Pirelli unveils the Scorpion XTM AT, its most extreme all-terrain tire ever

Ultra-aggressive, advanced, and 3PMSF-rated, it's the pinnacle of more than 25 years of Pirelli tire design

A gray Ford Bronco kicking up sand in the desert with Pirelli Scorpion XTM tires.
Forget rooftop tents and hi-lift jacks and fancy LED light bars, there’s arguably nothing more important to a properly kitted-out overlanding rig than a good set of tires. After all, your truck’s tires are the only part of the vehicle that maintains constant contact with the ground. That’s why you need a tire that balances easy, on-pavement driving with meeting the demands of more extreme off-road conditions. Enter: Pirelli’s new Scorpion XTM all-terrain tire.

“XTM” stands for “Extreme” performance, so it’s no surprise that this is Pirelli’s most extreme all-terrain tire ever. It features ultra-aggressive styling, a high-void tread pattern, and more advanced technology that’s purpose-built for truck and off-road enthusiasts looking to explore deep into the North American backcountry. The large-tread-block design extends into the upper sidewall for improved traction and durability. It’s a design that excels in the gnarliest off-road conditions most overlanders are likely to encounter, such as mud, dirt, sand, or gravel. Plus, reinforced shoulder technology adds protection from obstacles, including sharp gravel and jagged rock overhangs. One especially clever feature is the Scorpion XTM’s built-in “rock ejectors,” which are designed to automatically shed rocks embedded in the tire’s deep treads.

Closeup of a Pirelli Scorpion XTM all-terrain tire on a red Ford Bronco.
Pirelli takes things a step further by ensuring the Scorpion XTM is 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF)-rated. This was a deliberate design choice, given the tire’s target market in North America, as it features a new compound technology that ensures it remains flexible and grippy at any temperature. It ensures maximum traction in snow, ice, and slush, providing increased control and confidence in all conditions, regardless of the season. Despite the aggressive design, Pirelli promises a comfortable and surprisingly quiet on-road driving experience.

The line-up comes in two flavors, each designed for either internal combustion engine (ICE) or hybrids and all-electric vehicles. For ICE drivers, the Scorpion XTM offers a good balance of off-road grip, durability, and highway comfort and drivability. For hybrid and plug-in electric trucks and SUVs, the new tire uses proprietary ELECT technology, which Pirelli claims “emphasizes low rolling resistance and noise reduction to maximize range and efficiency.”

Closeup of a Pirelli Scorpion XTM all-terrain tire caked in mud.
The Scorpion XTM is available in roughly 20 sizes, ranging from 17″ to 22″ (10 standard and 11 ELECT) designed to fit most LT (Light Truck) and P-Metric sizes to include the most popular trucks and SUVs on the market. Pirelli plans to roll out new sizes this year and into 2026. So, if you can’t find shoes to fit your current vehicle, there’s a good chance the right size will be available soon. Because Pirelli doesn’t sell direct to consumers, the price ultimately depends on your preferred retail outlet.

Bonus: The Italian tiremaker is backing the Scorpion XTM with a solid 55,000-mile limited warranty. Plus, it’s eligible for a 60-day trial, in case you’re really not happy with it (unlikely).

