 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo vs The Grecale Folgore: What’s the difference?

ICE Vs Electric: Maserati Edition

By
A Maserati Grecale Folgore
Maserati

If you’re interested in Maserati’s luxury crossover, the Grecale, you may be wondering what trim is right for you. At the top end, there’s the Trofeo trim which features Maserati’s 3-liter twin-turbo Nettuno engine (the same one you’ll find in the GranTurismo and MC20) and the Folgore trim, which is a dual-motor EV.

The main difference between the vehicles are powertrain based — and you may be wondering how the choice of trim affects things like performance. There are also some cosmetic differences between the two styles, and a noticeable divergence in driving experience.

Recommended Videos

There’s obviously the overall EV vs. ICE argument too, and one type of vehicle may be your best option for reasons that aren’t exactly specific to Maserati. Though the Grecale does go against convention when it comes to one major EV theme. After spending some time in both trims, here are our thoughts on what similarities the Folgore and Trofeo trims have, and what makes them stand apart from eachother.

Related

Fundamentally, it’s the same vehicle

Maserati Grecale Interior
Maserati

To state the obvious, this is two trims of the same vehicle. It’s a Maserati Grecale, and comes with all of the features you would expect from the Italian manufacturer’s luxury SUV. The interior is exceptional, with either boldly colored leathers for traditionalists, or a option made from recycled nylon for the environmentally conscious amongst us.

That interior, whatever it’s clad in, is spacious and comfortable. The storage space in the back is class-leading, and you can haul even more with the back seats folded down. You can have an audio system from fellow Italian luxury company Sonus Faber.

There is also some degree of offroading capability, with nine-inches of ground clearance and all wheel drive present in both trims. However, the vehicle’s underside isn’t excessively armored, so you should probably avoid rocks and stick to dirt roads if you get the urge to take a Grecale out into the wild. A hazard smashing up a sump is enough to ruin your day, as is potential damage to a battery pack. So the concerns carry over there.

The Folgore gets some unique color options

The Maserati Grecale Folgore in "Dark Aurora"
Maserati

Maserati’s high-end styling isn’t just limited to the interior. The manufacturer also does a great job when it comes to paintwork. You have plenty of solid options no matter what trim you pick  for your Maserati SUV, but those buying the Folgore will have a few extra options, 27 in total.

Many of the unique paint options are copper-inspired, because copper’s pretty central to electrical systems. This includes paints with a kind of copper dust mixed into them — which catches the light wonderfully on a sunny day. There is also a few really solid sea-inspired blue options. Finally, the copper theme carries over to Maserati’s markings on its Folgore vehicles. So the famous trident that features on the vehicle’s bodywork will look like the reddish metal instead of the silver you’ll see elsewhere.

For a pure driving experience, the V6 is your best option

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo
Maserati

One of the main benefits of going electric is arguably the performance boost it brings. EVs often punch above their weight when it comes to things like acceleration, and that instantly available torque is handy when coming out of a corner. So naturally you’d think the electric Grecale would outperform its ICE sibling without too much trouble. After all, the Folgore trim on the GranTurismo boasts the equivalent of 276 more horsepower than the Trofeo trim can produce, and shaves an eye-watering 0.6 seconds off its 0-60 time.

This isn’t the case on the Grecale though. The Nettuno V6 in the Trofeo trim is noticably punchier than the motors in the Folgore. On paper, the EV has more horsepower. But an extra 27 ponies prancing away isn’t enough to offset the extra weight added by the vehicle’s battery pack.

Beyond raw power, there’s also the fact that the Grecale Trofeo’s engine is arguably more true to the spirit of Maserati in general. They’re supposed to be loud. The Italian sports car manufacturer does place speakers throughout the Folgore trim, and puts effort into electronically producing some vehicular noise in “sport” mode, but it’s just not the same. Speaking of “Sport” mode, that’s where the Folgore caps out, it lacks a “Corsa” mode and that’s a bit of a shame.

If you really want to have a lot of fun in a Maserati, “Corsa” mode which perks up the throttle response, shifts gears more aggressively, and even affects the engine’s audio output. The GranTurismo Folgore has “Corsa Mode,” sans shifting obviously, but the electric Grecale seems to have missed out here.

So the EV is a solid option if you want a sporty electric crossover, but if you really do want something that feels like a sports car when you have a bit of spare fun time, but is a small and functional SUV when it needs to be — the Trofeo is not only the best option Maserati offers but arguably one of the best options on the market today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
The Spectre: Hands on with Rolls Royce’s art deco masterpiece
Rolls Royce's EV coupe is something special
Rolls Royce Spectre front

Despite only making its debut in late 2023, the Spectre is one of Rolls Royce’s most iconic vehicles. Like it's ghostly namesake, it's also not easy to spot. You’ll definitely notice one when it's there, but only so many can roll out of the company's Goodwood, England-based factory every year. The justifiable hype and desirability mean many of those go straight to customers.

Still, I’ve been lucky enough to ride in one as a passenger and drive one myself on a few occasions. One of those occasions involved sitting in heavy Canadian traffic for a few hours, one was a tight 20 minutes in South Carolina, and recently I got to spend a few hours driving a Spectre around D.C. and northern Virginia. While that's not enough time for a truly in-depth review, it’s more than enough to give me a good taste of the vehicle, which I can then relay on to you.
It's a head-turner

Read more
The 2026 Genesis GV90 SUV: What we know so far
The details on the Genesis GV90 SUV
genesis gv90 suv neolun

In a very short time, the upstart company Genesis has made big waves in a very established and expensive pond. Hyundai's luxury division has done a remarkable job of taking what we like most about other luxury cars and SUVs and giving them just enough of a twist to be unique. Its first SUV was the Q5-fighting GV70, appropriately followed up by the larger GV80.

Genesis jumped into the EV game with its most recent polarizing-styled EV6-ish GV60. Their next model will not only be the largest SUV in their fleet but also fully electric. Based on the Neolun Concept Genesis previewed at the New York Auto Show, here is everything we know so far about the spectacular new EV90.

Read more
What we know about Toyota’s new MR2 so far
The new MR2 is not for you
Second generation Toyota MR2

While it may be known for its pickup trucks and hybrids, Toyota also produces world-leading sports cars like the Supra. In 2026, it’s set to revive one of its best-loved mid-engine sports coupes after nearly 20 years. The MR2 was last manufactured in 2007, but a new version will be on sale in Japan in the near future. Here’s what we know about it.

Japanese motoring website Best Car seems to be the main source of information on the upcoming MR2 as things stand. It seems to believe that the coupe will pack 316 horsepower and 304 lb-ft of torque courtesy of the same 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-three engine you’ll find in both the GR Yaris and the GR Corolla. In terms of transmission choices, purists will undoubtedly be pleased that there is a six-speed manual option available. For those uncomfortable with a stick shift, you can still opt for an eight-speed automatic.

Read more