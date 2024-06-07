 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Driving the Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost: It packs a V12, but sounds like an EV

A glance at the Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost

By
Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge Front
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

For those of us who aren’t wildly successful, it’s not every day you get to drive around in a Rolls Royce. However, I’ve been lucky enough to hop into the front and back of a Ghost on several occasions. My most recent jaunt involved a Ghost Black Badge edition — which involves a lot of cosmetic touches and a small boost in horsepower.

The Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost also contains what, for me, is one of the most impressive features of a Rolls Royce. Under the hood is a substantial 6.7 liter V-12. The sort of thing that could probably roar loud enough to make windows shake half a mile away. It’s essentially an upmarket truck engine. But if you press the start button and hit the accelerator pedal, you can’t really hear it. Rolls prides itself in stuffing an incredible amount of soundproofing into its engine bay. The engine in the Black Badge is very slightly larger and a touch more powerful than the one you’ll find in a Silver Badge Ghost, but the difference isn’t huge enough to justify the choice on its own. To be honest, it’s the styling elements that are the main selling points of this premium trim.

Recommended Videos

The Ghost is almost like an EV in terms of volume levels, and it’s quirks like that which make a vehicle unique. Add in the ridiculous amount of power, top-level suspension, and feather-light handling and you could probably fool someone into thinking it was electric.

Related

The styling is exquisite

Rolls Royce Black Badge Ghost Side
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

The Rolls Royce Ghost isn’t overly different from the “standard” version of the luxury sedan. Many of the differences are purely stylistic, for example the chrome trim that usually lines a Rolls is blackened. The same applies to the Spirit of Ecstacy, which has also been darkened for the Black Badge edition. The interior also comes with a few tweaks, most notably the inclusion of a good amount of carbon fiber — though dark wood is also an option. The interior of the particular Ghost I was in consisted of a black and orange color scheme, something I felt stood out. But if that’s not your thing, then there is plenty of wiggle room in terms of styling.

The back of a Ghost, be it a Black or a Silver Badge, is also a very pleasant space to be. You’ll get plenty of legroom, you can have access to a screen which will allow you to control the media playing in the vehicle, a champagne cooler is an option in certain areas, you have a great view of the star-spackled headliner, and overall it’s a very comfortable experience. There are higher-end options. Some of the Phantoms seem akin to being transported around in the lounge of a high-class hotel. But considering the price difference, the Ghost does not disappoint.

This may be the best Rolls Royce driving experience

Rolls Royce Black Badge ghost rear
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

When I say light and agile, I don’t mean it feels like a Miata or a Mini. That would just be silly. However, the Rolls Royce Ghost feels extremely light and agile for a Rolls Royce. You still get that smooth gliding feeling, even if you end up on a hilly gravel track like I did (thank you Google) then the ride won’t really suffer. Some people like to feel the road, but the all-wheel drive system that comes as standard means you’d have to do something really silly before something like grip becomes a concern. So you don’t really need to feel it anyway. It’s also remarkably easy to place for its size, and the turning circle seems a lot tighter than it should be. Yes, you have all manner of driver aids there to hold your hand, but keeping it centered in the lane on your own isn’t too much trouble despite the fact that it’s still a pretty huge vehicle.

The acceleration is also robust, with that big V-12 rocketing the Ghost from 0-60 in around 4.5 seconds. You’re not meant to drive it like that. It’s a Rolls Royce. You should be sat in the back while a gentleman named Winston, Jeeves, or Chives does everything very smoothly up front. But Rolls Royce is all about options, and the option to drive like a hooligan is likely appreciated by many. Keith Moon would likely approve.

Overall, I preferred it to the Spectre. The EV may edge it out in the looks department, But in terms of pure driving experience, there’s still a lot to be said for a hefty V12, a short delay before the torque kicks in, and an all-round solid piece of engineering.

Editors' Recommendations

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Subaru unveils performance-tuned 2025 Subaru WRX tS
The highly-tuned performance-focused 2025 Subaru WRX tS details are here
2025 Subaru WRX TS left front three-quarter view inside a warehouse.

I had no idea Suburu was into racing until I learned about the Subaru Motorsports USA division and its consistent success in American Rally Association (ARA) races. That also explains why Subaru sells the performance-focused Subaru WRX compact sports sedan along with its more conventional all-wheel drive sedans and SUVs that are particularly popular across the U.S. northern snow belt states. Subaru recently unveiled the details on the 2025 WRK tS, the most-tricked-out version of the compact sedan that's always ready to rally.
Why the 2025 Subaru WRX tS matters

Desert racing, snow drifting, and all variations of rally racing attract WRX fans and drivers. Subaru Motorsports USA fields two ARA teams with a solid history of winning championships. The biggest share of Subaru's target market may seek reliable go-anywhere family vehicles, but there's also a lively performance-focused segment that favors the WRX, especially the more tricked-out versions.
Performance-focused upgrades with the 2025 Subaru WRX tS

Read more
Hennessey CEO explains what’s coming after the Venom F5
Hennessey is building another one for the purists
Jon Hennessey standing in front of a Venom F5

When it comes to hypercar manufacturer Hennessey, all eyes are on the Venom F5 for obvious reasons. The V8-powered vehicle should be challenging for the tile of world’s fastest production vehicle at some point in 2024. But what comes after that? Is Hennessey going to try and get 2,000 horsepower out of an engine? Is the gasoline evangelist going electric like many other passengers have? Or is the F5 the last original thing you’ll see a Hennessey badge on?

The Manual recently caught up with the man himself, and it turns out the answer is “none of the above.” When alluding to his upcoming project, Hennessey says: “We'll build 99 Venom F5s, probably up through 2027 or 2028, at which time our next car will be in production. So 2028 at the latest, and that program is codenamed Project Overlord.”

Read more
The Jeep Wagoneer S is the first all-electric Jeep you can get: Pricing, features
The Wagoneer S Launch Edition will come ready for city life and back country exploration
Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition driving on a rainy wet city street.

We've been tracking bits and pieces of information about the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S since early this year, including a video released earlier this week. On May 30, the Stellantis Jeep division formally introduced the brand's first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S SUV.

We now know the first shipments will be the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, equipped with a full array of handling, appearance, and safety features.
Why the Wagoneer S matters

Read more