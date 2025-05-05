Rolls-Royce debuts its bespoke Phantom Cherry Blossom

Table of Contents Table of Contents Rolls-Royce turning one customer’s love of cherry blossoms into automotive art Rolls-Royce used more than 250,000 stitches to create the Cherry Blossom The Cherry Blossom uses 3D embroidery

With the enchanting pink petals of the Sakura season just past the calendar, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars recently unveiled the Phantom Cherry Blossom. As with most upper-echelon carmakers who cater to the hyper-wealthy, if you have the cash, they can create whatever you want your new ride to be. This unique one-of-a-kind Phantom Extended commission captures the beauty of cherry blossoms and is inspired by a Japanese client’s special memories of this natural wonder.

The Phantom Cherry Blossom design kicked off three years ago when Rolls-Royce artisans teamed up with the commissioning client in Japan to fully grasp what they wanted. The result? An elegant motor car that’s not just a way to get around but a stunning piece of art, crafted with a ton of attention to detail. It perfectly captures the client’s personal vision while showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication of the Bespoke Collective.

Recommended Videos

Rolls-Royce turning one customer’s love of cherry blossoms into automotive art

In Japan, cherry blossoms, or Sakura, are so much more than just beautiful flowers. They symbolize the rhythms of nature, the arrival of spring, and the bittersweet beauty of impermanence. Since these blooms last only about a week and have already come and gone, they remind us to try and appreciate every moment in life. This idea is deeply rooted in Japanese art, literature, and philosophy.

The tradition of ‘Hanami,’ or ‘flower viewing,’ brings people together to enjoy these fleeting blooms. Friends and families gather under cherry trees, having picnics and soaking in the temporary beauty of the season. It’s a time to connect, relax, and create lasting memories.

One client in Japan wanted to hold onto their special Hanami moments from both their childhood and the time spent with their kids. They envisioned their bespoke Phantom as more than just a car; it’s meant to be a legacy for their family—a way to pass down the essence of Hanami through the generations. This creation is designed to be a treasured heirloom, celebrating all those small yet meaningful moments in life.

“Cherry blossoms are cherished in Japan as a symbol of the ephemeral nature of life and the beauty of transience. With this magnificent commission, we translate an internationally renowned moment into our pinnacle motor car, Phantom, with exquisite embroidery comprising more than 250,000 stitches. For the first time at Rolls-Royce, we have applied three-dimensional embroidery that gives the falling flower petals a tactile, sculptural quality. Developed using ancient Japanese stitching techniques, this motor car represents a deeply personal memory for the client and demonstrates the power of Bespoke in uniting individual meaning, heritage craftsmanship and modern artistry.” – Martina Starke, General Manager, Bespoke Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce used more than 250,000 stitches to create the Cherry Blossom

Inside the motor car, intricate embroidery evokes the feeling of sitting under a flowering tree during Hanami, just as the client envisioned. The Bespoke Starlight Headliner showcases an embroidered cherry branch adorned with delicate white blossoms, with similar designs on the rear door panels and the Privacy Suite partition.

Creating this stunning work took over six months, including three weeks just for the headliner, which features over 250,000 stitches. As light plays on the embroidery, the rich texture and careful craftsmanship come to life. The branches intertwine through an expertly aligned design made of 11 sections.

The Cherry Blossom uses 3D embroidery

Rolls-Royce is doing something new with their interiors by adding three-dimensional cherry petal embroidery. These cool, tactile details stand out against the classic stitchwork of the falling cherry petals on the doors.

To make these three-dimensional embroideries, experts came up with a new technique that layers the thread to create a self-supporting structure. Each petal is carefully shaped and sculpted by hand before being stitched into place, individually positioned to work with the interior lighting and create nice shadow effects.