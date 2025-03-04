 Skip to main content
Maserati MC20 sets autonomous world speed record with Indy Autonomous Challenge

Self-driving car hits nearly 200 mph at Kennedy Space Center

By
Setting the world record for unmanned autonomous driving.
Courtesy of Indy Autonomous Challenge

World autonomous speed records fell in Florida when an Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20 reached 197.7 mph at the Kennedy Space Center on March 3, 2025.

The record-setting pace was achieved through the joint efforts of Indy Autnomous Challenge (IAC), Politecnico di Milano, Maserati, and 1000 Milglia Experience Florida. The run is associated with MOST, Italy’s National Center for Sustainable Mobility.

Why set the record at the Kennedy Space Center?

The site of the Indy Autonomous Challenge at the Kenneday Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida.
You need a lot of road to set high-speed records. The Kennedy Space Center’s Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) is 2.8 miles (15,000 feet long, one of the longest in the world. The LLF is a center for aerospace-related innovation, research, manufacturing, and testing.

The record-setting run

The Maserati MC20 Coupe that set the World Autonomous Speed Record with th Indy Autonomous Challenge.
The Maserati MC20 Coupe that set the World Autonomous Speed Record with th Indy Autonomous Challenge. Courtesy of Indy Autonomous Challenge

Using AI software developed at Politecnico di Milano, the Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20 Coupe set the documented record speed of 197.7 mph with no human in the car. The same group set the previous record, 192.8 mph, in 2022.

On the way to setting the world autonomous speed record with the Indy Autonomous Challenge.
On the way to setting the world autonomous speed record with the Indy Autonomous Challenge. Courtesy of Indy Autonomous Challenge

Taking it to the streets to ride on public roads

Driving the Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible on public roads with 1999 Miglia Experience Florida.
Driving the Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible on public roads with 1999 Miglia Experience Florida. Courtesy of Indy Autonomous Challenge

In addition to the record set by the Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati, a Maserati MC20 convertible participated in the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. This American segment road drive was in the car owned by Politecno di Milano and was part of a 2023 convoy for 60 kilometers of autonomous driving across Italy.

A team member driving the Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible that was part of an autonomous driving convoy across Italy in 2022.
A team member driving the Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible that was part of an autonomous driving convoy across Italy in 2022. Courtesy of Inday Autononous Challenge

What the record means for the future

Team members with the two Maseratis involved with the World Autonomous Speed Record with the Indy Autonomous Challenge.
Team members with the two Maseratis involved with the World Autonomous Speed Record with the Indy Autonomous Challenge. Courtesy of Indy Automomouis Challenge

The team is proud of the records for what they represent.

“These world speed records are much more than just a showcase of future technology; we are pushing AI-driver software and robotics hardware to the absolute edge,” said Paul Mitchell, Indy Autonomous Challenge CEO. “Doing so with a streetcar is helping transition the learnings of autonomous racing to enable safe, secure, sustainable, high-speed autonomous mobility on highways.”

The team that supported the World Autonomous Speed Record with the Indy Autonomous Challenge.
The team supported the World Autonomous Speed Record with the Indy Autonomous Challenge. Courtesy of Indy Autonomous Challenge

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
