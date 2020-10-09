Can you believe we are talking holidays already? Since we are approaching the end of the year (thank God, right?), we figure it’s never too early to start your holiday shopping. The trick to surviving and thriving during the holidays is to be prepared. Before you know it, the holidays are going to come and go in the blink of an eye. They always do!

We are here to help make the process of gift-giving a little less stressful with a thoughtfully curated list of tried and true gift ideas. Because sometimes, no matter how well or how long you have known them for, you just can’t decide what to get them. From gadgets and gizmos of cool tech to experiences that help you disconnect to reconnect, we grant you a gift guide for every guy on your list, including yourself. Ahead, you will find a list of the best gifts this season for every type of guy.

The Kitchen Connoisseur

Our Place Always Pan

Some say this pan broke the internet. It’s a better-for-you, non-stick pan that actually replaces 8 pieces of cookware. Say goodbye to unhealthy toxins or nonstick sprays. It can braise, steam, sear, strain, sauté, fry, boil, and do so much more. Plus, it comes with a cute wooden spoon that nestles perfectly on the handle as you cook or store.

Legal Hot Sauce

Have you ever had hot sauce from Brazil? This Malagueta hot sauce will be his new best friend. It’s made with completely clean ingredients and will turn any hot sauce regular into a hot sauce snob. There are three heat variations, and we recommend trying all three for different experiences and a lovelier gift.

Terra Kaffe Espresso Machine

“Great espresso doesn’t grow in pods,” they say. And we couldn’t agree more. Not only is this a far more sustainable automatic kitchen counter coffee machine, it’s luxurious and better tasting because it uses the whole bean instead of a pre-ground pod. It may be pricey, but worth the splurge for any coffee aficionado. You can control milk foam, brewing temperature, pressure, volume, and more with the push of a button.

The Ooni Pizza Oven

First came banana bread, then came sourdough and now it’s the chapter of homemade pizzas in 2020, when most of our time is spent at home. The Ooni Pizza Oven has been flying off the shelves, for good reason. You can literally make restaurant quality pizzas with ease. This baby heats up to 932 degrees in just 10 minutes, making it the hottest item on this list (no pun intended). You can’t get pizza like this with a grill or conventional oven. Get ready to see an influx of Ooni Pizza Oven pizzas infiltrate the gram.

Spicewalla Grill Roast Collection

Is he a big grill guy? Then forget holiday chocolates or alcohol, this is the kind of 6-pack he’ll love. You get a variety of rubs and marinades to easily diversify flavor in the kitchen. Plus the storage tins elevate any kitchen and are something he can keep far beyond the life of each seasoning.

Opinel Kitchen Knives

Gone are the days needing a set of 12 knives that takes up loads of counter space for you to only use the same three on rotation. Excess isn’t necessary when you have a set of dependable, quality, versatile kitchen knives. He’ll love to pair, carve, chop, dice, and slice with this minimal set of three.

Click and Grow The Smart Garden 3

Fresh herbs make any dish way better. This smart indoor garden gives you all the benefits of having your own garden, all year round, no matter where you live. With this, you will get biodegradable plant pods complete with seeds and nutrients. The device uses technology to perfectly calibrate automated watering, light and nutrients. You can track the status through the app and choose from over 50 plant variations to nurture that green thumb.

The Wellness Warrior

The Loftie Clock

We’re still learning about the harmful affects of blue light and smart phones. This alarm clock is a multifunctional tool to help you relax and unwind. It features breath work courses, sound baths and white noise to better your routine and upgrade your rest for a great night’s sleep. It’s magical how much better your days are when you don’t start and end them by staring at your phone. Kiss that blaring iPhone alarm noise goodbye once and for all with the ultimate wellness alarm clock.

Headspace Meditation Subscription

Sometimes the best gifts are not a tangible product, but an experience. Just five or ten minutes a day can take a layer of stress off any stressful situation or bad habits. Meditation has changed so many lives and Headspace makes it fun, easy and accessible to everyone. Incorporating mindfulness into your life helps depression, anxiety, sleep, focus, temper and so much more.

Oura Ring

The Oura Ring is for those who want to connect more with their body in the most holistic way. The technology monitors your body’s pulse, movement and temperature while you sleep and into your day-to-day to track and summarize your health data by scoring your sleep, readiness and activity. When you can understand your hart rate variability during different states, you can biohack your way into living your best, most healthiest life.

Beam The One CBD Oil

Not all CBD is created equal. It’s important to know that when the saturation of “hemp” products is overflowing in shopping carts and Instagram ads. Beam is a brand that does it right, promising complete transparency and the highest quality available ingredients. A tincture is a great place to start when incorporating CBD into your daily routine. It makes a versatile gift destined to please almost everyone. The variety of choice in potency is perfect for any newbie or hemp vet. It can be dropped into your food, coffee, tea or smoothie – or directly into the mouth for faster results. CBD works wonders to soothe inflammation in the most holistic way, without feeling the head or body high you get with THC.

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat

The Warrior Mat from Alo Yoga will make even the most non yogic men want to practice. It has near perfect reviews for being wonderfully non-slip, even when wet. Beginner, intermediate or yoga pro, this moisture-wicking mat feels luxe, stylish while the performance aspect is beyond comparison to its competitors.

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash

We love Bathing Culture’s Mind and Body Wash here at The Manual! We believe that you are what products you use and this clean-ingredient, sustainably-minded heavenly shower wash soothes the body and the soul. The scent transports you to nature while the organic oils and aloe vera nourish your skin for hydration longevity. We love that the packaging is refillable (they sell by the bin) so while this makes a great gift. It’s something he can continue to refill on his own, because we guarantee he’ll be hooked.

The Outdoor Enthusiast

Biolite Smokeless Portable Bluetooth Firepit

One good thing about being alive in 2020 is the technology that is at our fingertips. Go ahead, read the product title again. A smokeless, portable, Bluetooth firepit say what!? That’s right, with foldable legs and carrying handles that cool off in seconds, this contraption is easily transportable to the backyard, beach and beyond. It comes with a Bluetooth connected fan attachment meaning you can control the level of flames from your phone. It uses wood or coal and even has a top gate for grilling. The best part about it, is that when used properly it’s entirely smokeless. Say goodbye to free radicals and smokey winds in your face.

Parks Project x National Geographic Legacy Tye Die Hoodie

Parks Project is the brand you should be supporting in 2020. Their purpose is to not only spread the love for our nation’s natural beauty, but also to support a variety of organizations that preserve our parks and better our world. Each product has a different purpose (and we love them all), but this National Geographic x Parks Project tye-die sweatshirt is one people will stop you on the streets to ask where you got it. Everything is ultra-soft, cozy and totally vibey for nighttime stargazing.

Yeti Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Cooler

The Yeti Hopper Backflip remains a favorite from the brand because it allows for both hands-free use and the good old fashion top handle cooler function. And what’s better than a multi-function product? One feature than many don’t realize, is that it’s great for carrying on airplanes (with no liquids of course until you get to your destination). Consider this his adventure travel BFF because a dependable cooler makes any function 10x better.

Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks

If you’re someone that doesn’t care about the socks you hike in…well, you’ve never worn good socks to hike in. The Hiker Micro Crew Cushion socks from Darn Tough are exactly what they say. For a small brand to have over 1,000 100% perfect five-star reviews is pretty darn cool. Plus, socks are a holiday gift tradition, no?! Darn Tough sets the standard in a hiking sock with a merino wool blend, moisture-wicking, performance fit that is also naturally antimicrobial. Once you go Darn Tough, you’ll never go anywhere else.

Stanley Camp Pour Over Set

There is something especially delightful about a good cup of morning joe on the camp site. Stanley believes in the beauty of good coffee and this portable pour-over mug set helps you get there. It’s BPA-free stainless steel and includes a reusable water filter for waste-free brewing. You’ll get high quality coffee that remains temperature controlled in no time.

When packing for the great outdoors, the ideal situation is to remain as minimal as possible to make it light on your back. That’s why two-in-one products are such wonderful innovations, especially in the outdoors space. This lantern checks off all the boxes. It’s collapsible and multifunctional complete with a built in portable charging bank for your phone, speaker, apple watch and more.

The Guy Going Green

Avocado Green Pillow

Your pillow isn’t the most obvious place to go green. But a better night’s sleep is probably the most invaluable gift you can give someone. Kill two birds with one stone in contributing to a higher mission for the planet and to save his sleep. This pillow is made entirely from nontoxic, organic and vegan ingredients. Plus, it’s hand made in Los Angeles so you can feel that hand-made, home-made at every touch.

Brilliant Cooper City Bicycle

Help him reduce carbon emissions with a beautiful commuter city bike this holiday season. It’s simple and sleek in design with three speeds for hill, flat and speed riding. The best thing about this bike isn’t how cool it is to the eye, or how comfortable it is to the touch, but the fact that it weighs 27 pounds! You can easily carry it up and down stairs, or mount on your wall or garage for storage. And an added bonus you won’t find from other brands is the Gates Carbon Belt Drive. This completely eliminates that yucky grease on your leg, so you can ride to and from work in style without ruining your fit.

Leaf Shave The Leaf Kit

Leaf Shave Razors are an upgrade to his drugstore routine. Not only does this just look better in the bathroom, it works better too! All while using far less plastic than your traditional razor. It’s a chicer, more sustainable shaving experience complete with three blades, a pivoting head and an all-metal construction designed to last.

Stasher Bags

Stasher Bags are the item he doesn’t know he needs until he starts using them. It’s obvious that it reduces the use of plastic baggies contributing to a cleaner environment, but it will also save him time and money in the long term because he’ll no longer need to purchase these! Plus they look and feel far better in your pantry, fridge and lunch box.

Yay composting! It’s scary when you look at some of the statistics of how much food we waste here in the U.S. everyday. Composting is the act of reducing food waste, by using food scarps for soil. The idea is brilliant and contributes to a life cycle that can help save the environment, but the actual act can be difficult to execute, especially for those who live busy lives. The Vitamix Food Cycler makes it quick, easy and odorless. You can turn your food scrapes into soil for the garden by the press of a button. It’s a total gamechanger for gardeners and environmental activists

Vitamix Food Cycler

Gir Classic Straw Set

The main complaints we hear about reusable straws are that the metal is uncomfortable, tastes bad, takes up space and is hard to clean. These straws from Gir solve all of those problems (and for under $10 makes the perfect stocking stuffer or co-worker gift!). They are taste-free, dishwasher safe and since they are made of BPA and BPS free silicone, they will keep your mouth super safe. Our favorite feature is that they’re collapsible and come with a carrying case to attach to your wallet or keys.

The Ultimate Fashionisto

All Saints Tyson Leather Biker Jacket

A good leather jacket is on our closet essentials list. If he does not own a high quality one, we suggest it is time for the investment. Remember, good leather jackets get better with age as they are worn in and mold to his body. All Saints makes the perfect, cool but classic, just edgy enough jacket for transitional dressing. It is a topper to go with almost everything and kick up the style level and sex appeal instantly

Henry Rose Fragrance

The number one most gifted item during the holiday season is fragrance. It is the time most people receive their refill on their favorite signature scent. Henry Rose is a new, unisex, non-toxic fragrance line created by Michelle Pfeiffer. The scents are deeply luxurious and in this one is earthy, woodsy, sensual and warm – deliciously appropriate for the holiday season.

Miansai Silver Chain

While 2020 is the year of many things, one upside is that men are embracing their expression of style more comfortably. A silver or gold chain is the gateway into more jewelry. And this one from Miansai is a closet must-have. Moderately priced for just over $100, it looks way more expensive than it is. It will jumpstart his way into bracelets, rings and more.

Amavii Benjamin Sunglasses

Cool shades are always a good idea. And this modern twist on the classic aviator style is a universally flattering frame for almost all face shapes. The fun more personal part will be picking out the lens color! Amavii’s bestselling sunglasses are handcrafted with Japanese titanium with exquisite attention to detail. A bonus gift is that with every pair purchase, they plant a tree in the world.

Assouline New York By New York Coffee Table Book

We are all spending more time indoors and home decor upgrades have become a priority for most bachelor pads. Every living room needs a coffee table book. And it should be personal; one that expresses interests, hobbies, or art. We love this one on New York. It features photography, stories, quotes, and art but some noteworthy New Yorkers.

Boy Smells Kush, Ash and Cedar Votive Set

Year after year, the safest holiday gift is always a candle. While we have nothing against playing it safe, there is a way to make this more personal and fun. Boy Smells candles makes a range of scents that not only smell amazing and luxurious (at an accessible price let’s add), but they incorporate branding that makes a candle far more exciting. This set features best smelling scents, Kush, Ash and Cedar Stack that will literally turn your home into a swanky, downtown five-star hotel lobby.

The Gadget Master

Grovemade Wireless Charging Pad

The home office is especially important these days. Grovemade specializes in streamlining your workspace with high functioning products in minimal design. This wireless charging pad eliminates cords and quickly charges your device more efficiently than others on the market. It’s the perfect gift for the guy that has everything. You can put once of these in every room.

Incase ICON Slim Backpack

The highest rated bags to protect your tech is Incase. Not only are their items made from recyclable materials, they are custom fit to protect specific devices. The slim backpack is better than a briefcase and can fit your entire mobile office in the safest, most compact form.

Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds

Bose takes the cake when it comes to headphones and ear buds. Something about their speaker system just doesn’t compare to others. These quiet comfort earbuds are so lightweight and easily inserted that you’ll forget they are there.

Lenovo Flex 5G Laptop

As we near the end of this gift guide, you know by now that we are huge fans of a two-in-one. The Lenovo Flex 5G is the perfect marriage of a tablet and computer. The screen flexes back to sit or stand in a multitude of ergonomically minded ways. But the most noteworthy of features is the ability for this computer to connect to a 5G network. It is powered by Verizon, so that means with an additional plan you can literally work with high speed 5G connectivity anywhere. Experience lightening fast downloads and the ability to connect, share and stream anywhere.

Tovala Smart Steam Oven

Sure, this product is made for the kitchen, but it lives in our gadget section because you don’t actually have to be kitchen aficionado to use it. In fact, it is the best gift for busy people that don’t spend too much time in the kitchen. The Tovala oven is a Bluetooth smart steam oven that cooks your food to literal perfection. I mean that. Tovala uses a scan and go system that detects exactly what you are making. From fish to meat, pastas and vegetables, your food doesn’t go a second over or under. You can order food in house directly through the app or pick up other brands at your grocery store. It does just about everything and lets you safely walk away but giving you updates on the app. You do not have to use the scan feature to use the oven, although once you start scanning, you’ll become obsessed.

Phillip Hue Smart Wifi Plug

The easiest and most price-friendly way to turn a home into a smart home is to use smart plugs. The Phillips Huge Smart Wifi Plug lets you turn any light into a smart one, so you can control it from the app or through voice activation.

Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush

In the spirit of the smart home, why not track your toothbrushing? The new Quip toothbrush connects to a Bluetooth app with a smart monitor so you can be sure you’re brushing your teeth better. You can track your progress and even earn awards for better brushing. The incentives all contribute to better overall health and wellness.

