Behind the wheel of the 2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: Power, comfort, and style

A Rolls-Royce is an experience as much as it is an automobile, so it’s always interesting to see how that translates to something new. The Cullinan is not new, having debuted in 2019, but the Cullinan Series II only cropped up in 2024. And the SUV is certainly different from Rolls-Royce’s usual output.

I recently had the chance to get behind the wheel of a Cullinan Series II in France and used that time to work out what the vehicle really was. Having driven both the Ghost and Spectre, I could directly compare it with the majority of Rolls-Royce’s current output. Here’s how it weighed up.

It doesn’t ride, it glides

Despite the different form factor, increased ride height, and other SUV-elements that come with the Cullinan Series II, it still just feels like a Rolls-Royce. It doesn’t ride like a Range Rover or a G-Wagen, and definitely not like a Jeep. Instead, you get that floaty, detached, sailing feeling you’ll encounter with the Ghost. Spectre, or Phantom. It’s not an SUV first and foremost, it’s a Rolls-Royce through and through.

This, in itself, makes the vehicle stand out against the competition. It may not be what you’re looking for, but you can find that different driving feel literally everywhere else. It’s unique, and how the engineers managed to retain that same feeling on the Cullinan Series II boggles my mind.

You still get that raw Rolls-Royce power

For the uninitiated, one of the of the more surprising things about the Cullinan Series II is its pace. While a quick SUV isn’t unique these days, it’s still a bit of a shock just how pacy the Cullinan really is. It will do 0-60 in just 4.5 seconds, which is very fast in a historical sense. You’ll be leaving most non-electric vehicles for dead from a standing start, and if you need that extra bit of punch to get onto a highway or pull across for an exit–then the Cullinan Series II certainly has it.

It’s all down to the hefty 6.7-liter V-12 Rolls-Royce uses in its vehicles, which should really sound similar to a light aircraft. But this is Rolls-Royce, so you can be certain that the interior is clad in enough padding to make said engine sound near silent.

Despite its size, the Cullinan Series II is very controllable

Rolls-Royce doesn’t do small vehicles. Even the two-door Spectre is pretty massive in the grand scheme of things, and unsurprisingly, the British marque’s SUV is on the heftier side. But when you’re behind the whee,l it doesn’t really feel like that.

Despite the overall weight and the massive V12 up front, the Cullinan Series II feels surprisingly well balanced. It handles corners beautifully. This came in particularly handy on narrow, windy, roads with traffic coming the other way on one side and enough curb to ruin a very expensive wheel on the other. You still need to keep your wits about you, but the vehicle will go where you want it to, and navigating it through complex gaps is easy enough.

A few things have changed since the Cullinan Series I

The headlight borders run during the day now, emphasizing the vehicle’s stance. The grille is also illuminated, and is accompanied by a new front bumper. Round the back is a new rear valance, meaning aficionados can point out a Cullinan Series II from behind as well. The lines of the vehicle are also a little sleeker than its predecessor, and the whole thing sits on a new set of 23” wheels.

Inside the vehicle, the dash has been redesigned, and two screens have been added to the back for rear passengers to enjoy. The biggest change probably comes in the infotainment department thanks to the new and highly customizable SPIRIT operating system. The system polishes several previously janky elements, provides Android Auto compatibility,y, and works in tandem with the “Whispers” private members’ app. Given that infotainment was one of the few non-perfect elements of things like the original Cullinan, this can only be seen as a major leap forward on the Series II.

An entirely new style with that same Rolls-Royce core

If you’re considering a Cullinan Series II, then there are three key reasons to get one. You love the styling, a little extra comfort in the back is welcome, and you really enjoy Rolls-Royce’s vehicles. In terms of pace, handling, and overall driving experience–you can swap this for anything else in the lineup really. Rolls-Royce has a certain feeling nailed down, and it’s as consistent with that as a master blender is when producing a world-renowned cognac. The flavors are all there.

Personally, I really love the styling of the Cullinan Series II. It’s giving the Ghost a bit of stiff competition when it comes to my favorite Rolls-Royce. It’s a mechanically perfect thing of beauty; it demands attention everywhere you go, and it’s a wonderful place to sit–even if traffic gets you.