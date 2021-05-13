Hunting takes effort — you’ll need to prepare your best hunting knives, block your scent, find the perfect stands, and constantly stalk your game. Depending on the season and your hunting area, it can take hours or even days to spot the perfect game. Eventually, you’re lucky enough to drop a deer straight down in its tracks.

Now comes the crucial part of the whole process — skinning. To make it easy to skin your game, what matters is the type of skinning knife you have. Sadly, many hunters would rather spend more on their hunting gear than the best skinning knife, which is one of the knives every man should own.

If you want to save time on skinning your game, you’ll definitely want to get the ideal skinner. Luckily, we’ve helped you in your search — we’ve rounded up some of the best skinning knives that are a must-have for hunters.

Best Set: Szco Supplies 5Pc Skinning Knife Set

Hunting game definitely involves different cutting tasks, and this Szco Supplies five-piece Skinning Knife Set provides up to five knives for every job. The blades are made from stainless steel to prevent corrosion and deliver flexibility, while the Pakkawood handles ensure a comfortable and secure grip. This set comes with a nylon sheath for storing your knives to avoid misplacing them.

Best High-Carbon Stainless Steel: Bear & Sons 753 Stag Delrin Upswept Skinner Knife

Skin your game in style with this Bear & Sons 753 Stag Delrin Upswept Skinner. It has a hollow ground for excellent cutting capabilities, and it’s made from high-carbon stainless steel to ensure durability and provide a sharper edge. The bolsters are made from nickel for a proper and lasting fit, and it comes with a leather sheath for keeping your knife safe when not in use.

Best Long Knife: The Bone Edge Skinner Knife

If you want a longer skinning knife, this Bone Edge 8.5″ Skinner Knife is an exciting option. While its blade is 4 inches long, the overall length is 8.5 inches for optimal control, and the handle is made of bone for a smooth and comfortable natural finish. The blade is made from stainless steel, which is popular for its corrosion resistance. It also comes with a leather sheath for convenient storage.

Best Combo: Outdoor Edge Wild-Pair Knife Combo

Apart from a skinning knife, you’ll also need a caping knife for skinning the head and neck of your trophy. This Outdoor Edge Wild-Pair Knife Combo provides the two knives. The skinner has a deep-bellied gut-hook to quickly open up your game, while the caping knife has a sharp edge for precision cutting. They have TPR handles for a safe, non-slip grip, and it comes with a Mossy Oak nylon belt sheath for effortless storage.

Best Foldable: Havalon Piranta Z Folding Blade Skinning Knife

A folding knife is convenient and safe to carry around, and this Havalon Piranta Z Folding Blade Skinning Knife is a must-have. The blade is made from stainless steel for ease of maintenance, whiles its rugged stain-resistant ABS plastic handle provides a secure grip during skinning. Its 2.75-inch blade is a perfect size for swift skinning. A nylon holster for storing your knife is also included.

Best Classic: Buck 113 Ranger Skinner Fixed Blade

If you love classic fixed blades, you’ll find this Buck 113 Ranger Skinner Fixed 3-1/8″ Blade a delightful option. Its ease of use and flexible design makes it a hunter’s best friend. The knife has a 420HC Drop Point blade that’s corrosion-resistant, and it has exceptional edge retention — these properties ensure long-lasting durability. It also has an ebony handle with brass bolsters for a comfortable grip, while its leather sheath has a loop for securing it to your belt for convenient access.

Best Gut Hook Knife: Mossy Oak Pro Hunter Gut Hook Knife

When skinning a large animal, a gut hook knife is always the best option to use, so you’ll probably get the best results with this Mossy Oak Pro Hunter Gut Hook Knife. The knife features a 4-inch blade of 440A stainless steel for clean field dressing, while its molded rubber handle delivers a non-slip grip during extended use. Its sheath has a belt loop — you can easily carry the knife on your belt for quick access.

Best Fixed Blade: Old Timer Sharpfinger Full Tang Fixed Blade Knife

With an overall length of 7.1 inches, this Old Timer Sharpfinger Full Tang Fixed Blade Knife provides optimal stability and flexibility for swift dressing. The blade is made of 7Cr17MoV high carbon stainless steel for improved hardness and better corrosion resistance. It has a heel to prevent accidental slipping, while its saw-cut Delrin handle ensures a secure grip. This Old Timer knifer features a full tang design that delivers sturdy construction, and a leather belt sheath is included for everyday carry.

What Should I Look for in a Skinning Knife?

Proper skinning and field dressing needs the best quality skinning knife. You don’t want a knife that makes you struggle to clean an animal or repeatedly misses the skin. So, to find the best option, you should consider several things, including blade quality, weight, handle, design, length.

A good skinning blade should be light, thin, very sharp, and curved. It should be able to cut right under the hide swiftly and cleanly. However, don’t go for a blade that’s too thin — it will be flimsy. Ensure the handle of the knife resists slippage — skinning can take hours, and a slipping handle can be a nuisance.

For example, if you hunt wapitis, you need the best elk skinning knife that’s grippy and has a textured handle. The handle should also be ergonomic to prevent strain. Regarding size, you should pick a size that matches your game — longer knives are ideal for larger animals, while shorter knives suit smaller game like squirrels. Generally, the best size ranges from 7 to 9 inches.

Be sure to avoid blades that are heavy, thick, or serrated when searching for the best skinning knife.

