Rolls-Royce Scent adds another layer of luxury

As if the visceral thrill of realizing you were successful (or lucky) enough in life to be able to afford an ultra-expensive, bespoke luxury vehicle wasn’t enough, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has decided to add another layer to that experience in the form of an olfactory connection with the launch of Rolls-Royce Scent.

The concept of adding a scent to the inside of a car is not a new idea. We’ve all seen plenty of air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirrors of cars, new and old. But, unlike those tacky, off-putting, questionable fragrances that smell more like expired Robitussin than cherries, Rolls-Royce has unsurprisingly taken this process to an entirely new level. And while companies like Mercedes-Benz have already begun incorporating upscale air freshener diffusers to some of their cars, the Rolls-Royce version tailors each perfume specifically to the model of car it is being used on.

Introduced on its flagship model, the Phantom, the fragrance was created by the company’s expert in-house perfumer and is designed to elegantly complement the natural aromas of the materials used within the car.

We’re told that the fragrance blends notes of Amyris, Cedarwood, Rosewood, and Iris, capturing and enhancing the tranquility that typically accompanies driving, or being driven in, a Rolls-Royce.

For each new model, a specialized department within the brand—comprising experts with biochemistry and luxury perfume backgrounds —is consulted when selecting leathers, woods, wools, and other tactile surfaces. This includes materials such as lacquers and dyes to enhance and protect these elements. These specialists ensure that each material not only looks and feels good but smells pleasant as well. Cedarwood adds a calming, delicately spiced complexity, while Rosewood contributes a dry, slightly sweet note. Iris offers a floral yet earthy quality, complemented by Amyris’ woody and smoky undertones.

Martina Starke, General Manager, Bespoke Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, says of the fragrance launch:

“A Rolls-Royce interior is a unique space in which every element is meticulously curated to create an unparalleled multi-sensory experience. With our new fragrance concept, Rolls-Royce Scent, we move beyond the visual and tactile realms into a new dimension. Designed and developed by our in-house perfumer and delivered using patented technology, this fragrance elevates the already peerless Rolls-Royce experience, creating an environment that is even more special, and absolutely unmistakable.”

When experienced as a whole, the fragrance aims to offer subtle, comforting, and relaxing themes. A specialized scent-diffusing system was developed to facilitate the release of this fragrance. The diffuser structure, not surprisingly, is a patented design that ensures the fragrance is released in delicate doses, providing a long-lasting and sophisticated sensory experience. Extensive testing was conducted to guarantee a consistent scent experience for the marque’s global clientele.

This testing included analysis of the fragrance in both static and dynamic conditions across various temperature and humidity extremes. Specialists dedicated considerable time to perfecting the precise amount of fragrance to place in the diffusing system, meticulously balancing longevity with subtlety. Over 30 iterations were developed before in-house experts were satisfied that the fragrance would meet the discerning standards of Rolls-Royce clients.