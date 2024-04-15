 Skip to main content
Maserati rounds off its 2025 Folgore lineup with an electric GranCabrio

Maserati's sports convertible goes all-electric

Dave McQuilling
By
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore
Maserati

Maserati has unveiled the final piece of its 2024 electrification puzzle in the form of the GranCabrio Folgore — an all-electric version of its new convertible. The battery-powered roadster was unveiled as part of “Folgore Days,” a celebration of Maserati’s new electric lineup held in Italy’s motor valley. Folgore Days itself is following on from the Formula E racing weekend at Misano World Circuit — with Maserati being the only luxury brand represented in the electric racing series.

The Trident has gone all out with its latest offering, producing what it claims is the fastest electric convertible on the market. It can do 0-60 in 2.8 seconds and is capable of hitting speeds of just over 180 miles per hour. As with many of Maserati’s sportier offerings, “Corsa Mode” is available and is the easiest way to get the most out of your electric Maserati. The vehicle produces just over 750 horsepower, though with boost, this can briefly reach around 820 horsepower. So the GranCabrio sits alongside its hard-top sibling as the most powerful vehicle Maserati currently offers.

Launch control is available in Corsa and Sport modes, enabling drivers to experience the vehicle’s lightning-quick acceleration with little effort. Torque distribution can be adjusted to make the vehicle as playful as you want it to be, and the “performance optimizer” includes a couple of mapping options, one of which boosts power by up to 10%.

Perfect 50/50 weight distribution, adjustable air-spring suspension, and the level of rigidity found in its non-electric sibling make it easy to keep all of that power on the road.

A convertible for all conditions

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore
Maserati

Even the soft-top roof is built for speed. You can safely operate it at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour, so you don’t need to slow down or pull over if the sun is having an awkward afternoon. Instead, you can just put it down or up at will, and that process takes around 12 seconds.

As with the gas-powered GranCabrio, a couple of comfort features make it possible to drive topless, even when the weather gets chilly. The main two to look out for are the neck warmer, which should help drive away the cold, and the wind stopper, which smooths out the airflow around the passenger compartment.

Charging is also extremely convenient — adding to the vehicle’s practicality. A DC booster allows for fast charging at a wider array of stations, and battery pre-conditioning regulates the cell’s temperature to allow for optimal charging speeds. Add in “Charging Station Locator 2.0,” and you should be free to enjoy the best that your GranCabrio Folgore has to offer without the specter or range anxiety lurking in the background.

In terms of comfort, Maserati claims that the GranCabrio is pretty versatile. As with the GranTurismo, GranTurismo Folgore, and the standard ICE GranCabrio — it’s designed to be something you can thrash around when you want to have fun — or comfortably cruise in for very long distances.

In terms of looking good, it has very similar sleek styling to its ICE counterpart — though some unique Folgore features have been added. Despite the modernity centering around its powertrain and performance, there are plenty of nods to classic styling apparent in the GranCabrio. If you really want to stand out on the road, then a few Folgore-exclusive paint options are also available. As with the other vehicles in the trim — expect plenty of nods to copper.

There is still more to come

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore
Maserati

As with many manufacturers, Maserati ultimately has its sights set on full electrification in the near future. That means every vehicle the company offers, including the MC20, will have a BEV option emerging over the next couple of years — and eventually be electric-only.

The electric version of the company’s supercar is expected to make its debut in 2025, with electrification of the entire range being completed at some point in 2028. The push goes beyond the cars themselves. Maserati is heavily involved in Formula E, and just as Formula 1 has contributed many aspects of modern vehicles that we now take for granted, The Trident is pulling plenty from the track and putting it into its EV range. An ad campaign featuring Måneskin singer and songwriter Damiano David also accompanies the GranCabrio’s launch and the completion of the Folgore lineup.

