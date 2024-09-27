Maserati makes a statement about its all-electric future at MYS

Maserati’s 2024 Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) exhibit from September 25 to 28 isn’t limited to sea-going vessels. The Modena, Italy-based luxury performance brand’s exhibit includes two all-electric vehicles, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore super sportscar and the Maserati Tridente 10.5-meter day boat.

Why Maserati chose the Monaco Yacht Show to present its all-electric duo

The Principality of Monaco, home of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and other elite events, is a fitting site for Maserati’s luxury performance vehicles. For 33 years, the Monaco Yacht Show has attracted superyacht and posh tenders for boating and yachting enthusiasts.

Held in Port Hercule bay on the Côte d/Azur in Monaco, the MYS includes more than 560 exhibits. The show attracts those interested in the glamour and quality of the world’s most luxurious, comfortable, and innovative boats. Maserati is a perfect fit for the setting.

Maserati exhibits more than just a car and a boat



The Maserati super sportscar and luxury dayboat at the MYS share more than their brand name and all-electric power sources. Each also features innovations that enhance performance and range, which are the primary questions of any electric vehicle.

The 10-passenger Maserati Tridente, co-developed with Vita Power and finished by Hodgdon Yachts, is made of carbon fiber, contributing to the vessel’s strength, low weight, and durability. Powered by a maximum 600 hp electric motor and 252 kWh, the Tridente cruises at 25 knots and tops out at 40 knots. The Tridente can recharge in less than an hour with a direct current.

The GranCabrio Folgore at the MYS has a Rose Gold finish and a Titan Grey convertible top. The four-passenger super sportscar has a top speed of 180 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 62.2 mph in 2.8 seconds. Energy-saving innovations, including mapped drive modes, give the Folgore a maximum range of 278 miles, although certainly not when driven at 180 mph.