Firestone launches its latest Affinity AS Touring Tire for sedans and CUVs

Firestone, a subsidiary of Bridgestone, is rolling out its latest touring tire, the Firestone Affinity AS, and it’s all about making your drive smoother and more reliable. Designed for popular cars, this tire gives you the confidence and peace of mind you want when you’re on the road.

The Affinity AS is built to go the distance, using a special tread compound that fights against uneven wear and tear. Plus, it comes with a solid warranty of up to 65,000 miles, so you know it’s made to last.

One of the best aspects of the Affinity AS tire is how quiet and comfortable it is. The tread is designed to keep road noise and vibrations to a minimum, making long or short trips pleasant and carefree. With its smart-tread pattern featuring diagonal and lateral sipes, you can expect better traction and handling, especially when the roads are wet.

Brad Robison, who oversees Consumer Product Strategy at Bridgestone Americas, weighs in: “We’re excited about the Affinity AS tire, which is crafted to provide great handling, a quiet ride, and impressive durability for everyday sedans. With solid grip in rainy conditions, this tire is perfect for drivers who appreciate a good balance of performance and value.”

This new tire fits perfectly into Firestone’s touring lineup, sitting between the entry-level Firestone All Season tire and the more advanced Firestone WeatherGrip tire. It’s a great option for anyone looking for reliable all-season performance without needing winter-specific features.

When it launches, the Affinity AS will be available in nine different fitments, with plans for a total of 28 options throughout 2025. Popular cars like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Elantra, Ford Focus, and Chevrolet Impala SEL will be among those benefiting from this tire. The Firestone Affinity AS tire is officially on sale now.