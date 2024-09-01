 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Airstream’s newest travel trailer offers same iconic look in a more towable body

Compact, handsome, and with four times more power potential than any trailer in Airstream's storied history

By
2025 airstream trade wind 23fb bedroom twin hero
Airstream

No RV brand is more iconic and recognizable than Airstream. The classic “aluminum tube” shell has hardly changed in nearly a century. But the company continues to innovate on its already stunning interiors and the tech that undergirds its drool-worthy travel trailers. Case in point: The 2025 Trade Wind 23FB.

Get the low-down on the 2025 Airstream Trade Wind 23FB

Interior of the 2025 Airstream Trade Wind 23FB travel trailer.
Airstream

The new-for-2025 23FB is the second addition to Airstream’s wildly popular Trade Wind line-up. The line debuted back in 2023 with the sole Trade Wind 25FB model, and it was purpose-built for maximum off-grid camping. The 23FB continues in that same vein. It’s every bit as versatile, usable, and livable as its predecessor. But by reimagining the interior and shrinking down the overall footprint, it’s lighter, slimmer, more compact, and easier to tow, making it especially attractive for campers looking to venture farther off-pavement than typically possible in Airstream’s bulkier, full-sized travel trailers.

Recommended Videos

Like its bigger brother, the 23FB boasts the most robust off-grid setup in Airstream’s history. By the numbers, that includes the largest power bank (a massive, chassis-integrated 810Ah lithium-ion battery bank), a 3,000-watt inverter, and an impressive 500 watts of rooftop-mounted solar, expandable up to a whopping 1,000 watts. That’s four times the power capacity of any other Airstream. On a practical basis, it’s a configuration that enables campers to run every outlet and appliance—including the microwave and AC simultaneously—even while off-grid. Like most Airstreams, an integrated 30-amp shore power plug allows for rapid recharging and quick top-ups when you return to civilization.

Interior kitchen of the 2025 Airstream Trade Wind 23FB travel trailer.
Airstream

In keeping with the Trade Wind ethos, the 23FB boasts all the creature comforts you’d expect in an Airstream. A full kitchen (with a legit oven, residential fixtures, a three-burner cooktop, and a roomy fridge/freezer), a tankless on-demand LP water heater, a JL Audio Bluetooth audio system, a pillow-top memory foam mattress, and a whole lot more are all standard. But the Trade Wind line-up isn’t just about keeping you comfortable and powered up in relative luxury while off-grid. It’s also about helping you explore farther afield than most other Airstreams. With that in mind, the Trade Wind 23FB boasts a three-inch suspension lift kit, Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires, and four HD stabilizer jacks to keep everything on the level when you reach your destination.

Build and spec your own Trade Wind 23FB travel trailer

Floor plan of Airstream's 2025 Trade Wind 23FB travel trailer.
Airstream

Airstream’s legendary travel trailers have never exactly been “affordable” for the Everyman camper. Base price for the 23FB model is a not-insignificant $120,900. While that’s not exactly cheap, it is a full $10K less than the flagship 25FB. That price makes it one of the company’s most affordable yet well-equipped models. So, if you’ve been eyeing your own classic Airstream camper and you like to travel with plenty of tech toys, this might be the single best option.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
This company made a Cybertruck-inspired travel trailer that could run off-grid forever
Promising unlimited solar power and clean drinking water, it's unlike any RV on the market today.
Concept rendering of Living Vehicle's Cyber Trailer all-solar travel trailer.

Few things get the current zeitgeist talking like Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck and anything even tangentially related to it. Now, specialty luxury RV manufacturer Living Vehicle wants to add to the hysteria conversation with news of a revolutionary concept travel trailer that's unlike anything on the market. The bleeding-edge CyberTrailer is purpose-built to pair with the Tesla Cybertruck and allow campers to untether from the grid forever.
Get the details on Living Vehicle's Tesla Cybertruck-inspired CyberTrailer
Rooftop solar panel array on a Living Vehicle RV/travel trailer. Living Vehicle

With few official details beyond a dozen high-level bullet points on the company's website, Living Vehicle is doing its best to get RV enthusiasts talking by imagining what the future CyberTrailer could be. At first glance, the ultra-modern RV's roots are clear. The asymmetrical silhouette and sharp, angular aesthetic are unmistakably ripped straight from the Cybertruck's original design sketches. It's sleek, muscular, and a clear departure from, well, every other travel trailer on the road.

Read more
Mammoth Overland’s ultra-rugged TL travel trailer has an insane amount of space
Over-specced, overbuilt, and spacious enough to sleep a family of four comfortably with room to spare.
Mammoth Overland TL Travel Trailer being towed by a black Jeep Wrangler.

Teardrop trailers have certainly come a long way in the last century, and especially in the last decade. The best off-road-ready models boast ultra-rugged designs built to tackle almost any terrain. The downside, however, is that their compact size means you'll need to sacrifice interior living space, and sometimes, that's just not a concession you're willing to make. Enter Mammoth Overland's all-new TL overland trailer, a beast of a travel trailer that's Apocalypse-ready and roomy enough to sleep four adults.
Get the low-down on Mammoth Overland's flagship overland trailer

On the outside, the TL overland trailer feels like a curious hybrid of a teardrop trailer and a compact yet rugged travel trailer. It is indeed both, and yet neither. Stepping inside, it's easy to understand the TL (or "Tall Boy") moniker. The tall interior provides 6'3" of headroom and is plenty roomy for even your tallest friends to stand up comfortably. The floor plan is equally spacious, with room for a king-sized bed plus a modular couch that easily converts to a bed. Combined, there's room for four adults to sleep comfortably or a family of five with small-ish children. That is an absurd amount of living space for a relatively compact trailer.

Read more
Hitch up with the 7 best off-road trailers ready to take you anywhere in 2024
Beefy tires, rugged shells, and serious overlanding chops—these trailers go where most others won't dare
A Bean Stock 2.0 ultralight travel trailer being towed down a wooded trail by a new Ford Bronco.

From 4x4 camper vans to overlanding rigs with rooftop tents to rugged teardrop trailers, there's no shortage of options for serious off-road camping these days. But, for our money, nothing beats the simplicity of a travel trailer. They're lightweight, lean, and compact enough to tow down even the narrowest and nastiest backcountry trails. Just hitch up to a worthy four-wheel-drive rig and go. If you've been itching to get out there but aren't sure which trailer is right for you, we've got you covered. These are the best off-road trailers designed to take you just about anywhere.
TAXA Outdoors Woolly Bear: Best for rugged minimalists

For minimalist campers looking to bring everything they need and nothing they don't, the 2025 Woolly Bear is damn-near-perfect. At less than 11 feet long and roughly 1,300 pounds, it's ridiculously easy to tow with just about anything short of a Harley. The clever design manages to pack a full camp kitchen, tons of outdoor gear storage, and room for a two- or even three-person rooftop tent. It's also endlessly customizable with a mosquito net outdoor room, a propane package, aftermarket portable power stations, and more. The stock version is already plenty off-road capable, but upgrading to the Overland Edition gets you a Timbren axle-less suspension, electric brakes, and all-terrain tires with steel wheels.

Read more