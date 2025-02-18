The Rolls-Royce Spectre gets a Black Badge boost

Table of Contents Table of Contents It’s not all about performance There are some interior touches too

You may think it’s hard to improve something like a Rolls-Royce Spectre, but the British manufacturer’s flagship EV is getting the Black Badge treatment. The new vehicle isn’t just a boosted version of the already powerful coupe–it’s the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever to enter production.

When the vehicle’s new “infinity mode” is engaged via a button on the steering wheel, the Black Badge churns out an eye-popping 659 horsepower. That’s 75 more than the standard “silver badge” variant. An equally impressive 792 lb-ft of torque helps transfer that power, which is being sent through all four wheels, to the road.

If you want to truly experience the vehicle’s full force, then the new “Spirited Mode” is your best option. It’s activated in the same way as the Silver Badge’s launch control. Push down both the brake and throttle at the same time, wait for visual and haptic confirmation, then let off the brake and cling on while the vehicle propels you from 0-60 in just 4.1 seconds. That’s a couple of tenths quicker than a 2024 Lotus Emira i4.

A few small touches have been added to improve things like handling too.The dampers have been tweaked, so despite the extra oomph you should notice less “squatting” during acceleration and braking. You should feel less body roll and more feedback while cornering the vehicle, and the weight of the steering wheel itself has been increased.

It’s not all about performance

Like other “Black Badge” vehicles in the Rolls-Royce lineup, the Spectre isn’t just about boosted performance. You’ll also see some aesthetic changes to the vehicle, some of which appear on other Black Badges, while others are launching with the new EV. As for the “standard” touches, all of the brightwork now has a smoky hue. That includes the “RR” badge, which fits the vehicle’s designation, the Pantheon grille, trim elements like the window surrounds, bumper accents, and handles, plus the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy which protrudes from the hood. The iconic Pantheon grille is also sporting a new illuminated backplate.

In terms of unique elements, the new Vapor Violet paint finish is arguably the standout new option on the Black Badge Spectre. The dark and deep violet color is inspired by 1980s and 1990s club culture, and can be paired with the equally new painted Iced Black hood–should you not choose to opt for one of the 44,000 other colors Rolls-Royce have on offer instead.

A new coachline joins the existing shoulder and fender options. If you want to draw attention to the vehicle’s bottom third, you can opt for the ‘waft’ coachline, which exists on the vehicle’s lower half.

Finally, the vehicle sits on a set of 23-inch five-spoke forged aluminum wheels. As with everything else Rolls-Royce, the rims come with their own set of options. Do you want a part-polished or all-black finish? The choice likely depends on the color you opted for, and other styling features surrounding your new ultra-powerful, ultra-luxury, EV.

There are some interior touches too

The outside of a Rolls-Royce is for other people to stare at. The vehicle’s owner is going to be treated to an all-new illuminated fascia consisting of “over 5,500 ‘stars’ of varying proportions and intensity, set in a Piano Black ‘sky.’”

This is surrounded in lacquered carbon fiber, woven into a diamond pattern. Something the British marque is calling its “Technical Fiber surface finish.” The Black Badge “Infinity Symbol,” based on an emblem that has previously historical water-speed records, also features throughout. You can spot it on the fascia, leatherwork, and in other areas of the vehicle.

If you pull out the Whisper’s app, or play around with the SPIRIT operating system, then you can adjust the vehicle’s dial aesthetics. You have five pre-set options, consisting of Vivid, Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, Ultraviolet and Synth Wave. These can be tweaked to match the overall vehicle aesthetic, your mood, or your driving mode.

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre starts at $490,000.