Porsche debuts two new variants of its Panamera E-Hybrid

New Porsche models always make for exciting news. With a substantial lineup of models already available, the German automaker has decided to add two new hybrid variants to its Grand Touring Panamera.

Following the successful launch of the Panamera, Panamera 4, and the powerful Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, Porsche has just unveiled the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. This lineup expansion directly targets the rising demand for performance-oriented E-Hybrid powertrains across the autoverse. With these additions, the Panamera lineup will now feature four distinct variants, each showcasing its own unique and cutting-edge powertrain technology.

The Panamera Hybrid makes up to 536 hp

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is designed to deliver a superior blend of efficiency and exhilarating performance. It features an advanced hybrid system mated to an already impressive 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, generating an impressive 300 hp. With a combined output of 463 hp and a robust 479 lb-ft of torque, this model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 174 mph

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid ratches things up another notch, delivering a heart-racing driving experience with its continuous power delivery, especially at the higher end of the rpm spectrum. Its powerful 2.9-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine produces 348 hp, resulting in a total system output of 536 hp and an impressive maximum torque of 553 lb-ft. This potent combo enables the 4S E-Hybrid to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a scalding 3.5 seconds while reaching a supercar top speed of 180 mph.

Both of these groundbreaking E-Hybrid models come equipped with enhanced charging capabilities, superior throttle response, and a revolutionary high-voltage battery that boasts 45% more capacity than previous generations. The compact 25.9 kWh high-voltage battery fits snuggly within the vehicle’s layout. Coupled with an 11 kW onboard AC charger, charging times can be as low as 2.5 hours under ideal conditions.

The new electric motor achieves an output of up to 187 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque, significantly outperforming its predecessor. Enhanced efficiency and lower weight are two more highlights of this hybrid integration within the PDK transmission housing. The system’s energy recuperation potential of up to 88 kW allows for an extended all-electric driving range.

The Panamera Hybrid offers four driving modes

The Panamera E-Hybrids introduce four distinct driving modes, along with its Sport and Sport Plus modes, that enhance driving efficiency without compromising performance. Once the fully electric mode has been somewhat depleted and the battery’s charge drops below a specified threshold, the system subtly switches to Hybrid Auto mode, where it smartly manages the powertrain for optimal performance based on real-time driving conditions input.

By integrating information from the navigation system, Hybrid Auto mode maximizes efficiency, especially in urban driving scenarios. In E-Hold mode, the vehicle preserves the current battery charge, while E-Charge mode allows the combustion engine to recharge the battery up to 80% at speeds above 34 mph. At the same time, in Sport and Sport Plus modes, the target battery charge is reduced to 20% and 30%, respectively (previously set at 30% and 80%), which keeps Porsche’s spirited performance-based ethos alive without sacrificing energy efficiency.

The Panamera E-Hybrid uses an active suspension

Every variant of the new Panamera is equipped with an advanced two-chamber adaptive air suspension as a standard issue. This setup is further enhanced by Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which features sophisticated two-valve dampers. For those seeking an even higher level of performance, the E-Hybrid models can be equipped with the optional Porsche Active Ride. This option adds an innovative active suspension system that maximizes both traction and cornering stability while delivering luxury levels of comfort. Each individual damper is controlled by an electrically powered hydraulic pump connected to the vehicle’s robust 400-volt network, allowing for real-time reaction adjustments to ever-changing road surfaces.

This intelligent system minimizes body movement caused by road imperfections and maintains a level ride during dynamic driving. The dampers adapt to surface conditions and driving scenarios, allowing for rapid adjustments up to 13 times per second. This advanced active suspension technology introduces innovative functions that essentially eliminate squats and dives during acceleration and braking (respectively) and elevate ride height, making entry and exit easier.

The new E-Hybird Panameras get upgrades outside and in

The new Panamera variants show off a sporty and aggressive look that commands attention on the road or in a parking lot. Up front, the Panamera models feature newly sculpted LED Matrix Design headlights that along with providing better visibility, retain the traditional Porsche look. Alongside these enhancements, specifically placed air intakes optimize airflow and cooling, adding equal parts function and aesthetic form. With these upgrades, the Panamera lineup not only captures the essence of Porsche’s iconic performance heritage but also sets new standards for luxury, efficiency, and driving pleasure.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid begins at $115,500

The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is available at a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $115,500, while the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is priced at $126,800. Naturally, these prices exclude tax, title, registration, dealer fees, and a $1,995 delivery fee. Orders will begin to be taken at the end of March, with both models expected to arrive at U.S. dealers by Fall 2024.