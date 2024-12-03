 Skip to main content
Rolls-Royce Cameo: The gift for the luxury car lover who has everything

The Rolls-Royce Cameo is a mini luxury flex

Just in time for the holidays, Rolls-Royce has decided to unveil one of the more unique gift-giving ideas for the wealthy individual who can’t bear to add another Movado to their watch collection, bottle of Pappy Van Winkle to their wet bar, or space in their schedule to drive another Ferrari.

The Rolls-Royce Cameo is a miniature sculpture that pays homage to the company’s early years of open-top vehicles. Designed to emulate the hand-built process, the full-sized cars are made within Rolls’ company headquarters at Goodwood, England; this model car comes packaged with a litany of unassembled superbly engineered pieces, which the owner can then put together to build their very own Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce Cameo
Rolls-Royce

The process begins with the body, fitted together in two sections, one made of polished aluminum and the other of solid oak. These sections are magnetically attached and replicate the ‘marriage’ of the body to the drivetrain, which Rolls says is a moment many clients choose to see in person. The conjoined sections mimic the full-sized vehicles’ classic two-toned look.

Rolls-Royce Cameo
Rolls-Royce

Once the body is in place, the interior can be assembled from 3D-printed pieces, along with the exact same type of leather used in the actual Rolls-Royce cars themselves. After the plush innards are in place, the four wheels can be installed, revealing one of the coolest features of the entire model: self-leveling ‘RR’ monogrammed center caps that maintain an upright and readable position at all times to ensure any passerby knows exactly what they are looking at.

Rolls-Royce Cameo
Rolls-Royce

Finally, there is a driver’s head, complete with an oversized cap that can be placed in the cockpit, allowing for some extra character and visualization on those boring days in the corner office.

The Rolls-Royce Cameo can be purchased in private office boutiques or directly from the company’s showrooms. As you might expect, the company did not release a price for this uniquely lavish gift. But, ‘if you have to ask…’

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
