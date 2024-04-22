New rear seat comfort features may discourage 2025 EQS passengers from leaving.

The 2025 Mercedez-Benze EQS Sedan will arrive at U.S. dealerships later in 2024 with significant upgrades. In addition to new exterior design features, the EQS Sedan will have a greater range due to its larger battery and new regenerative braking software. New rear seat comfort features may discourage passengers from wanting to leave the car.

Why the 2025 Mercedes-EQS updates matter

Besides Mercedes-Benz’s traditional role as a standard-setter for the automotive world, there are two additional reasons to follow EQS developments. EVs present a new frontier for all existing automakers, which carries risks but also provides an open opportunity for outstanding game-changing advances and innovations. Mercedes-Benz definitely wants to continue in that role with EVs.

Another reason to watch the EQS space is that it relates to the other frontier EV frontrunners. Like Tesla, other BEV-only newcomers have focused on luxury performance cars, the profitable market layer where Mercedes-Benz has been a leader for decades. Tesla started with the Model S, a luxury performance sedan in the same price bracket as the Mercedes S-Class. The EQS’s focus on spa-like luxury, which is not a strong suit for Tesla, gives Mercedes-Benz a leadership foothold in EVs.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS range improvements

BEV buyers at all price levels and for all use cases care about range per charge, both to be sure they’ll reach their destinations without running out of power and to avoid the need to plan trips around annoyingly lengthy recharging sessions. The EPA hasn’t released new range estimates for the 2025 EQS, but the new 118 kWh battery, up from 2024’s standard 108 kWh battery, is a significant upgrade.

Mercedes also announced new software for the EQS regenerative braking, another range booster. Apparently, the new regen system is so effective that the disc brake pads won’t be used that often, which was the motive for adding a function to move the pads to contact the brake discs periodically.

Step inside the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, and you may not want to leave

Front and back seating for the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan looks almost other-worldly. The front seat dashboard width of displays plus the three displays in the rear (one on each front seat back plus a third smaller display in the rear seat folding center armrest console are ready to inform and entertain, with ambient lighting pretty much everywhere.

Mercedes-Benz uses an electric heat pump in its climate control system to warm (and cool) the interior as desired. EQS Sedans with the Executive Interior Package and Pinnacle Trim have a folding front passenger seat that moves forward to clear extra space for the rear seat passengers. The rear seats recline up to 38 degrees, and passengers can also adjust the seat depth. The rear seats also have separate heating adjustments for the passengers’ seats, backs, and necks.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan design updates

There are several new design features for the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, including a new front fascia and grille design, an AMG bumper, and additional accent pieces inside and out. However, it’s likely that none of the other design features have the same impact as the new Mercedes standing star.

