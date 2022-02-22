These are Some of the Best Wool Blankets for Camping

Here at The Manual, we often sing the praises of merino wool. It’s all-natural, quick-drying, odor-resistant, and keeps warm even when wet -- all of which makes it a miracle fabric for the most active outdoor pursuits. What’s more: Wool is naturally flame-retardant, making it ideal for relaxing by the fireside. You’ve no doubt already stocked your gear closet with the best merino wool socks, shirts, and beanies. So why not upgrade your ‘round-the-campfire kit with one of the best wool blankets (including merino wool blankets) too? Here are our favorites.
Best Overall
Ibex makes some of the best merino wool activewear on the planet. So, it’s no surprise that the brand crafts a pretty sweet wool blanket too. The aptly named USA-Made Wool Blanket is soft, warm, and lightweight. Available in three striped patterns, it looks just as sharp around the campfire as draped across the master bed in your lakefront cabin. Plus, we love that the wool is 100% sourced from and woven right in Massachusetts. Bonus: It ships in a moth-proof, cotton storage bag.
Best for Outdoor Picnicking
Smartwool knows a thing or two about versatile outdoor gear. Its Anchor Line Blanket is just as useful. One side is made of a soft brushed wool fleece that works great as a warm throw, while the reverse is 100% nylon, making it ideal as a ground cover for picnics, long days at the beach, or relaxing in the woods. When it’s time to pack up, just roll it into the removable carry straps and tote it away.
Best for Hardcore Outdoorsmen
Few blanket companies are as beloved by campers as Woolly Mammoth Woolen Co. The brand’s merino wool camp blankets are a staple among hardcore outdoorsmen for good reason. Like the best merino wool clothing, the fabric is soft, breathable, and water-resistant, making the blanket less susceptible to mildew and mold. Plus, the four-pound weight and heavy-duty construction ensure you’ll stay warm and comfortable around many campfires to come.
Best USA-Made Wool Blanket
Pendleton blankets have long been lauded for their virgin wool construction and timeless aesthetic. The Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket is a versatile addition to any rustic cabin or outdoor lovers’ gear closet. It’s soft, durable, and made in America. Plus, the pure virgin wool fabric is renewable and sustainable, so you can feel a bit better about your purchase’s impact on the planet.
Best Classic Design
For almost two centuries, Woolrich has built a brand around simple, traditional, timeless wool products. The Woolrich Wool Blend Blanket in Red Black Buffalo check is no exception, with an Italian-crafted design that looks handsome at home or around the campfire.
