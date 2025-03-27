 Skip to main content
Maserati unveils its new vehicle customization program called Officine Fuoriserie Maserati

Officine Fuoriserie Maserati allows new bespoke options for owners

The world of ultra-high-end custom sports cars is about to get another exciting addition with the launch of Maserati’s new in-house bespoke design program, Officine Fuoriserie Maserati. This initiative allows you to transform your Maserati into a true masterpiece, with its customization limited almost exclusively by your budget.

Available across the entire Maserati lineup, including the exciting Grecale SUV, our beloved Gran Turismo Trofeo, and the MC20 supercar, just to name a few, this program invites car enthusiasts to explore a realm of luxury and creativity like never before. Maserati has cleverly divided the Officine Fuoriserie into two distinct tiers. .

Maserati / Maserati

The entry-level option opens up a treasure trove of curated choices, showcasing an impressive catalog of design elements. Here, you’ll find the Collezione Corse, which pays homage to iconic Maserati race cars that have dominated the track with their legendary performance and style, and the Collezione Futura, a bold selection that embraces modern aesthetics and forward-thinking designs. For those who seek unparalleled individuality, Maserati’s bespoke program offers an exhilarating opportunity to create a true one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Engaging directly with customers, this program ensures your vision is fully realized, crafting a car that reflects your unique personality and preferences. While Maserati boasts about having “no limits” in terms of customization, they uphold a couple of key standards. Baldini emphasized in a recent interview that they pride themselves on quality and safety, stating, “While we love to promote customization without limits, these two factors are our only non-negotiables.”

Maserati / Maserati

Giovanni Perosino, Maserati’s enthusiastic chief marketing officer, delivered a witty remark: “The answer is yes; now, what’s the question?” He highlighted the brand’s commitment to guiding customers through the exciting journey of customization, understanding that many people might not be experts in crafting cars at this level. Maserati relishes the chance to fulfill desires that other manufacturers might overlook, as they take great pride in turning dreams into reality.

The individualization program excels in offering a stunning array of unique paint options that push the creative envelope to its limits. The Modena factory is equipped with 20 dedicated workstations, each capable of meticulously applying custom paint jobs, ensuring that your personalized Maserati will emerge as a breathtaking work of art. With a capability to paint up to 24 cars a day, the process is efficient, meaning your masterpiece won’t linger in the factory in primer for long. Davide Guerra, the head of manufacturing at the Modena plant, passionately declared that their mission centers on “Quality, efficiency, and flexibility.”

Maserati
Maserati / Maserati

The operation artfully combines state-of-the-art automation with skilled manual craftsmanship, providing each vehicle with a personal touch that enhances the bespoke experience. Take, for example, the captivating one-off MC20 Cielo, creatively named “Less is more…?” This vehicle features a striking interplay of matte and gloss finishes, achieved through deft hand-painting. Maserati describes this design as inspired by the Bauhaus art movement, showcasing a harmonious blend of different textures and custom graphics that tells a story of innovation and artistry.

Maserati / Maserati

Maserati boldly breaks from tradition to satisfy customers’ desires. Busse commented on the MC20 Cielo, saying, “We definitely take liberties with the Tridente logo, unlike other brands. We’ve given it a fresh interpretation for this project.” The car features a distinctive reimagining of the trident on the engine cover, free from any conventional stickers, boldly asserting its individuality. At the heart of Officine Fuoriserie Maserati, which translates to ‘Maserati custom workshop,’ lies a brand-new 4,000-square-meter wing at the historic headquarters in Modena.

Maserati / Maserati

This state-of-the-art facility has come to life through an impressive 11 million-euro (approximately $11.9 million) investment, emphasizing a cutting-edge paint shop that seamlessly blends robotic precision with hand-finished excellence. Maserati is committed to continually enhancing its offerings, with ongoing investments aimed at exploring new materials and innovative paint finishes. When it comes to the cost of this tailored driving experience, the price will ultimately depend on your specific choices and Maserati’s pricing structure. For reference, the “base” MC20 starts at around $240,000, so opening up the Officine Fuoriserie Maserati catalog can race that pricetag up almost as fast as the car itself if you let your imagination take the wheel.

