The GranCabrio may be the most fun Maserati yet

The Maserati GranCabrio is a Grand Touring Dynamo

By
Maserati GranCabrio
Maserati / Maserati

When we got our hands on a captivating GranTurismo Trofeo several months ago, we came to the conclusion that it may be the best production GT car ever made. While at first glance, that declaration may seem like click-bait hyperbole, we went on to back up our decision with plenty of real-world, seat-of-the-pants experience.

The two drawbacks that stood out concerning the Trofeo we drove were that it was a fixed-roof coupe, making it feel somewhat sealed off from the outside world (which can be a good thing in many instances), and the fact that it was priced a bit outside of our typical comfort zone.

As if it were reading our automotive diary, Maserati has just announced that it will be debuting the new GranCabrio convertible this summer, and we cannot wait to jump behind the wheel of one of these drop-top dynamos.

Maserati GranCabrio
Maserati / Maserati

Considered an “entry-level” Grand Tourer, the GranCabrio begins with a trim-specifically tuned 3.0-liter aluminum block and heads Nettuno V-6 that also appears in the Trofeo and MC20 variants. In its new base GranCabrio form, this V-6 pumps out a still-impressive 483 horsepower (versus the Trofeo’s organ-flattening 542 hp).

As with the up-market Trofeo, the GranCabrio comes standard with traction-happy all-wheel-drive and a four-mode air suspension system that can switch from the marshmallowy Comfort mode, all the way up to the race-ready Corsa mode that cuts out all driving assistance aids and hunkers the big chassis down as close to the roadway as possible to ensure maximum handling prowess.

Maserati GranCabrio
Maserati / Maserati

According to Maserati, to keep up with its ever-changing customer needs and wants, the GranCabrio’s color choices have been “revamped and extended. ” In addition to six standard color choices, the Italian carmaker offers up to 26 optional choices as part of its bespoke Fuoriserie program.

Part luxury cruiser, part racecar, Maserati does not disappoint in the latter category regarding the open-air GranCabrio. Despite the inevitable weight gain that comes along with removing a fixed roof in favor of a convertible top, the GranCabrio is capable of rocketing from 0-100 km/h in a scant 4.0-seconds flat, which translates to a high-three-second 0-60 mph run; plenty fast for 95 percent of automotive enthusiasts.

Maserati GranCabrio
Maserati / Maserati

The GranCabrio on display in the photos provided from a famous frozen lake in Switzerland, features the Verde Giada body color, with black brake callipers, and 20” (front) and 21” (rear) wheels with Crio (Imola) diamond-cut gloss black design. The interior is in an ice-coloured perforated full-grain leather, with the Maserati Trident logo embroidered on the headrest. The specifications of the model on display – featuring the Sonus faber high premium sound system with 19 speakers – is complemented by 3D carbon-fiber finishes and adaptive full LED headlights with a dark finish.

Maserati GranCabrio
Maserati / Maserati

Orders for the new entry-level Maserati will begin being taken in April for delivery beginning this summer. And while pricing has yet to be officially laid out, we expect the new base variant of the open-air Maserati to begin around the $170,00 mark, which should be considerably discounted in contrast to the more upscale Trofeo version, making it one of the (relvatively) best bang-for-the-buck high-end luxury sports cars on the planet.

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
