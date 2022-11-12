Let The Manual help build your snowboarding wardrobe for the 2023 season

Your snowboarding clothes are there to serve a purpose. They're your body's defense against freezing outside temperatures, designed to keep you dry and stay out on the hill all day. But there's more to snowboard clothing than that. I'm no fashionista, but I know snowboarding style when I see it. Whether you like it or not, every snowboarder on the mountain has a camera in their pocket, on their helmet, on a stick, and sometimes on their board. There are going to be photographs, so you'd better look your best.

Fortunately for you, snowboarding is all about the look. Once you've dialed in your setup, it's time to get your jacket and pants sorted. But then there's the question of gloves or mitts, whether you need a balaclava, and whether your baselayers are apres-ready. When you take your jacket off to hit the dancefloor or head to the bar, you don't want to be rocking a ratty old thermal, right?

Here's our list of the best snowboarding clothes of 2023 so you can hit the slopes in style and comfort.

Burton AK 2L Gore-Tex Swash Jacket

Best snowboarding jacket

In the interest of balance, we considered kicking this list off with something that wasn't Burton. After all, they dominated our snowboarding gear awards too. But when the gear not only performs this well but looks this good, well, we couldn't really start anywhere else, could we?

Let's start with the look. There's a whole range of color schemes, but we think that the muted colors of this hedge green, stout white, and true black combo top the whole pile.

It's time to get technical and see what this jacket can do. The Burton AK 2L Gore-Tex jacket can take on anything and everything you can throw at it this winter. By combining a two-layer Gore-Tex membrane with a high-denier face fabric, you get a jacket that will not only keep you dry but withstand being put through the wringer as you push your riding. Strategically placed Primaloft Silver Insulation insulates your core as you ride without limiting the movement of your arms.

Burton AK 2L Gore-Tex Swash Pants

Best snowboarding pants

What do you pair with the best snowboarding jacket you can get? That's right: The best snowboarding pants. These Burton AK 2L Gore-Tex Swash Pants feature the same durable face fabric and two-layer Gore-Tex membrane as the jacket. Lightweight, waterproof, stylish, and fitted with vents throughout, is there any more you can ask for from a snowboard pant?

What about a lining that changes to suit your environment? The Burton Living Lining is built to adapt to your day, regulating your temperature no matter what happens. Need to cool down in hot weather? The lining pores open to allow breathability. In cold weather, these pores cinch up to limit airflow and act as part of an insulating system. The AK Swash pants really are cutting-edge.

686 Waterproof Hoodie

Best lightweight snowboarding jacket

It's never too early to start planning for spring slush. Hot days on the slopes don't call for the same protection as deepest winter, but that doesn't mean you can just throw on any old hoodie and head out. Speaking as someone who made that mistake once and ended up with a soaked hoodie frozen into shape out behind me, I'll just tell you now: Don't do it. Instead, invest in a warm weather riding top, namely the 686 Waterproof Hoodie.

This three-layer softshell design boasts a 10K waterproof and breathable infiDry membrane that blocks snow and dirt while still letting your body regulate its temperature. The two-way stretch fabric gives the 686 Hoodie the relaxed fit and feel of a normal hoodie top, and the look is accentuated with hoodie cords and a front pouch-style pocket. Sold as not too loose, not too slim, the 686 Waterproof Hoodie is sized not to inhibit your riding style, but check the sizing chart to get your size spot on.

Crab Grab Cinch Mitt

Best snowboarding mitt

Is there a quicker day to ruin your day of snowboarding than getting cold hands? The debate of gloves vs. mitts will rumble on, but if you're firmly on team "snowboarding mittens," then Crab Grab has got you covered. The Cinch Mitt features a fully waterproof outer with a 15K Dry-Claw Hipora membrane to keep your claws dry from the inside and outside.

Sliding your hands into these gloves is like putting on a fresh set of slippers. The Sherpa Fleece and Micro Fuzz liners are soft against your hands and combine with the Primaloft insulation to give you a glove that lets you forget about your hands and focus on the riding. You can ride guilt-free, too, knowing that the seamless palm section is made from AX Grain Tech, a synthetic alternative to leather. Build to withstand constantly doing up bindings, and with a thumb grip to make your life easier, there really is no better snowboard mitt on the market.

Dakine Titan Gore-Tex Glove

Best snowboarding glove

Do you prefer your fingers to have their freedom? For those firmly set on wearing snowboarding gloves, you will struggle to do better than the Dakine Titan Gore-Tex Glove. When you want the best waterproofing available, you turn to Gore-Tex. These gloves will keep your hands dry even on the wettest of days on the slopes, those days when everyone else is heading off to dry their gloves out by the heaters in the bar while you take advantage of the empty groomers.

The Dakine Titan Gore-Tex glove isn't just waterproof, though. It's filled with high-lofting synthetic insulation to keep your hands toasty and dry. The removable liner gloves add another layer of insulation, but that also means that if you need to take your hands out of your gloves at all, your fingers won't freeze straight away. Need to use your phone to take a photo or keep the fans happy? The liners are touchscreen compatible. They've thought of it all.

Mountain Hardware Stretchdown Hoodie

Best snowboarding mid layer

Snowboarding mid-layers come in various styles and with different types of insulation. From microfleece to synthetic, there are plenty of different options when it comes to staying warm. But when the conditions are frigid and you need to stay warm, there still isn't any insulation that competes with down for its warmth-to-weight ratio. As snowboarders increasingly move towards shell-style outer jackets and layering systems, mid-layers need to be ready to match the tough conditions we hit the hill in.

The Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Hoodie is designed around balancing warmth with freedom of movement. It can be worn as part of a layering system or as a standalone jacket. The last thing you want when you're snowboarding is to have your movement restricted. On the Stretchdown Hoodie, pockets of down are woven from a single piece of stretch fabric to give you a jacket that moves with you without losing the lofting your down needs to keep you insulated.

Burton Burke Hood

Best snowboarding balaclava

It doesn't matter how padded your helmet is or how insulated it claims to be; there are just some days when it doesn't cut the mustard. Sure, you can add an old-school balaclava underneath your helmet for extra warmth, or you can add a hood. The Burton Burke Hood fits over the top of your helmet and gives you protection from the neck up against the wind and snow.

This isn't like your knitted balaclava you wore at school that chafed your lips and rubbed wherever it touched — this thing is soft. Seriously soft. Burton has designed the Burke Hood to feature soft lock seams that eliminate overlapping layers of fabric and cut out those chafe points. The stretch fleece also means that the hood moves with your head so you're not restricted, or worse — blinded by flailing fabric as you cruise the trees.

MONS ROYALE Cascade Merino Flex 200 LS Top

Best snowboarding baselayer

If you've not worn any Mons Royale merino thermals, you don't know what you've been missing out on. Mons Royale specializes in active merino wear, and their ski wear is second to none. It might be hard to get excited about snowboarding base layers, I understand, but once you commit to a merino set, there's no going back. Accordingly, the Cascade Merino Flex 200 LS Top should be at the top of your list for warm wear this winter. Pair it with the Cascade 3/4 Leggings for the full setup.

The four-way stretch design maximizes your freedom of movement. Mons Royale has designed this base layer to last longer than a traditional merino tee, so you can buy it once and keep going. One of the most notable features of the Cascade is the thumb loops, a welcome addition to anyone who has spent five minutes fighting their base layer sleeves back out of their jacket before going riding. With the range of color schemes, you won't feel self-conscious taking off your jacket at the bar and rocking the thermal at après.

SmartWool Snowboard Targeted Cushion Piste Machine OTC Socks

Best snowboarding socks

What can you say about a pair of socks? In this case, there's plenty to get excited about. Smartwool was one of the first companies to make high-quality merino wool socks, especially for snowboarding, and they are still at it — and still at the top of the game. The Smartwool Snowboard Targeted Cushion Piste Machine OTC Socks might be a mouthful to say, but soon enough, you'll just know them as your favorites.

Let's start with that targeted cushioning. Smartwool snowboarding socks are sport-specific. This means that the cushioning isn't in the same places as you would find in a ski sock. Snowboarding boots are different — they're more comfortable, for a start — and the padding needs to be different. By targeting the cushioning, these socks keep you comfortable where it matters without adding pinch points or limiting blood flow elsewhere. Still need to be sold on. these? They're probably the most durable socks going; I still have a pair of Smartwool socks from 2014. Don't worry — I've washed them.

