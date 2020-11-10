Here’s the thing about nonstick frying pans. They don’t defy the laws of thermodynamics and physics. There’s always a way to get food stuck to one, as you’ve probably noticed while reading product reviews. Also, frying food naturally involves some sort of fat. A nonstick pan will allow you to reduce the amount of fat, but to “fry” anything on a skillet, you’re going to need a little bit of grease. It will result in a better-finished product on your plate, make cleaning up even more effortless, and further season the pan, adding to its nonstick capabilities.

Best Overall: Tramontina Professional Fry Pans

Tramontina is well known in professional kitchens due to its reputation for being a workhorse. ts pans are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) and consist of a well-balanced 3.85 pounds of heavy-gauge aluminum. Made in the USA and coming with a lifetime warranty, you can’t beat these pans for the price.

Best for Beginners: T-fal E93808 Professional Nonstick Fry Pan

If you’re a novice cook and are worried that your pan may be getting too hot, this one literally tells you when it’s ready with its Thermo-Spot heat indicator. The T-fal E93808 is lightweight yet durable, and the stainless steel induction base lets you sear better than most beginner aluminum pans.

Best Value: Utopia Kitchen 11 Inch Nonstick Frying Pan

For the price, you can’t beat this pan. It’s well balanced and surprisingly durable. For the price of a six-pack of fancy craft beer, you won’t feel bad if you have to get another one after a year.

Best Splurge: Mauviel Copper 150b Fry Pan

If you walk into a Michelin star-rated French kitchen, you’re likely going to find pure copper pans. The tin lining is the original nonstick coating, and copper is the absolute best material for conducting heat – so sear to your heart’s content. Be aware that you’re going to pay dearly for this combination of beauty and performance, though. Yet, with the proper care, you can hand this pan down to your grandkids.

Most Eco-Friendly: GreenPan Valencia Pro Nonstick Frypan

Not only is this a terrific all-around pan, it’s the safest one around for the environment. The Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating is free of all the chemicals people usually worry about with nonsticks. Plus, its manufacturing process emits 60% less CO2 compared to other traditional coatings.

Other Nonstick Frying Pans We Love

Carote 12-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet

This Swiss-made pan is also very eco-friendly thanks to its granite coating. Its Durit, tungsten carbide nonstick technology makes the coating among the most durable available. The wooden handle has a unique feel and adds a nice design element to your kitchen if you happen to display your pans on hooks or open shelves.

Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet

Lodge is well known for making some of the best cast iron skillets, and its carbon steel fry pan doesn’t disappoint either. It comes to you pre-seasoned, so it’s technically nonstick. Still, we suggest seasoning it a couple of times before trying to fry something delicate, like eggs or fish. If you take this step, this pan will be your go-to for life.

Here are some things to consider before buying a nonstick pan.

If it claims to be dishwasher safe, take the time to wash it by hand; that will significantly preserve its lifespan.

If it says it can be used with metal utensils, use silicone or wood anyway, it’s not worth the risk.

Although most nonsticks can now withstand higher temperatures on the stovetop and in the oven, it’s best to stick with low to medium heat.

