is interesting to think how this idea will impact the resale values of those same cars down the road (no pun intended) a bit. But, just like smartphones and even ‘dumb’ phones before that, or similarly with iPods, Discmans before them, and Walkmans before them, batteries all still operate in the same basic ways. They are affected by the same principles of physics and chemistry. So while we have come a long way from finding batteries in the refrigerator of your grandparents’ house, they may have been on to something. After all, the more things change, the more they really do stay the same.

Editors' Recommendations

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV pricing announced: Expect to pay around $200,000 for this top-end EV
It's a Maybach - what did you expect?
The front of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

Mercedes has announced how much its Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, and its "Night Series" edition, is going to cost. As expected, it’s not cheap. The luxury electric utility vehicle will start at just under $180,000 -- but that’s what you’ll pay before taxes and fees for a stripped-down basic version of the EQS 680. If you want the “Maybach Night Series Design Package” (and if you have an eye for luxury, you probably do), it’s going to set you back an extra $25,000. Add on a couple of grand for the “destination fee” and a state-dependent tax bill, and you’re looking at north of a quarter of a million if you want to experience the best of Maybach’s first all-electric vehicle.

In terms of performance, the EV offers a pair of synchronous electric motors with a 484 kW output equating to 649 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 4.1 seconds.

Read more
2024 Kia EV9 starts at $54,900, but you might want to get the bigger battery upgrade
Will the Kia EV9 be one of the most affordable three-row electric SUV? Here is how much it costs
2024 Kia EV9 and EV9 GT Line parked in a forest

Earlier this year, Kia unveiled the all-electric Kia EV9. It’s a three-row midsize electric SUV with level 3 autonomous tech and up to 379 hp produced by dual motors. The Kia EV9 also comes with a 99.8 kWh battery that is estimated to deliver a range of up to 300 miles — that’s if you purchase the all-wheel drive or the rear-wheel drive long-range option. On the other hand, the standard model is available with a smaller 76.1 kWh battery, which can cover up to 223 miles of range.

Another cool thing about the 2024 Kia EV9 is that it looks like the Kia Telluride, except that it’s slightly longer and the bumper design is different. Because it’s a Kia EV with no engine, it offers more interior space than the Kia Telluride. Better yet, the all-wheel drive Kia EV9 is faster and more powerful than the Telluride X-Line with a V6 engine. However, the Kia EV9 has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, which is 500 pounds less than the Kia Telluride.

Read more
This is every automaker that will adopt Tesla’s Supercharger network for EVs
Plus, the details on a new collaboration that will make the future of electric vehicle charging even better
Tesla Supercharger station

Tesla is the most popular electric vehicle brand in North America. Of course, one of the reasons why Tesla became synonymous with electric vehicles is because it revolutionized the EV industry. But to make it convenient to drive an electric car, Tesla built its own fast-charging stations across North America to support its vehicles. As other automakers tried to catch up with Tesla by adopting electric vehicles, Tesla built a reputation for offering the most reliable charging network to its customers.

Initially, Tesla was not open to sharing full access to its charging infrastructure with its competitors. As a result, two common charging standards for EVs developed over the years — Combined Charging System (CSS) and Tesla’s North America Charging Standard (NACS). However, with the U.S. government accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, a significant number of automakers decided to adopt Tesla’s North America Charging Standard. A group of automakers have also banded together to create a network with over 30,000 charging stations in North America. What does all this mean? Charging your EV will soon be a lot easier.

Read more