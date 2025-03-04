Maserati MC20 sets autonomous world speed record with Indy Autonomous Challenge

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why set the record at the Kennedy Space Center? The record-setting run Taking it to the streets to ride on public roads What the record means for the future

World autonomous speed records fell in Florida when an Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20 reached 197.7 mph at the Kennedy Space Center on March 3, 2025.

The record-setting pace was achieved through the joint efforts of Indy Autnomous Challenge (IAC), Politecnico di Milano, Maserati, and 1000 Milglia Experience Florida. The run is associated with MOST, Italy’s National Center for Sustainable Mobility.

Recommended Videos

Why set the record at the Kennedy Space Center?



You need a lot of road to set high-speed records. The Kennedy Space Center’s Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) is 2.8 miles (15,000 feet long, one of the longest in the world. The LLF is a center for aerospace-related innovation, research, manufacturing, and testing.

The record-setting run

Using AI software developed at Politecnico di Milano, the Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20 Coupe set the documented record speed of 197.7 mph with no human in the car. The same group set the previous record, 192.8 mph, in 2022.

Taking it to the streets to ride on public roads

In addition to the record set by the Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati, a Maserati MC20 convertible participated in the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. This American segment road drive was in the car owned by Politecno di Milano and was part of a 2023 convoy for 60 kilometers of autonomous driving across Italy.

What the record means for the future

The team is proud of the records for what they represent.

“These world speed records are much more than just a showcase of future technology; we are pushing AI-driver software and robotics hardware to the absolute edge,” said Paul Mitchell, Indy Autonomous Challenge CEO. “Doing so with a streetcar is helping transition the learnings of autonomous racing to enable safe, secure, sustainable, high-speed autonomous mobility on highways.”