Best Fishing Gear for Both Amateurs and Experienced Anglers

Fishing is an old-age pastime — the perfect excuse to hop on a skiff, crack open a cold one, and spend a quiet day away from the hustle of life. Now that we’re easing our way into winter, you might not be thinking about a day at the (possibly frozen) lake. But, now is either a great time to stock up on fishing gear for warmer weather next year or decide that it’s time to learn to ice fish. Either way, you can’t count on a hefty haul without the right gear to rely on. So, to prep for your next fishing outing, we’ve rounded up some of the best fishing gear for amateurs and experienced anglers alike.

Fishing Rods and Reels

Unless you’re Bear Grylls, you’re going to need a solid fishing rod and reel combo to fish like a pro. Here are a few of the best rods and reels to get you started.

Shimano Trevala PX Series Spinning Rods

The greatest strength of Shimano’s Trevala Px Series is in its, well, strength. The latest iteration is even better than the last, with Hi-Power X construction that relies on diagonally-wrapped carbon tape that crisscrosses the rod blank’s outermost layer. Coupled with other proprietary technology, this manufacturing process enhances twist resistance and overall rod strength.

St. Croix Rods Legend Xtreme Casting Rods

“Go big or go home” is the thinking behind St. Croix’s aptly named Legend Xtreme line. This flagship series takes all the company’s best proprietary technology and crams it into every fishing rod in the line-up. The latest freshwater series now boasts nearly a dozen rods — six casting and five spinning — that cover a broad range of fishing styles, techniques, and skill levels. And it should, given the stratospheric price tag.

Shimano Vanford F Spinning Reel

A good reel is arguably the most complex piece of kit in your fishing arsenal. Even though it’s bound to be pricey, it’s one place you don’t want to scrimp. The latest version of Shimano’s Vanford F Spinning Reel replaces the brand’s popular Stradic series. It relies on an upgraded version C4+ body that’s more compact, lightweight, and 2.5 times more rigid. The MGL Rotor also features an asymmetrical profile with better balance and feather-light rotation.

Zebco Delta Spincast Combo

An upgraded offering from Zebco, this combo is loaded with high-performance features designed to help you reel in quality catches. The graphite rod has a cork split-grip handle for comfort and dexterity, and the reel’s five-bearing system makes smooth casting a cinch. The reel is covered with aircraft-grade aluminum for durability, has an adjustable drag system to help you pull in frisky fish without snapping your line, and can be reversed for equally accessible use for right-handers and lefties alike. The best part is that it’s a steal at less than $60.

Fenwick World Class Ice Rod

If you decide ice fishing might just be for you, a proper ice rod is a must. These are deceptively simple tools, however, so you want a rod that’s durable but with enough give to allow for true finesse. Fenwick’s modestly named World Class Ice Rod is constructed from premium carbon blanks with a Tennessee cork-grip handle and Fuji AT guides. The fact that it’s ultra-light means you’ll feel every nibble from your potential catch.

Fishing Rod Racks

Hauling your fishing rods from home to the cabin and back again can be challenging. Even with a large truck or SUV, it’s not easy finding the right spot to keep your favorite rods secure, protected, and easily accessible.

Yakima TopWater Rooftop Fishing Rod Box

For the utmost in protection for your favorite rods, there’s the TopWater Rooftop Fishing Rod Box. This premium solution from Yakima works with rods of almost any style up to eight feet long and provides a fully enclosed, foam-padded basecamp to transport yours.

RodMounts Rod-Up Rod Rack

Keeping your rods outside your vehicle during transport helps keep the interior sharp, clean, and smell-free. But, stowing them inside is no doubt the most secure solution. RodMounts Rod-Up Rod Rack boasts a simple, customizable design that fits most cars and SUVs with rear access hatches or pickup trucks with rear cab windows. Since there’s no permanent installation required, the Rod-Up easily transitions from one vehicle to another. Adjustable-tension handle holders let you store any type of rod-and-reel combo, while foam tip holders protect their most sensitive parts from damage. You can fit up to six rods at a time.

Fishing Tackle Boxes and Bags

Of course, you’re not going to stuff all that fishing tackle in your pockets — or, at least, you shouldn’t. We don’t recommend it. That’s why you don’t want to leave home without a high-quality tackle box or bag to stash your essential fishing gear.

Flambeau 7-Tray Hip Roof Tackle Box

This basic tackle box design has been around for a long time, and there’s a reason it has remained a fisherman’s staple. It has a rugged, weather-resistant exterior with secure snap closures on each side. Open it up and you’ll find seven trays, which can be split into up to 59 separate compartments in whatever configuration suits you best. It also includes hanging bait racks and a locking handle. With ample storage space and the ability to divide and rearrange each tray’s compartments, you’re not likely to find yourself struggling to fit all your favorite gear in this box.

Lunkerhunt LTS Tackle Backpack

If you find yourself hiking to your favorite fishing spots, you’ll want something that lends itself to hands-free portability without sacrificing storage space. This backpack is loaded with space and designed with an eye for comfortable transport. It features two adjustable rod holders and several interior sleeves to keep tools secure, while deep side pockets and large mesh pockets provide plenty of room for miscellaneous storage. Padded shoulder straps, TPW-coated waterproof fabric, and an adjustable chest strap make it a breeze to carry, even when it’s fully loaded.

Plano Synergy KVD Signature Series 3700 Tackle Bag

Plano’s Synergy KVD Signature Series 3700 tackle bag combines many of the best features of a proper tackle box with the flexibility and versatility of a tackle backpack. It comes with four plastic StowAway tackle boxes that fit snuggly into its main compartment and keep your lures, weights, and hooks neatly organized and protected. A specially molded top design lets you store yet another StowAway box on top so you can keep gear in easy reach. The bag’s exterior has several large storage pockets, including a dedicated plier holder and a waterproof pocket for your phone or other electronics. Built on to the exterior are 34 different attachment points where you can hang extra tools, and the interior of the bag is lined with bright red fabric to make it extra visible in fog or darker conditions.

Fish Finder

Even the most experienced fishermen can benefit from a little help when it comes to tracking down their favorite species, especially in deeper water or areas with a lot of foliage.

Garmin Striker 4 GPS Fish Finder

This handy little device takes all the reliability of a Garmin GPS unit, adds sonar technology for fast, accurate imaging, and throws in a user-friendly interface for easy navigation. Garmin’s CHIRP sonar can reach depths of up to 1,600 feet in freshwater, and its continuous sweeping range of frequencies provides detailed info that you simply can’t get with other devices. At just 3.5 inches, the screen is small enough to make the whole unit perfectly portable, but its bright, full-color display remains easy to see in any conditions. Use the Finder to track your speed, mark waypoints for easy navigation, and save hotspots to return to later. The Striker does have some optional upgrades (including a larger display size and more advanced sonar technology), but even the base model is an indispensable tool for serious anglers.

Fishing Pliers

A good set of pliers is a fisherman’s best friend. They’re used for removing hooks from fish or keeping a strong grip on your line when tying, and often include cutters for clipping tangled or knotted lines.

Piscifun Aluminum Fishing Pliers

These aluminum fishing pliers prove you needn’t spend a fortune on brand-name fishing tools. The lightweight, all-in-one tool includes durable spring-loaded pliers with titanium-coated jaws and fully replaceable tungsten carbide cutters. Plus, the aircraft-grade aluminum construction ensures they’ll last for years to come.

Cheeky Fishing 550 Pliers

These itty-bitty pliers pack a powerful punch. At just 1.8 ounces, they’re insanely lightweight, and their 5.5-inch length makes them easy to stash in your tackle box, bag, or pocket. Their small stature doesn’t detract from their toughness, with stainless steel tips and replaceable steel cutters that are equally durable and effective. An included belt sheath and lanyard make them easy to carry and hard to lose track of.

Fishing Scales and Rulers

Whether you’re participating in a deep-sea tournament, making sure you follow local fishing guidelines, or just trying to show off your latest catch, a reliable scale is a handy tool to keep in your kit.

ReelSonar Digital Fish Scale

At just $20, this super-affordable scale from ReelSonar is a “reel” bargain (get it?). It features a bright back-lit LCD screen that’s easy to read, can weigh fish up to 99 pounds, and includes a 39-inch built-in tape measure. It’s not waterproof, but is made from stainless steel for durability and has an auto shut-off feature to preserve battery life (which can last up to 500 hours). It also comes with a matching fish lip grabber to make handling those big catches easier.

KastKing Floating Digital Fishing Scale

For a more rugged alternative, check out this model from KastKing. The ruggedized body is waterproof and also floats in the unlikely event that it decides to go for a swim on your next reel-in. The scale tops out at 50 pounds and the combo kit seen here also includes a no-puncture lip grabber to help wrangle the biggest, slipperiest ones.

Berkley Precision Digital Scale

If you want some additional features (and don’t mind a smaller weighing range), this scale from Berkley is equipped with major convenience features that you can’t always find at this price. It’s encased in a waterproof housing, with a rust-proof stainless-steel hook for easy fish handling. While it maxes out at just 35 pounds, the measurements are incredibly accurate (within .56 ounces) and you can store up to eight in its memory. Plus, it features an easy-to-read backlit digital display and an auto-culling feature to quickly identify the lightest fish in your haul.

Fish Fillet Knives

If you’re planning to take your catch from the water to the grill, your kit won’t be complete without a sturdy fillet knife to prepare fish for the backyard barbecue.

Rapala NK03039-BRK Fish N Fillet

Rapala is a well-known name in the fishing game, and, aside from being durable and versatile, their knives are some of the most handsome on the market. This Fish N Fillet knife has a full-tang Swedish stainless steel blade with a tapered shape and plenty of flex. The handle is made of reinforced, varnished birch wood for a rustic look and sturdy feel, and the whole thing is protected by the included leather sheath with a free-swing belt loop that keeps the blade safely away from your person at all times. You can select from four different blade lengths depending on the tasks at hand, and each one comes with a sharpener.

Gerber Controller 6” Fillet Knife

A good fillet knife should be sturdy, sharp, and easy to handle – and this 6-inch flexible steel blade from Gerber is all the above. The blade has a fine edge and ample flexibility for easy filleting of any size fish, while the handle is textured for stable gripping in wet conditions. The included hard-molded protective sheath features a built-in sharpener so you can keep the blade in tip-top shape even out on the water.

The Basics of Fishing Gear

There are plenty of fancy tools and computerized gadgets that promise to make everything from finding fish to reeling them in to weighing and filleting your catch easier. We’ve got plenty of recommendations for those categories. But, before any day on the water, remember to pack the basics. Here are a few items that every fisherman should have in his kit, regardless of where or when you’re fishing.

Lures: There are plenty of lure options that cater to specific fish or water conditions, but a couple of well-rounded options are Curly Tail Grub and the classic Kastmaster Spoons, both of which work well for several varieties of fish. If you’re aiming for big mouth bass, consider stocking up on some Jigs. If it’s trout that you’re after, make sure you’ve got some Panther Martins in your kit. Their spinning design makes them irresistible.

There are plenty of lure options that cater to specific fish or water conditions, but a couple of well-rounded options are Curly Tail Grub and the classic Kastmaster Spoons, both of which work well for several varieties of fish. If you’re aiming for big mouth bass, consider stocking up on some Jigs. If it’s trout that you’re after, make sure you’ve got some Panther Martins in your kit. Their spinning design makes them irresistible. Weights and sinkers: As with lures, there are tons of options when it comes to sinkers and it’s worth doing more research if you’re going hard after a certain catch. For a weight that will stay in place in rougher water, pyramid sinkers are a good choice. If your favorite fishing spot has a rocky bottom, go for walking sinkers, specially designed to glide smoothly over rough surfaces without snagging. Other popular choices are split shot sinkers (which easily pinch onto the line) and egg sinkers (a snag-resistant predecessor to the walking sinker).

As with lures, there are tons of options when it comes to sinkers and it’s worth doing more research if you’re going hard after a certain catch. For a weight that will stay in place in rougher water, pyramid sinkers are a good choice. If your favorite fishing spot has a rocky bottom, go for walking sinkers, specially designed to glide smoothly over rough surfaces without snagging. Other popular choices are split shot sinkers (which easily pinch onto the line) and egg sinkers (a snag-resistant predecessor to the walking sinker). Fishing line: Monofilament line is most common and what you’re likely to use if you purchase a pre-spooled reel. While versatile, monofilament is visible in water and has a habit of stretching or molding to its spooled shape, which can cause knotting and make it tougher to reel in fish. Fluorocarbon line is significantly less visible in water and resistant to stretching but can have similar issues in holding its reeled shape, so it can still cause frustration with knotting. Finally, there’s braided line, which is tougher than mono or fluoro line, with practically no stretching. It is visible in water, but won’t mold to its reeled shape, which makes knotting unlikely and helps increase your casting distance. Each variety of line is available in multiple weights, so make sure you’re buying a size that fits your reel.

Monofilament line is most common and what you’re likely to use if you purchase a pre-spooled reel. While versatile, monofilament is visible in water and has a habit of stretching or molding to its spooled shape, which can cause knotting and make it tougher to reel in fish. Fluorocarbon line is significantly less visible in water and resistant to stretching but can have similar issues in holding its reeled shape, so it can still cause frustration with knotting. Finally, there’s braided line, which is tougher than mono or fluoro line, with practically no stretching. It is visible in water, but won’t mold to its reeled shape, which makes knotting unlikely and helps increase your casting distance. Each variety of line is available in multiple weights, so make sure you’re buying a size that fits your reel. First aid kit: In all the excitement of picking out gear, it’s easy to forget that you need to take safety into account before a fishing trip. With hooks, knives, and nature’s elements, accidents can happen while you’re out on the water. Be sure to keep a first aid kit on hand just in case.

In all the excitement of picking out gear, it’s easy to forget that you need to take safety into account before a fishing trip. With hooks, knives, and nature’s elements, accidents can happen while you’re out on the water. Be sure to keep a first aid kit on hand just in case. Sunscreen: You should always lotion up before spending a day out in the sun, and it’s especially important if you’re going to be out on the water. Sunlight reflects more easily off the water than land, so a burn can sneak up on you fast even if it doesn’t feel like a bright day. Keep your favorite sunscreen well within reach, and be sure to slap on a generous coat before you cast your line and settle in.

You should always lotion up before spending a day out in the sun, and it’s especially important if you’re going to be out on the water. Sunlight reflects more easily off the water than land, so a burn can sneak up on you fast even if it doesn’t feel like a bright day. Keep your favorite sunscreen well within reach, and be sure to slap on a generous coat before you cast your line and settle in. Life vests: Just because you’re not sailing the high seas doesn’t mean you don’t need to take some standard precautions for spending time on the water. Make sure to bring along a life jacket for everyone on your fishing expedition.

