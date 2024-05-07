The Rolls Royce Cullinan II comes with a few firsts

Rolls Royce has announced the sequel to its popular SUV, the Cullinan. The Cullinan Series II continues with the same ideas as its predecessor, boasting a number of interior, exterior, and performance features designed to keep the vehicle at the cutting edge of luxury.

Since its 2018 debut, the Cullinan has become the most requested Rolls in the luxury brand’s portfolio. So, naturally, the Goodwood-based manufacturer will have to go all out on the sequel. Expect some bold design choices, an increased array of interior materials (including bamboo), and a staggering amount of handiwork.

On the inside, the “placed perforation” seat pattern features over 107,000 individual perforations, while the duality twill seating requires over 11 miles of thread. The perforations, which range from 0-8 to 1.2 millimeters in size, create a pattern reminiscent of the shadows cast by clouds over the Rolls Royce factory in Goodwood, England. A new clock cabinet also incorporates the famous “Spirit of Ecstasy” into the vehicle’s interior.

Infotainment has also received a bit of a boost, with private members app “Whispers” being integrated with the “Spirit” digital interface and the Spirit interface itself making it into a V-12 powered Rolls for the first time. Internet connectivity is also a feature; passengers can enjoy WiFi during the ride. Two streaming devices can be linked to the screens in the back, too, so it’s possible for passengers to comfortably binge-watch their way through a long trip.

But if all of this isn’t special enough for you, Rolls Royce made a second announcement when the Cullinan Series II was unveiled.

Black Badge Editions are available at launch

For the first time, Rolls Royce announced the Black Badge edition of a vehicle at the same time the original model was unveiled. As you may expect, the Black Badge version of the Cullinan is “a bit more powerful and daring.” As with other Black Badges, in terms of performance, this means 600 horsepower and 664 ft-lbs. of torque is generated by the 6.75-litre V12 engine. Smaller tweaks include decreased brake pedal travel so drivers can stop more aggressively.

It also features special design features and darker elements than the standard model. The exterior brightwork, including door handles, grille, exhausts, and the Spirit of Ecstasy, is all darkened on the Black Badge edition. The timepiece also has a special “Black Badge” design. The carbon fiber used on the interior undergoes an intensive lacquering process, with each layer taking around 72 hours to cure. The 23 pieces of cladding parts of the Rolls Royce take 21 days to create in total.

The announcement timing isn’t the only first for a “Black Badge” edition. The Cullinan’s special variant also comes with 23-inch wheels — something Rolls has never offered with its Black Badges thus far. The wheels seem to have 10 spokes from a distance, but closer inspection reveals they’re actually packing twice that number.

