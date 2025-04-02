Bugatti begins its bespoke Equipe Pur Sang customization program

At long last, Bugatti has begun its illustrious Equipe Pur Sang program for its prestigious clientele. The first customers of the French automaker’s Tourbillon have commenced a personalized journey for their upcoming hyper sports cars through exclusive one-on-one customization sessions. This bespoke program has been introduced to allow elite customers to configure their new Tourbillon to suit their individualized styles.

The Equipe Pur Sang package serves as a visual homage to the Tourbillon’s remarkable performance and Bugatti’s illustrious motorsport heritage that beautifully complements the ungodly powerful Tourbillon. Powered by a massive 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine producing an incredible 1,000 hp, and supported by three electric motors delivering an additional 800 hp, the Tourbillon sets a new standard for performance in road cars, along with providing the utmost levels of comfort and style.

“Each new chapter at Bugatti is approached with a commitment to honoring our legacy while striving to redefine the possibilities within the automotive landscape,” remarks Hendrik Malinowski, the Managing Director of Bugatti. “The Tourbillon embodies an extraordinary blend of naturally aspirated power and advanced electrification—representing our vision for the future of hyper sports cars. Through the Équipe Pur Sang option, we elevate the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle to reflect its racing lineage, allowing our customers to celebrate the unwavering spirit that has defined Bugatti for over a century.”

The phrase ‘Équipe Pur Sang,’ translating to ‘Thoroughbred Team,’ evokes the esteemed history of Bugatti’s racing division, which is celebrated for its numerous successes that have helped establish the brand’s esteemed reputation on the global stage. This distinguished name is now incorporated into a specification package that transforms the Tourbillon into a motorsport-inspired version of our latest automotive masterpiece.

The Équipe Pur Sang option introduces a comprehensive suite of features designed to emphasize the exceptional handling and performance characteristics of the Tourbillon. A specially crafted front splitter works in conjunction with a bespoke rear wing featuring thoughtfully designed small endplates to enhance aerodynamic efficiency.

At the rear, one can appreciate the sophisticated carbon fiber engine cover, complemented by a meticulously engineered 8-pipe exhaust system and a custom rear diffuser. These enhancements are intended to improve aerodynamic performance while also providing the Tourbillon with a compelling stance.

Distinctive directional wheels add an additional layer of uniqueness, each one crafted through an intricate manufacturing process. The front wheels measure 20 inches, while the rear wheels are 21 inches, providing a striking visual dynamic. With elongated spokes, these wheels not only enhance aesthetics but also aim to reduce turbulence and improve airflow to the rear radiator, thus optimizing cooling efficiency by up to 8%.

Inside the cabin, the Équipe Pur Sang theme continues with elegant embroidery featured on the dashboard and seat headrests, showcasing a logo that links the Tourbillon to Bugatti’s racing heritage. This option includes Black Poli interior trim and the Medium Carbon Fiber Interior Package, ensuring a harmonious balance between luxury and functionality.

Furthermore, the Performance Seat option is included as a standard feature and is designed to provide enhanced lateral support during high-speed cornering. Finished in fine Alcantara upholstery, the interior creates an atmosphere that seamlessly merges sportiness with sophistication.

For customers of the Tourbillon, the configuration process is an engaging journey of co-creation. It typically begins at the picturesque Château Saint Jean in Molsheim or at Bugatti retail locations globally, where our expert team warmly guides customers through an exceptional selection of options. This collaborative experience allows customers to create a hyper sports car that accurately represents their individual style, with encouragement to incorporate personal touches or elements that reflect important moments in Bugatti’s legacy.

“The configuration experience is uniquely enriching, welcoming our customers into the Bugatti family. Working closely with our designers and experts—who possess profound knowledge not only of the Tourbillon but also of the significant milestones that have shaped our brand for 115 years—provides an opportunity for customers to make informed choices about their vehicle,” shares Malinowski. “These decisions will undoubtedly define their Tourbillon for years to come.”

In addition to the Équipe Pur Sang specification, an extensive array of possibilities awaits customers. With 23 new exterior colors, 20 leather options, 10 selections of Alcantara, and 7 new carpet colors, the combinations available are nearly limitless. The instrument cluster allows for various configurations, showcasing components crafted by Swiss watchmakers to the highest standards of quality, akin to the finest timepieces in the world.