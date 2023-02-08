 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The 8 best sports cars under $100k you can get

Six figures may not get you as much as it used to, but you can get one of these sports cars with that budget

Joel Patel
By

Blame inflation, supply chain issues, or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that won’t go away, but cars are way, way, way more expensive than they used to be. It’s a new trend that doesn’t seem like it will be slowing down anytime soon. Still, if you’re lucky enough to have $100,000 to spend on a high-performance sports car, you have some great options to explore. 

While one wouldn’t normally consider $100,000 sports cars affordable, shoppers that have some money to blow can find homegrown American muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger or exotics like the Lotus Emira on budget. From mega-powered muscle cars to mid-engine sports cars, here are the eight best sports cars you can purchase for under $100,000. 

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 front end angle from passenger's side parked on a race track.
Porsche

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 – $91,750

Unbelievably, $100,000 isn’t enough to get into a base Porsche 911 anymore, but Porsche’s loss is your gain, because you can get a 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 for that money. The GTS 4.0 comes with the same flat-six engine that’s found in the track-ready GT4. In this sports car, the 4.0-liter six-cylinder makes 394 horsepower and revs all the way to 7,800 rpm. The motor is an ode to natural aspiration with rapid response time and a pure sound. 

Like other Porsches, what makes the GTS 4.0 so special is the way it handles and feels like a complete package. Shifts are excellent, handling is sublime, and the car feels like it can take beating after beating without an issue. Whether you spend your time on the track or on the road, the GTS 4.0 feels special in either environment.  

2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 front end angle from driver's side in front of a warehouse.
Ford

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – $80,815

The fastest and quickest Ford Mustang available continues to come with a V8 engine, regardless of whatever naming malarkey Ford uses for its EVs. The Shelby GT500 is a visceral experience that’s similar to a rollercoaster. The acceleration from the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine is brutal, the ride is harsh, and the handling capability is enough to forgo botox. It looks like it’s trying to kill you because that’s exactly what it’s trying to do. It’s a riot and worth every dollar, even if you have to rent one before making an official purchase. 

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray front end angle from driver's side in the desert in front of mountains.
Chevrolet

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray – $65,895

Six figures isn’t enough to get into one of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray’s performance models like the Z06 or new electrified E-Ray, but the standard Stingray offers blistering performance. The Corvette’s standard 6.2-liter V8 engine sits in the middle of the sports car’s body, bringing supercar performance and looks. Even a regular C8 Corvette can get to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 194 mph. For a car that starts at well under $100,000, the Corvette is an absolute bargain. 

2023 Lotus Emira front end overhead shot with studio lighting in the back.
Lotus

Lotus Emira First Edition – $96,100

Lotus may not have the brand recognition of Ferrari or Lamborghini, but its cars are nearly as exotic. The Emira is one of Lotus’ newest vehicles, but follows the automaker’s history of being a true driver’s car. It also looks like a million bucks and because Lotus is such a small brand in the U.S., the Emira will also get attention like it’s a $1 million car.  

The Emira’s engines seem boring for a $100,000 sports car, but that’s far from the truth. The base engine is a 360-horsepower four-cylinder from Mercedes-AMG, and the upgrade is a supercharged V6 engine from Toyota that makes 400 horsepower. These offer plenty of power, but the way the Emira handles is transformative. In a world that’s moving to electric wizardry, the Emira feels old school in the best way possible.  

2022 Lexus LC front end angle parked on the side of the road in front of green grassy and hill.
Lexus

Lexus LC – $95,600

The Lexus LC is the best product that Lexus sells. It looks incredible, has a sonorous V8 engine that will make you fall in love, and a scrumptious interior that you’ll want to live in. Unlike most of the sports cars on this list, the LC isn’t about outright performance. It’s about slowing down and enjoying the journey. With a 5.0-liter V8 engine and a comfortable ride, you’ll enjoy every journey in the LC. Want some advice? Spend some extra money and get the convertible. You won’t regret it. 

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE front end angle from passenger side parked on a race track with the sun setting in the back.
Chevrolet

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE – $77,495

Chevrolet certainly knows how to make bargain-basement sports cars. The Camaro may live in the Corvette’s shadow, but for those in the know, there’s plenty of performance to be had with the more affordable sports car.

By all measures, the ZL1’s 650-horsepower supercharged V8 engine is more than powerful enough for most people. Those seeking extra performance can opt for the ZL1 1LE package that turns the Camaro into the baddest Stormtrooper you’ve ever seen. Things like sticky tires, Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers from Multimatic, dive planes, and carbon fiber components turn the Camaro into a track monster. 

2022 Jaguar F-Type rear end overhead shot in front of a building with the top down.
Jaguar

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic P450 RWD – $79,175

Jaguar is saying goodbye to the F-Type after the 2024 model year. It’s going the way of the dodo, which is heartbreaking. The F-Type drool-worthy design, delightful exhaust note, and engaging handling leave a lasting mark on your soul. Drive one, and you won’t be able to forget the experience.  

With a budget of $100,000, you’re locked into getting the base supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that’s pumping out 444 horsepower. While Jaguar claims a zero-to-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds, outlets have hit the figure in just 4 seconds with the sports car. Since the F-Type isn’t as sharp to drive as its competitors, we say go for the convertible and enjoy the sound. 

2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak front end angle from passenger side parked in a garage.
Dodge

Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak – $88,335

At this point, you’ve probably heard the gospel of the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and its cohorts. Somehow, despite all odds with the industry moving to electric cars and government officials coming for everything fun – that poor M&Ms – the Challenger SRT continues to exist. 

With six figures, you can go straight to the top of the lineup to the SRT Jailbreak. Instead of the Hellcat’s 797-horsepower engine, the Jailbreak boasts up to 807 horsepower. That unlocks a zero-to-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 203 mph. Dodge claims it’s the “Fastest Muscle Car” on sale today. Buy one to get a direct injection of Americana while you still can. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
10 incredible cars that best define their automakers
Lamborghini countach
These are the 5 fastest electric cars in the world right now
Toyota Tundra Hybrid: 5 things we love about it (and 3 things we hate)
2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Capstone front end angle from passenger's side in front of a lake with trees in the back.
Survey: Auto execs aren’t as confident as they used to be about EV adoption
Tesla Model 3s charging outside of a work building in a parking lot.
What kind of motorcycle should I get? A guide to the best motorcycle types
what kind of motorcycle should i get types enjoy the ride
A golf cart manufacturer may have just made your new favorite EV — the CRU Car
cru car ev nev club
2023 Audi S5 Sportback: The perfect daily driver for people who want it all
2023 Audi S5 Sportback in a grassy field with trees in the back from the passenger's side profile.
EV cost of ownership is about the same as gas-powered vehicles: Study
Front end angles of 2022 Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 electric cars in front of a brick hotel on a brick path.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato might be 2023’s most insane supercar
2023 Lamborghini Huracan in a studio booth with red, white, and black lights from front end driver's side with headlights on.
Bad buys: These 10 cars have the worst resale values
2023 BMW 7-Series parked on the side of the road in front of mountains.
The 9 best motorcycles for first-time buyers
9 Best Beginner Motorcycles
These are the 10 best off-road vehicles currently available
ten best off roading vehicles land rover defender 2
New electric motorcycle offers a customizable ride that packs a powerful punch
Fuell Fllow electric motorcycle front end angle parked in an alley in front of a brick building.