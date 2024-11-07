Kia debuts new EVs at SEMA

 Skip to main content
Kia debuts two cool new custom EVs at SEMA

By
Kia Sema Vehicles
Kia / Kia

Car enthusiasts everywhere wait with bated breath for the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SEMA show is an outlet for auto manufacturers and automotive accessory manufacturers to show off some of their wilder ideas to the public. While many of these vehicles and products often seem extreme at the time, they are often harbingers for changes and innovations coming down the pike.

This year, Kia debuted two new vehicles that have garnered considerable interest not only among the EV crowd but also among anyone looking for a little adventure.

The Kia EV9 ADVNTR Concept EV SUV

Kia SEMA
Kia / Kia

The EV9 ADVNTR Concept EV is a three-row SUV based on the already lovable EV9 EV we test-drove and thoroughly enjoyed. The ADVNTR Concept ratchets the off-roadiness up a level with a more rugged custom front and rear fascia, along with reinforced rocker panels. The ADVNTR EV also gets a trick roof rack with accessible tie-downs that blend nicely into the shape of the truck without being obtrusive.

Add to those upgraded panels a more trail-ready set of wheels and all-terrain tires, and you end up with a truck that not only looks cooler but also adds a significant amount of extra toughness to the base EV9’s domesticated civility.

The Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept EV Van

Kia SEMA
Kia / Kia

The PV5 WKNDR Concept EV Van is based on Kia’s recent introduction of PBVs, or Purpose Beyond Vehicles. This new lineup is designed for delivery or small business functions, much in the way many Transit or Sprinter vans have been from Ford and Mercedes-Benz.

The PV5 WKNDR follows the EV9 ADVNTR Concept because it is also made especially for off-roading. Lifted and equipped with all-terrain tires, the PV5 WKNDR EV Van has an incredibly customizable modular interior that can be arranged and rearranged to maximize space and/or functionality, appearing as Kia says, a “Swiss Army Knife on wheels.”

The PV5 features a first-of-its-kind off-board covered storage space while the vehicle is stationary. The “Gear Head,” as it is called, can also be utilized as a mobile pantry for a campsite or the perfect tailgate party. The WKNDR EV Van also gets a set of solar panels and a unique set of turbine wheels that can recharge the van’s batteries to help owners out in the middle of nowhere reduce their range anxiety and enjoy the serenity of the outdoors.

The WKNDR EV Van also gets an onboard air compressor that can be used for many purposes in the wilderness, such as making tire pressure adjustments to handle various terrains or inflating mattresses, inner tubes, or bike tires whenever the need arises.

When does the ADVNTR begin?

Kia SEMA
Kia / Kia

While SEMA tends to tantalize our imaginations year after year, it is never easy to predict how, when, or if the exciting vehicles we see will actually make it to showroom floors. In all likelihood, we will see additional trims added to both the EV9 and the PBV lineups over the next year or so. If the customer response to each of these off-road beauties is loud enough, Kia will undoubtedly find a way to create a supply to meet the demand.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
