Going camping is a fun way to appreciate nature and the great outdoors but it’s a different story once you try to get some sleep. Aside from bugs that threaten to enter your camping tent, your sleeping arrangement might also be a problem. Especially if you aren’t the type of person who can sleep on any surface unprompted. Sometimes, even the best sleeping bag won’t suffice. As much as you want to bring your comfy mattress to your camping trip, it’s not possible. The closest thing to comfort is bringing along a portable air mattress.

Having an air mattress will not only guarantee you a sound sleep, but it’s also convenient to assemble and disassemble. Most air mattresses can fit inside a bag once deflated and weigh less than 10 pounds. If you’re wondering what air mattress is perfect to bring to your next camping trip, you came to the right place. Check out the best air mattresses for camping below.

Best overall: SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress

A good air mattress should be comfortable, quick to inflate, hold air well, and, most of all, comfortable to sleep on, and the SoundAsleep Dream Series bed ticks all the boxes. It stands 19 inches tall when inflated and features a built-in one-touch pump that fills it up with air in five minutes or less (you can also give it a quick pump to top it off or make it a bit firmer if you prefer). Its 40 internal air-filled “coils” also mimic bed springs to give you support all over, preventing the sagging that often occurs with simpler single-chamber air beds. Though you may still want to add one of the best pillows for added comfort.

It’s not the cheapest (or the lightest at 20 pounds), but good sleep is worth paying a little extra for. The SoundAsleep Dream Series air mattress is available in twin, queen, and king sizes starting at $95.

Best on a budget: Intex Dura-Beam Air Mattress

The SoundAsleep Dream Series is a premium pick with a price tag to match, but you don’t have to pay too much for a good air mattress. The Intex Dura-Beam is supremely affordable, doing what you need an air mattress to do – provide a comfortable, portable sleeping surface – while still offering multiple air chambers for evenly distributed body support. The Dura-Beam air mattress is also a good alternative if you find double-height beds to be a bit too bulky for your tent or other sleeping space once they’re inflated, just note that you’ll need your own air pump to inflate it.

On the other hand, if you’d like a double-height air mattress but are still looking for a budget-friendly option, Intex offers a raised version of the Dura-Beam bed for as little as $25.

Best slim air bed: Lightspeed Outdoors PVC-Free Air Mattress

Most air beds, even single-height models, are fairly thick (which is why they’re generally more comfortable than a sleeping pad). For smaller tents and for car camping, though, a thinner air mattress like the LightSpeed Outdoors bed might be a better option: This six-pound pad inflates to about six inches thick, is large enough to sleep two adults comfortably, and comes with its own battery-operated air pump.

Another nice feature of the Lightspeed air mattress is that it’s made of PVC-free material, so it doesn’t have the chemical smell that some air beds can have – if you’re sensitive to this, then this bed is for you.

Best air mattress with legs: Coleman Camping Cot

For a larger family-sized tent and for extended camp outings, you may want to consider springing for an air mattress with legs like the Coleman Camping Cot. This air bed works much like our other top picks, coming complete with a battery-operated air pump, but you also get a nice sturdy steel fold-up cot to serve as a bed frame. The mattress itself also utilizes a similar coil system to the SoundAsleep Dream Series for sag-free comfort, and the camping cot has a handy little shelf for use as a nightstand.

The Coleman Camping Cot is available in both twin and queen sizes for $130-140.

Best for kids: Intex Kids’ Travel Bed Set

If you’re looking for a separate kid-sized air mattress made just for a little one in your family, then the Intex travel bed set is one of the best designs we’ve seen. Rather than just being a plain down-sized air bed, this Intex air mattress has two components. A removable sleeping pad nestles inside the raised “frame,” ensuring that its small occupant doesn’t roll out of the bed in the night.

This design also makes it easy to add sheets to the inflatable pad or pull it out altogether for use as an even smaller standalone sleeping surface (which means this could also be great for car trips, hotel rooms, and sleepovers). The Intex kid-sized travel air mattress set rings in at just over $40 and comes with a manual air pump.

Best self-inflating: Therm-a-rest Mondoking 3D Air Mattress

Feel warmth and comfort as you sleep during your camping trip with the Mondoking 3D by Therm-a-Rest. This air mattress has body-contouring support which makes it suitable for most sleepers. The dual valves also help the compressible foam core expand and inflate when the mattress is unpacked. The self-inflating mechanism of this mattress also gives you more methods to inflate it, aside from using a standard pump.

Although this air mattress guarantees comfort, it costs a lot more than other contenders and it may not be ideal for backpackers who want a lighter load. If you’re looking for a comfortable and self-inflating camping mattress, the Mondoking 3D is worth considering.

Easiest to set up: AirExpect Camping AirBed

You wouldn’t want to spend a good sum of your outing trying to inflate or deflate an air bed. The AirExpect Air Mattress is one of the easiest to set up air mattresses in the market. Since it comes with a rechargeable pump, it allows inflation or deflation in under a minute and a half. What’s even better is that the pump is already built-in so all you need to do is charge it when not in use.

Aside from being easy to set-up, this air mattress is also very comfortable to sleep on. You’ll surely have a good night’s sleep in your tent with this air mattress. It even has an impressive weight capacity of 600 pounds.

Best weight capacity: Sable Air Mattresses Queen Size Inflatable Air Bed

With a weight capacity of 661 pounds, this is the ideal air mattress for two people. The Sable Air Mattress has a durable core structure and body-contouring support for a comfortable sleep. It comes with a built-in electric pump for your convenience. The air mattress also includes a stuff sack for storage and space-saving purposes.

Since the mattress has a larger weight capacity than most air beds, this is more suitable for car camping than the lightweight camping experience. The pump also has a tendency to make a loud noise when inflating. Other than that, this is an air mattress best for two.

