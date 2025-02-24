 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Road tests start on solid-state EV battery developed by Mercedes AMG and F1 engineers

The range increases from weight reduction and passive cooling as well as energy density..

By
road tests start on mercedes solid state ev battery testing a race track with amg left front three quarter view
Courtesy of Mercedes AMG

Road testing started this month on a Mercedes “621 mile” solid-state lithium-metal battery. Jointly developed by engineers from Mercedes AMG performance passenger cars and F1 groups and battery cell engineers from Factorial Energy Inc., the new batteries increase the available power for EVs while reducing battery weight.

Why build a solid-state EV battery

Testing a solid state battery on a race track with Mercedes AMG right front three-quarter view.
EV batteries with solid-state cells have multiple advantages in addition to range and weight. Solid-state batteries also improve driving efficiency and cell safety.

Recommended Videos

Engineers from the Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) and the Mercedez-Benz Center of Competence for Battery Systems groups developed and patented the new technology. HPP specializes in F1 race car technologies, including systems deployed in road cars.

Related

Following lab and bench testing, engineers modified and equipped a Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan with a solid-state battery. The vehicle was lab-tested in late 2024, and road tests started in February 2025.

Working with Factory solid-state calls, the Mercedes engineers developed a floating cell carrier that allows room for expansion as the cells charge and contractions in discharging. The volume change affects both battery performance and lifespan. The Mercedes battery has pneumatic actuators that interact with cell volume.

The payoff of solid-state batteries

Mercedes-Benz, together with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains developing a solid state battery.
According to Mercedes, lab testing of the EQS test vehicle shows that the solid-state battery provides up to 25% additional electric range compared to a standard battery of the same weight and size. The new Mercedes battery also weighs less and benefits from passive cooling.

The 2025 Mercedes EQS Sedan has a maximum range of 345 miles. Due to the solid-state battery’s multiple advantages, Mercedes expects the EQS with the solid-state battery to have a range of over 621 miles in testing. It will be interesting to learn about the road testing results.

Mercedes solid state EV battery test car parked on a road by borwn grass.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
FIA issues final rules changes ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season
The final versions of the three FIA F1 documents for 2025 total 340 pages
Race cars at the start of the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The FIA changed the rules for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix season, but that's not unusual. The FIA F1 rules and regulations for the Formula One World Championship are updated yearly.

The changes this year are relatively minor, especially considering that the rules and regulations for the 2026 season will change significantly with the debut of a new generation of Grand Prix race cars.

Read more
F1: Hot Wheels reveals F1 race car collections and tracks for 2025
Mattel will offer them Hot Wheels F1 cars singly and in 5-pack assortments.
Hot Wheels 2025 F1 race cars collection.

In October 2024, Mattel's Hot Wheels and F1 announced a partnership to create Hot Wheels versions of F1 cars. The Mattel products were scheduled for release in 2025, and at the time of the announcement, the sole inaugural car available for pre-order was an F1 car with Hot Wheels livery. This week, the partners revealed the first wave of Hot Wheels F1 products.
Why F1 is partnering with a toy company

Hot Wheels is a globally successful brand, with F1 fans eager to take part in the fun and excitement. The partnership is logical and highly likely to be a plum money-maker for both parties, especially with F1's continued rapid rise in popularity in the U.S.

Read more
The Gordon Ramsay premium F1 Garage will grace 10 Grands Prix in 2025
F1 Fans can enjoy ultimate race viewing with food provided by Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay stands in front of a food table at Pit Garage.

Chef Gordon Ramsay's makeover of the premium F1 Garage fan viewing and hospitality location during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was such a success that Ramsay and the Formula 1 organization are bringing it back ten times during the 2025 F1 season. The F1 garage is the premium 3-day trackside viewing opportunity located in the F1 paddock and pit lane.

Starting with the 2025 Miami Grand Prix May 2-4, Gordon Ramsay and his team of executive chefs will prepare and present cuisine from a curated menu of gourmet dishes. The chef will use locally sourced ingredients and pair the dishes with expertly prepared signature cocktails.
Why F1 chose Gordon Ramsay for the F1 Garage

Read more