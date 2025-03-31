LGA takes things back to basics with the minimalist CrashPad trailer camper

While most towable RV brands are figuring out ways to pack everything and the kitchen sink into their latest models, Let’s Go Aero has been quietly taking a different approach. The Colorado maker’s latest model is a pared-down, off-road-ready trailer camper that’s short on features but big on versatility.

The aptly named CrashPad is an upgrade to Let’s Go Aero’s LittleGiant and SpecOps cargo trailer models. It’s basically a hard-sided, dome-shaped cover that mounts to the top of either model, but pops up in the way most rooftop tents would when you’re ready to make camp. The cover is made of a durable, UV-resistant composite that sets up easily via the included strut-assist feature. By day, it’s a secure, lockable cargo trailer; after dark, it makes for a well-protected basecamp shelter for ultra-minimalist overlanding and car camping.

Inside, the space is bookended by two side windows, and a screened rear entry door provides the sole means of ingress and egress. LGA includes weather-resistant fabric shades, too, to button everything up in inclement weather. The CrashPad features a fold-out bed platform that sits on five steel beams mounted in C-channel rails inside the trailer’s sidewalls. At 75″ x 54″, it’s roomy enough for two adults and a full-size camp mattress (not included). The elevated bed setup leaves plenty of storage space for your pets or favorite outdoor gear down below.

Recommended Videos

Plus, there’s a durable pickup-truck-style tailgate at the rear that’s designed to be whatever you need it to be: An extra seat, a meal prep station, or a bonus outdoor shelf while at camp. It’s even reconfigurable by moving it to the side of the trailer to work as a side table. An awning is included as standard to provide extra protected space away from the sun, rain, or snow.

The LGA CrashPad is available as part of a package deal with the LittleGiant trailer (for $6,998) or the beefier, overland-friendly SpecOps trailer (for $8,198). Current LGA trailer owners can also opt to upgrade their existing towable with just the CrashPad for as little as $1,499.

Learn More