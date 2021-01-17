The Best Wool Beanies for Men in 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The weather outside is frightful, and although we’ve no place to go, there’s still a need to bundle up and keep yourself warm from head to toe.

Luxury menswear brands like Fendi, Prada, and Louis Vuitton have perfected the beanie as a men’s top winter accessory staple. For Fall/Winter ’20 collections these designers showed how beanies are a versatile piece in any man’s wardrobe. The best wool beanies for men are able to be dressed up for a timeless look paired with tailored suiting, or worn as part of an edgy streetwear monochrome look as seen in the Louis Vuitton show.

The synchrony of fashion and functionality — we rounded up some of the best men’s wool beanies from brands and online retailers that’ll keep you on-trend and cozy at the same time.

REI Co-op Logo Beanie

The best option for the active guy, this beanie focuses more on functionality than style. Itch-free and warm, you can enjoy your outdoor workout without sacrificing comfort.

The North Face Chinky-Knit Watchman Beanie

There’s a reason you see these beanies all over the place! Much like their fleeces, these beanies will keep you warm and cozy on your daily commute, making it one of the best men’s wool beanies on the market.

Outdoor Voices Beanie

Outdoor voices speaks to the frigid winter weather. Designed with a silhouette to also cover your ears from the chilling wind, there’s no wonder this made our list of the best men’s wool beanies.

FENDI Logo wool beanie hat

Invest in a high-quality wool beanie with a textured style that looks seriously expensive.

Moncler Grenoble Logo-Appliquéd Virgin Wool Beanie

When you think of winter brands — Moncler is sure to be first in mind. This knitted beanie is sure to keep you just as warm as a Moncler jacket.

Ami de Coeur Ribbed Beanie

Ami will add a perfect touch of Parisian style to your everyday wardrobe. Perfect for achieving a clean minimal look, this is definitely one of the best wool beanies for men for the sophisticated fellow.

Banana Republic Chunky Italian Wool-Blend Beanie

Not all beanies are created equal—and this chunky Italian wool beanie exceeds expectations by keeping your head warm, even on the most frigid days.

AllSaints Merino Wool Ribbed Beanie

Beanies don’t have to be complicated to get the job done. AllSaints keeps it simple with this super sleek and easy-to-wear merino wool beanie. Throw this beanie on with any outfit to add some extra warmth and style to your look.

Gi By Giselle Rothco Genuine U.S.N Wool Watch Cap

This beanie made the best wool beanies for men’s list for its military-grade durability and surprisingly affordable price tag. A great option for those who plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time.

