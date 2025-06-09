The 2025 BMW X7 M60i may be the sportiest full-sized SUV on the market

The luxury SUV market is a little crowded these days, so sometimes it’s difficult to stand out. There’s an argument that you should play to your historic strengths if you want to succeed, and that’s likely what BMW has done with the X7 M60i SUV. The vehicle is much larger than your average Blimmer, but at its core, it has all of the qualities that BMW customers tend to appreciate.

I recently spent some time looking at BMW’s biggest SUV, which has been enhanced with an “M” package. So, before hopping in the driver’s seat, I was already expecting a good amount of comfort paired with exceptional power. This is why the X7 M60i did not disappoint on either front.

It’s very aggressive, like a tiger on a leash

Confession time, the X7 is the first BMW I’ve had my hands on in a while. As a result, I’d forgotten just how downright aggressive the German manufacturer’s vehicles can be. The 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 provides power almost instantaneously. 523 horsepower at peak, to be exact. That gives the X7 M60i a 0-60 time of just 4.5 seconds, which is pretty amazing for a non-electric vehicle of this size. But the story doesn’t end there; it’s beyond 60 mph where the i7 really shines.

When you’re driving it, you can tell it’s a vehicle designed for the Autobahn. You could be cruising along at highway speeds, say 85 mph if you live in Texas, and the thing is still like a tiger straining on a leash. It just wants to go, and feels like it has so much more power to give.

Handling is on point

Power is one thing, but controlling it is a different matter altogether. Thankfully, the X7 M60i’s handling is very solid. It has an almost sporty feel, and makes you forget just how large and heavy the vehicle you’re maneuvering is.

The ride is a little firmer than many other SUVs in this price bracket. But as I’ve mentioned, this vehicle seems to be more performance-focused than comfort-driven. While you may feel like you’re missing out while cruising along a straight road, it will more than pay dividends when you feel the cornering speeds the X7 is capable of.

You can also just not drive it

Like many other automotive manufacturers, BMW has invested heavily in autonomous driving. However, you will need to pay a little extra to unlock the vehicle’s self-driving potential. The “Driving Assistance Professional” package, which is listed at $2,500, includes things like active cruise control with stop, highway assistant, and lane-keeping assistant.

BMW’s Level 2 self-driving system isn’t the best on the market, but it is pretty solid. It doesn’t work on backroads like Tesla and GM’s offerings. It doesn’t automatically change lanes either, but it will suggest a lane change that the driver can confirm by manually checking the relevant mirror.

Comfort features are there, just not all there

When you’re spending six figures, you expect certain things. And BMW does deliver, especially in the front row. However, you can tell this is a performance-oriented vehicle rather than a luxury cruiser. So what do you get? Lots of leather, a solid sound system, very functional infotainment, and comfort features including massage, heated, and vented seats. Those last three do cost a few thousand dollars extra, though.

Despite the price tag, don’t go in expecting an overblown luxury experience. You don’t have massage or vented seats beyond the front row, there are no TVs to keep the passengers in the back happy, and forget about a fridge. The best you’ll get is a pair of heated or cooling cup holders to keep a drink close to a tolerable temperature.

It has all of the practicality of a fairly large SUV

It’s easy to get distracted by the polish and performance, but underneath it all, this is a very functional three-row SUV. You’ll have seven seats when you need them, more back row space than many other SUVs, and ample cargo space should that be needed.

The vehicle isn’t really an off roader, not in the same sense a Land Rover or Jeep is. But it does have all-wheel drive and should handle dirt roads and heavy snow with relative ease. In terms of towing, a trailer hitch is an optional extra, and you can haul up to 7,500 pounds with one fitted. That’s enough for a good number of boats or a small camper.

As for long-distance cruising, the vehicle is very comfortable on the highway. All of that power makes merging and overtaking an absolute breeze. Highway assist can take over if you want to take some kind of break while staying on the move. Gas mileage may be a little rough on road trippers, though, as you’ll get 16 at best in an urban environment, and around 20 if you behave yourself while traveling on the highway.

Overall, the X7 M60i gets a rare “I would actually buy this and be happy with it” rating from me. If you’re happy to sacrifice overt passenger luxury for pure performance, then you should feel the same way. And who cares about passengers anyway? The driver’s doing all of the work.