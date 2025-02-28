 Skip to main content
Bridgestone unveils its latest soybean-based, grand touring flagship, the Turanza Prestige

Bridgestone's new Turanza Prestige all-season tires

bridgestone turanza prestige
Ever since we got our hands on a set of Firehawk Indy 500 tires several months ago, Bridgestone has proven to us why it is considered a renowned leader in the tire manufacturing industry. This week, it continues its reputation for innovation with its latest creation that combines performance and longevity –  the Bridgestone Turanza Prestige, which incorporates innovative ENLITEN Technology.

Crafted specifically for high-end sedans and crossovers, this flagship grand touring tire offers an exceptional driving experience characterized by a notably quiet and smooth ride, remarkable handling responsiveness, and superior performance in wet-weather conditions—all supported by an impressive 70,000-mile limited warranty. Setting a new standard in the grand touring tire category, the Turanza Prestige excels in wear life, showcasing a striking 44% improvement in longevity compared to its predecessor, the Turanza QuietTrack, and surpassing its rival, the Pirelli P7AS Plus by a hard-to-ignore 13%.

Bridgestone
Its advanced tread design features a deeper, meticulously engineered pattern that facilitates rapid water evacuation, thereby significantly enhancing traction on wet surfaces. In rigorous head-to-head testing, the Turanza Prestige exhibited 7% superior wet braking performance compared to the Pirelli P7AS Plus, assuring drivers of safety and reliability in challenging weather conditions. To enhance driving comfort, the Turanza Prestige employs cutting-edge engineering techniques that include additional shoulder sipes, wider center ribs, zig-zag grooves, and full-depth 3D sipes.

The tread blocks on these tires have been specifically designed to minimize road vibrations to ensure a smooth, steady, and undeniably comfortable interaction with the road, elevating the overall driving experience. Aesthetically, the Turanza Prestige employs its high-contrast sidewall and a unique “off-shoulder” design that not only enhances its stand-alone visual appeal but also nicely complements the sleek lines of premium, high-end vehicles.

Bridgestone
Outside of true fanatics, though no one is expected to sit back and marvel at a tire on its own, this attention to detail not only serves functional purposes but also adds a layer of sophistication that drivers expect from luxury tires. The advanced tread pattern is crafted from a high-tech compound featuring Bridgestone’s proprietary PeakLife polymer, which incorporates soybean oil. This sustainable alternative replaces traditional petroleum-derived components, thereby improving the manufacturing process while reducing the viscosity of the rubber.

The result is a tire compound that is easier to mix, ultimately contributing to the overall performance and longevity of the tire. “Our cutting-edge flagship tire, Turanza Prestige, is meticulously designed to deliver outstanding ride quality, whisper-quiet operation, and extended tread life to cater to the needs of today’s most discerning drivers of luxury sedans and crossovers,” said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer of Consumer Replacement Tire Development at Bridgestone Americas. “Through the integration of our patented PeakLife polymer and ENLITEN technology, we are committed to offering an unrivaled grand touring experience, all backed by our 70,000-mile warranty, giving customers the peace of mind they deserve.”

Bridgestone
With an array of 18 different fitments rated at H, V, and W speeds, the Turanza Prestige is expertly engineered to suit a broad spectrum of premium luxury sedans and crossovers, accommodating wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches in diameter. Among its top targets are high-end models such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi A7, BMW X5 and X7, and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The Bridgestone Turanza Prestige is set to become available on March 1, 2025.

Moreover, this new tire development is intricately aligned with Bridgestone’s E8 Commitment. This comprehensive framework stands for eight fundamental values all beginning with the letter “E”: Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment. The Turanza Prestige profoundly embodies the principles of “Ecology,” “Extension,” and “Ease,” reflecting Bridgestone’s commitment to sustainability and excellence in performance. Suffice it to say that we are extremely eager to encounter these exciting new tires in the hopes they will elicit an exceptional experience.

