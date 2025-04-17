 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Firestone launches its latest Affinity AS Touring Tire for sedans and CUVs

Firestone Launches Affinity AS Touring Tire

By
firestone launches its latest affinity as touring tire for sedans and cuvs image 2
Bridgestone / Bridgestone

Firestone, a subsidiary of Bridgestone, is rolling out its latest touring tire, the Firestone Affinity AS, and it’s all about making your drive smoother and more reliable. Designed for popular cars, this tire gives you the confidence and peace of mind you want when you’re on the road.

The Affinity AS is built to go the distance, using a special tread compound that fights against uneven wear and tear. Plus, it comes with a solid warranty of up to 65,000 miles, so you know it’s made to last.

Bridgestone / Bridgestone

One of the best aspects of the Affinity AS tire is how quiet and comfortable it is. The tread is designed to keep road noise and vibrations to a minimum, making long or short trips pleasant and carefree. With its smart-tread pattern featuring diagonal and lateral sipes, you can expect better traction and handling, especially when the roads are wet.

Recommended Videos

Brad Robison, who oversees Consumer Product Strategy at Bridgestone Americas, weighs in: “We’re excited about the Affinity AS tire, which is crafted to provide great handling, a quiet ride, and impressive durability for everyday sedans. With solid grip in rainy conditions, this tire is perfect for drivers who appreciate a good balance of performance and value.”

Bridgestone / Bridgestone

This new tire fits perfectly into Firestone’s touring lineup, sitting between the entry-level Firestone All Season tire and the more advanced Firestone WeatherGrip tire. It’s a great option for anyone looking for reliable all-season performance without needing winter-specific features.

Related

When it launches, the Affinity AS will be available in nine different fitments, with plans for a total of 28 options throughout 2025. Popular cars like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Elantra, Ford Focus, and Chevrolet Impala SEL will be among those benefiting from this tire. The Firestone Affinity AS tire is officially on sale now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Bridgestone unveils its latest soybean-based, grand touring flagship, the Turanza Prestige
Bridgestone's new Turanza Prestige all-season tires
Bridgestone Tires

Ever since we got our hands on a set of Firehawk Indy 500 tires several months ago, Bridgestone has proven to us why it is considered a renowned leader in the tire manufacturing industry. This week, it continues its reputation for innovation with its latest creation that combines performance and longevity -  the Bridgestone Turanza Prestige, which incorporates innovative ENLITEN Technology.

Crafted specifically for high-end sedans and crossovers, this flagship grand touring tire offers an exceptional driving experience characterized by a notably quiet and smooth ride, remarkable handling responsiveness, and superior performance in wet-weather conditions—all supported by an impressive 70,000-mile limited warranty. Setting a new standard in the grand touring tire category, the Turanza Prestige excels in wear life, showcasing a striking 44% improvement in longevity compared to its predecessor, the Turanza QuietTrack, and surpassing its rival, the Pirelli P7AS Plus by a hard-to-ignore 13%.

Read more
F1 75 Live: the season launch at the O2 Arena in London
F1 75 Live brought fans close to the energy and individuals of Formula 1
F1 75 Live all teams and cars on the extended stage at the 02 Arena in London.

If there was any doubt about the enthusiasm for the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship season, Machine Gun Kelly's hard-driving rapper rock opener settled the question at F1 75 Live at the O2 Arena in London. F1 team members and a lively assortment of sports and entertainment celebrities turned out for an extravagant group unveiling of the new livery for 2025's race cars.

Host British actor and comedian Jack Whitehall noted in his opening remarks that most of the new F1 cars looked quite like the 2024 entries, but that didn't hamper the excitement.

Read more
How to watch the F1 season launch event from the O2 Arena
F1 75 Live at the O2 Arena in London will showcase Formula 1's ten team principals and 20 drivers.
Promo for 2025 Season opener at the O2 Arena in London.

The first Grand Prix on the 2025 F1 schedule isn't until March 14 to 16 in Melbourne, Australia. This year, however, there's an unprecedented launch event on February 18. In celebration of F1's 75 years, the F1 75 Live at the O2 Arena in London will showcase Formula 1's ten team principals and 20 drivers.

This will be the first public showing of the new car and driver liveries for all teams. The event will also include appearances by multiple world-class entertainers,  and F1 TV commentators Laura Winter, Ariana Bravo, and Lawrence Barretto. Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will host the celebration.

Read more