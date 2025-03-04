 Skip to main content
Airstream’s Basecamp 20Xe is an all-electric reboot of its most popular trailer

With massive solar and power generation potential, it's purpose-built for serious off-grid camping

Few brands symbolize “the classic American road trip” like Airstream’s iconic “silver bullet” RVs. But it might surprise you to learn that its most popular model is actually one of its newest. The Airstream Basecamp is arguably the company’s most versatile and adventure-ready towable, but the new-for-2025 20Xe model takes the micro-trailer squarely into the future.

Everything we know about the 2025 Airstream Basecamp 20Xe travel trailer

Interior of the 2025 Airstream Basecamp 20Xe all-electric travel trailer.
Airstream

Billed as the company’s “first all-electric functioning travel trailer,” Airstream confirmed in an official press release that “the Xe model expands upon the compact, adventure-built Basecamp 20 Travel Trailer floor plan with powerful electric capabilities to take exploration farther and longer.” Some of the company’s previous releases, including the eStream Concept Travel Trailer and Trade Wind Travel Trailer, were purpose-built to maximize their electric potential. The latter is still one of the most off-grid-capable mainstream travel trailers in recent memory, with a 3,000-watt inverter, 600 watts of rooftop solar, and an internally stored 810Ah heated lithium battery bank. Combined, it’s enough juice to run the microwave and AC simultaneously without a shore power connection.

Convertible dinette/bed inside the 2025 Airstream Basecamp 20Xe electric travel trailer.
Airstream

For this all-new model, Airstream packs in a fully inverted 30-amp electrical system that’s equally capable of running on shore power (for front-country “campground” hookups) and off-grid. It boasts a 3,000-watt inverter, a 600-watt rooftop solar array, and a beefy 10.3kWh lithium Battle Born battery bank. Plus, it’s upgradeable with an additional 300 watts of solar panels to maximize its sun-harvesting potential. It’s enough juice to run every appliance and power outlet without breaking a sweat. Airstream cleverly baked in a water heater and furnace than run on multiple fuel sources, and a water-saving wet bath that recirculates cold water from the water heater into the freshwater tank until the water reaches your desired shower temperature.

Rear view of a 2025 Airstream Basecamp 20Xe travel trailer isolated on a white studio background.
Airstream

The 20Xe packs everything we love about the OG Basecamp, plus the Airstream X package. That means adding a three-inch lift, versatile, all-terrain tires, and blacked-out stone guards to protect against “pinstriping” from branches and brush on the trail. Other thoughtful features include a removable indoor/outdoor induction cooktop and standard L-Track mounts in the shower for hanging wet gear, plus the option to add things like a composting toilet and a three-speaker JBL sound system because, let’s be honest, camping is just better with tunes.

The shift to all-electric as an option is one we’ve seen from other lightweight travel trailer brands, namely Casita. Last year, the Texas company released a more affordable version of its popular fiberglass trailer with a unique Lightning Package that swaps the traditional gas stove and furnace for electric alternatives. Airstream quickly points out, however, that the new Basecamp 20Xe comes standard with a 20-pound reserve propane tank for grilling and backup purposes.

Build and spec your own 2025 Airstream Basecamp 20Xe travel trailer

A 2025 Airstream Basecamp 20Xe travel trailer isolated on a plain white studio background.
Airstream

The Airstream 2025 Basecamp Xe is available now with a starting price of $76,900. Sure, it’s significantly pricier than the standard Basecamp that bases at $48,300. But can you really put a price tag on being able to camp far, far from civilization, for almost as long as you want?

