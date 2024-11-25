Adventure-ready features include all-terrain tires, a beefier V6, and plenty of trail-friendly accessories.

It seems every carmaker is getting into the “rugged SUV” game these days. Turns out Honda is no exception. The ubiquitous Japanese brand recently announced plans to debut its most overland-ready SUV ever: The 2025 Passport TrailSport.

The all-new Honda Passport TrailSport is slated to be the most adventure-ready model in the Passport line-up. Notable upgrades include 31-inch all-terrain tires and a much shorter front overhang to drastically improve the vehicle’s approach angle, making quick work of steep, backcountry trails. Bold, orange, heavy-duty recovery points at the front will also allow for righting the ship or getting you out of trouble if things go sideways out there.

Plus, the 2025 TrailSport will be powered by a beefier DOHC 3.5L V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic for smoother and more precise shifts. Honda’s solid i-VTM4 torque-vectoring AWD system will come standard. Drivers will also have access to the optional TrailWatch — a brand-new off-road nav system to help navigate the backcountry.

The company also confirmed the widest available line-up of Genuine Honda Accessories for the upcoming Passport. Available rock sliders will bolster the model’s off-road prowess, especially when combined with its standard heavy-duty steel skid plates. An aluminum scuff plate up front will help protect the fascia, and a long list of available cargo and MOLLE-compatible storage accessories will also be available.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 Passport TrailSport SUV debuts later this year at select U.S. dealerships. The starting price is expected to be around $45,000, with upgraded and kitted-out versions pushing closer to $51,000 with every option box checked.