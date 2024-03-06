This Maserati Convertible comes with some cutting edge features

Maserati has decided to offer a “Spyder” variant of its luxury sports car, the GranTurismo. The new GranCabrio is a four-seater convertible that allows you to enjoy the performance and styling that come with “The Trident’s” flagship vehicle while also offering a comfortable and high-tech top-down experience. If you really want to get the most out of your new convertible, Maserati is even offering the GranCabrio with the Trofeo trim.

As with many Maseratis, heritage also plays a strong part. The engineers, who are based in Modena, Italy, still base their vehicles on classic proportions established as far back as the 1950s. Although the GranCabrio, like the GranTurismo, definitely draws on the brand’s proud heritage, it also contains many modern touches that improve comfort levels while ensuring performance is what you would expect from a high-end modern luxury sports car.

Recommended Videos

If you live somewhere with slightly suspect weather, then you’ll be pleased to know that the GranCabrio’s roof speed is almost as impressive as its 0-60 times. It takes just 13.9 seconds for the vehicle to lower its canopy back into the trunk space, so you can really make the most of any sparse sunshine while also fending off a drizzle should the worst happen.

It’s operated from a button on the center console, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding it once a water droplet or two starts to hit your windscreen. The canopy also comes in three different colors, so you’ll have plenty of options for matching it with the vehicle’s exterior paint and stunning luxury interior.

Classic proportions, with modern comforts

One modern touch that comes with the Maserati GranCabrio centers on the level of comfort you can expect when the top is down. A cutting edge neck warmer is included as standard, and can provide three different heat levels should a driver or passenger need a touch of warmth on their neck. If you want to splash the cash a little — a “wind stopper” is also available. The wind stopper is designed to reduce turbulence while the top is down, providing more comfort to passengers and improving the convertible’s aerodynamics.

The vehicle is also 100% handmade in Italy. So, if you prefer a European touch when it comes to your high-end vehicles, then you can toss the imperial socket set with this one. It also arguably gives you the “Maserati” experience in its purest form. To many enthusiasts, the roar of the Italian brand’s engine is every bit as important as the vehicle’s looks or its performance.

Drop-top aside, it’s basically a roadster version of the “GranTurismo,” which is the Trident’s top-end sports car. So under the hood, you’ll get a 6-cylinder, 3-liter, twin-turbo Nettuno engine capable of churning out 542 horsepower. You can expect very similar acceleration and handling, though there is always a bit of a trade-off when the roof goes.

Editors' Recommendations