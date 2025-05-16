Maserati moves production of two key vehicles back to Modena

Italian sports car manufacturer Maserati is shifting production of two of its most iconic models back to its hometown Modena factory. Both the GranTurismo and GranCabrio ranges will be built at the “Motor Valley” plant by the end of this year.

So far, the current generation of Maserati’s grand tourer has graced the production lines at the Mirafiori factory near Turin. The last Modena-built GranTurismo, the GranTurismo Zeda, rolled off the production line in 2019. However, some elements of the current Maserati GranTurismo do trace back to the version produced in 2018.

Recommended Videos

The flagship Modena factory currently produces the MC20 “halo car,” the MC20 Cielo, and the GT2 Stradale. The latter is a road-legal version of the GT2 and is currently the most powerful Maserati with an internal combustion engine pumping out a total of 631 horsepower.

“Bringing the GranTurismo and GranCabrio back to Modena is a proud and strategic decision that combines our industrial heritage with the capabilities of the future, for which we must also thank our colleagues at Mirafiori for the extraordinary work done in the first phase of production in recent years,” said Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO.

“By starting production in the fourth quarter of 2025, we are strengthening our roots while offering the flexibility and innovation that our customers expect. We are guided by our Modena-based heart: this area is the cornerstone of our extraordinary brand, the longest-lived in the entire Italian Motor Valley, with the ability to bring to the world a unique vision of performance and driving pleasure. The brand’s commitment to the local community is always constant, and at the same time we want to create new opportunities for growth.”

Despite tariffs, Maserati seems to be staying put

Tariffs have been a major talking point in recent weeks, especially when it comes to the automotive industry. However, with this latest move, Maserati seems to be reaffirming its commitment to manufacturing all its vehicles in Italy and committing its long-term future to Modena.

However, you couldn’t really have it any other way. Maserati’s vehicles are Italian through and through. It’s part of the appeal. There’s a strong and fair argument that a “Maserati” rolling off the production line somewhere like Detroit would just be a car with a Maserati badge on it rather than the real thing. And that would likely do more damage than tariffs ever could.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio are very similar vehicles, with the GranCabrio essentially being a convertible version of the GranTurismo. Both vehicles have the same powertrain, Maserati’s “Nettuno V6” with different trims boasting different tunings. There’s also an electric “Folgore” version of both vehicles available, offering more horsepower and faster acceleration than the ICE versions.

Maserati’s powerful Nettuno V6, the engine that the combustion version of the vehicles is fitted with, is also produced at the Modena plant. The Nettuno V6 features across Maserati’s lineup, appearing in some ICE versions of the Grecale SUV and in the MC20 Super Sports Car, amongst other vehicles.

Despite losing two Maserati models, the Mirafiori plant will continue to produce vehicles for parent company Stellantis, including the upcoming hybrid variant of the Fiat 500 city car.