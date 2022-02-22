  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These are Some of the Best Wool Blankets for Camping

Mike Richard
By

Here at The Manual, we often sing the praises of merino wool. It’s all-natural, quick-drying, odor-resistant, and keeps warm even when wet -- all of which makes it a miracle fabric for the most active outdoor pursuits. What’s more: Wool is naturally flame-retardant, making it ideal for relaxing by the fireside. You’ve no doubt already stocked your gear closet with the best merino wool socks, shirts, and beanies. So why not upgrade your ‘round-the-campfire kit with one of the best wool blankets (including merino wool blankets) too? Here are our favorites.

Ibex USA Made Wool Blanket

Ibex USA-Made Wool Blanket

Best Overall
Jump to details
Smartwool Anchor Line Blanket

Smartwool Anchor Line Blanket

Best for Outdoor Picnicking
Jump to details
Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co. Extra Large Merino Wool Camp Blanket

Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co. Merino Wool Camp Blanket

Best for Hardcore Outdoorsmen
Jump to details
Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

Best USA-Made Wool Blanket
Jump to details
L.L. Bean Washable Wool Blanket

L.L. Bean Washable Wool Blanket

Best Machine-washable
Woolrich Wool Blend Blanket

Woolrich Wool Blend Blanket

Best Classic Design
Jump to details
Ibex USA-Made Wool Blanket
Ibex

Ibex USA-Made Wool Blanket

Best Overall

Ibex makes some of the best merino wool activewear on the planet. So, it’s no surprise that the brand crafts a pretty sweet wool blanket too. The aptly named USA-Made Wool Blanket is soft, warm, and lightweight. Available in three striped patterns, it looks just as sharp around the campfire as draped across the master bed in your lakefront cabin. Plus, we love that the wool is 100% sourced from and woven right in Massachusetts. Bonus: It ships in a moth-proof, cotton storage bag.

Ibex USA Made Wool Blanket

Ibex USA-Made Wool Blanket

Best Overall
Smartwool Anchor Line Blanket
Smartwool

Smartwool Anchor Line Blanket

Best for Outdoor Picnicking

Smartwool knows a thing or two about versatile outdoor gear. Its Anchor Line Blanket is just as useful. One side is made of a soft brushed wool fleece that works great as a warm throw, while the reverse is 100% nylon, making it ideal as a ground cover for picnics, long days at the beach, or relaxing in the woods. When it’s time to pack up, just roll it into the removable carry straps and tote it away.

Smartwool Anchor Line Blanket

Smartwool Anchor Line Blanket

Best for Outdoor Picnicking
Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co. Merino Wool Camp Blanket
Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co.

Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co. Merino Wool Camp Blanket

Best for Hardcore Outdoorsmen

Few blanket companies are as beloved by campers as Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co. The brand’s merino wool camp blankets are a staple among hardcore outdoorsmen for good reason. Like the best merino wool clothing, the fabric is soft, breathable, and water-resistant, making the blanket less susceptible to mildew and mold. Plus, the four-pound weight and heavy-duty construction ensure you’ll stay warm and comfortable around many campfires to come.

Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co. Extra Large Merino Wool Camp Blanket

Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co. Merino Wool Camp Blanket

Best for Hardcore Outdoorsmen
Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket
Pendleton

Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

Best USA-Made Wool Blanket

Pendleton blankets have long been lauded for their virgin wool construction and timeless aesthetic. The Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket is a versatile addition to any rustic cabin or outdoor lovers’ gear closet. It’s soft, durable, and made in America. Plus, the pure virgin wool fabric is renewable and sustainable, so you can feel a bit better about your purchase’s impact on the planet.

Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

Best USA-Made Wool Blanket
Woolrich Wool Blend Blanket
Woolrich

Woolrich Wool Blend Blanket

Best Classic Design

For almost two centuries, Woolrich has built a brand around simple, traditional, timeless wool products. The Woolrich Wool Blend Blanket in Red Black Buffalo check is no exception, with an Italian-crafted design that looks handsome at home or around the campfire.

Woolrich Wool Blend Blanket

Woolrich Wool Blend Blanket

Best Classic Design

Editors' Recommendations

What Is Après-Ski? A Guide on Where to Go and What to Wear

what is apres ski guide drinking a beer at after

The 9 Best Camping Tarps for Any Outdoor Adventure

A lit up tent in an open field against a starlit sky.

Get a Cat or Dog DNA Test Kit While They’re on Sale

The box for Wisdom Panel's Complete Health and Ancestry Cat DNA Test.

The Best Hulu Original Shows to Watch Now

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

How to Create a Stylish and Sustainable Wardrobe

Sustainable wardrobe

How to Design Your Own Workout Plan for a Healthier You

A person's hand writing out their workout plan on a notebook in a room.

What is Disney Plus? The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide

Disney+ Logo

Is Family Guy on Disney Plus in 2022?

Disney+ cover on a blue background.

Disney Plus Premier Access: What Is It, and How Much Is It?

disney plus price illuminated logo

A Wine Guide to Temecula, Southern California’s Wine Country

The Temecula wine country and a yellow hot air balloon.

How Many People Can Watch Disney Plus at Once?

Close-up of a hand holding a TV with Disney plus.

Mattress sales: Best deals and prices for February 2022

Layla Hybrid Mattress

Best cheap dumbbell deals for February 2022