The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II: An ultra-luxury sequel to its popular SUV

The Rolls Royce Cullinan II comes with a few firsts

By
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II
Rolls Royce

Rolls Royce has announced the sequel to its popular SUV, the Cullinan. The Cullinan Series II continues with the same ideas as its predecessor, boasting a number of interior, exterior, and performance features designed to keep the vehicle at the cutting edge of luxury.

Since its 2018 debut, the Cullinan has become the most requested Rolls in the luxury brand’s portfolio. So, naturally, the Goodwood-based manufacturer will have to go all out on the sequel. Expect some bold design choices, an increased array of interior materials (including bamboo), and a staggering amount of handiwork.

On the inside, the “placed perforation” seat pattern features over 107,000 individual perforations, while the duality twill seating requires over 11 miles of thread. The perforations, which range from 0-8 to 1.2 millimeters in size, create a pattern reminiscent of the shadows cast by clouds over the Rolls Royce factory in Goodwood, England. A new clock cabinet also incorporates the famous “Spirit of Ecstasy” into the vehicle’s interior.

Infotainment has also received a bit of a boost, with private members app “Whispers” being integrated with the “Spirit” digital interface and the Spirit interface itself making it into a V-12 powered Rolls for the first time. Internet connectivity is also a feature; passengers can enjoy WiFi during the ride. Two streaming devices can be linked to the screens in the back, too, so it’s possible for passengers to comfortably binge-watch their way through a long trip.

But if all of this isn’t special enough for you, Rolls Royce made a second announcement when the Cullinan Series II was unveiled.

Black Badge Editions are available at launch

Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan II interior
Rolls Royce

For the first time, Rolls Royce announced the Black Badge edition of a vehicle at the same time the original model was unveiled. As you may expect, the Black Badge version of the Cullinan is “a bit more powerful and daring.” As with other Black Badges, in terms of performance, this means 600 horsepower and 664 ft-lbs. of torque is generated by the 6.75-litre V12 engine. Smaller tweaks include decreased brake pedal travel so drivers can stop more aggressively.

It also features special design features and darker elements than the standard model. The exterior brightwork, including door handles, grille, exhausts, and the Spirit of Ecstasy, is all darkened on the Black Badge edition. The timepiece also has a special “Black Badge” design. The carbon fiber used on the interior undergoes an intensive lacquering process, with each layer taking around 72 hours to cure. The 23 pieces of cladding parts of the Rolls Royce take 21 days to create in total.

The announcement timing isn’t the only first for a “Black Badge” edition. The Cullinan’s special variant also comes with 23-inch wheels — something Rolls has never offered with its Black Badges thus far. The wheels seem to have 10 spokes from a distance, but closer inspection reveals they’re actually packing twice that number.

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia brings haute fashion to cars
Rolls claims that the one-off is the most complex Phantom ever made
Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia side profile in a studio with purple swirling lines in the back.

Amid the electric vehicle revolution and the introduction of more semi-autonomous technology, automakers are eager to change their bios from traditional automakers to tech companies. Rolls-Royce, well, Rolls-Royce is different. While the iconic British marque has introduced its first EV with the Spectre, Rolls-Royce really does expand its reach beyond the world of cars as a luxury marque. Case in point, the latest vehicle from Rolls-Royce is the Phantom Syntopia. It was made in collaboration with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen and blends the worlds of high fashion and cars.
You may not think that fashion and cars belong together, but the Syntopia certainly makes a case for more collaboration across the two industries. The Syntopia is very purple and is inspired by the concept of “weaving water.” The automaker, which has created some stunning vehicles over its extensive history, calls the Syntopia a “bespoke masterpiece.” Heavy words from a brand that’s known for going above and beyond with some of the most bespoke vehicles on sale. But we believe the company certainly went to great lengths to make the Syntopia, seeing as how it took Rolls-Royce four years to perfect.

BMW just made a critical (and expensive!) change to its M series X5 and X6
BMW's X5 M and X6 M: Hope you’re ready for the electrified future, because it’s arrived
2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition parked in front of a glass building in the desert with mountains in the back.

After seeing the changes that BMW made for the 2024 X5 and X6 midsize SUVs, we were expecting to see similar changes for the high-performance M variants. As we expected, the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition arrive with similar changes that include updated exterior designs and new tech features. More importantly, the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition mark a new era for BMW’s M-badged vehicles, as they’re the first to come with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that supplements the V8.
Let’s start with the SUVs’ engines. Both come with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that’s heavily revised compared to the outgoing models. The S68 is rated at 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The mild-hybrid system consists of an electric motor that’s integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission’s housing. It adds 12 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. The 48-volt system also acts as a starter generator for the SUVs.

Rolls-Royce Returns To Coachbuilding the Nautical-Inspired Boat Tail
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Rolls-Royce used to be the leader in the coachbuilding business, back when consumers wanted to flaunt their wealth instead of schlepping themselves around in a basic form of transportation. From the 1926 Phantom Brougham de Ville and 1928 17EX to the 1934 Phantom II Continental drophead coupe and 1972 Phantom VI limousine, Rolls-Royce specialized in coachbuilding to give wealthy consumers a bespoke vehicle that no other could match.
 
Since then, things have cooled off with Rolls’ coachbuilding services, as the last one the British marque pumped out was the Sweptail in 2017. In a return to form and the good ol’ days of catering to the 1%, the automaker has come out with a new Rolls-Royce Coachbuilding department that just came out with the swanky and ultra-exclusive Boat Tail.

 
Three Boat Tails will be built, all of which will be to each customer’s specific specifications. Being a product of the brand’s new coachbuilding department, the Boat Tails will feature unique styling elements, features, colors, and trim specifications. So far, Rolls-Royce has only built one model – the all-blue-everything model you see here – that took four years and 1,813 new parts to make.
