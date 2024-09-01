Compact, handsome, and with four times more power potential than any trailer in Airstream's storied history

No RV brand is more iconic and recognizable than Airstream. The classic “aluminum tube” shell has hardly changed in nearly a century. But the company continues to innovate on its already stunning interiors and the tech that undergirds its drool-worthy travel trailers. Case in point: The 2025 Trade Wind 23FB.

Get the low-down on the 2025 Airstream Trade Wind 23FB

The new-for-2025 23FB is the second addition to Airstream’s wildly popular Trade Wind line-up. The line debuted back in 2023 with the sole Trade Wind 25FB model, and it was purpose-built for maximum off-grid camping. The 23FB continues in that same vein. It’s every bit as versatile, usable, and livable as its predecessor. But by reimagining the interior and shrinking down the overall footprint, it’s lighter, slimmer, more compact, and easier to tow, making it especially attractive for campers looking to venture farther off-pavement than typically possible in Airstream’s bulkier, full-sized travel trailers.

Like its bigger brother, the 23FB boasts the most robust off-grid setup in Airstream’s history. By the numbers, that includes the largest power bank (a massive, chassis-integrated 810Ah lithium-ion battery bank), a 3,000-watt inverter, and an impressive 500 watts of rooftop-mounted solar, expandable up to a whopping 1,000 watts. That’s four times the power capacity of any other Airstream. On a practical basis, it’s a configuration that enables campers to run every outlet and appliance—including the microwave and AC simultaneously—even while off-grid. Like most Airstreams, an integrated 30-amp shore power plug allows for rapid recharging and quick top-ups when you return to civilization.

In keeping with the Trade Wind ethos, the 23FB boasts all the creature comforts you’d expect in an Airstream. A full kitchen (with a legit oven, residential fixtures, a three-burner cooktop, and a roomy fridge/freezer), a tankless on-demand LP water heater, a JL Audio Bluetooth audio system, a pillow-top memory foam mattress, and a whole lot more are all standard. But the Trade Wind line-up isn’t just about keeping you comfortable and powered up in relative luxury while off-grid. It’s also about helping you explore farther afield than most other Airstreams. With that in mind, the Trade Wind 23FB boasts a three-inch suspension lift kit, Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires, and four HD stabilizer jacks to keep everything on the level when you reach your destination.

Build and spec your own Trade Wind 23FB travel trailer

Airstream’s legendary travel trailers have never exactly been “affordable” for the Everyman camper. Base price for the 23FB model is a not-insignificant $120,900. While that’s not exactly cheap, it is a full $10K less than the flagship 25FB. That price makes it one of the company’s most affordable yet well-equipped models. So, if you’ve been eyeing your own classic Airstream camper and you like to travel with plenty of tech toys, this might be the single best option.