The Best KitchenAid Mixers You Can Buy in 2021

Thanks to its unsurpassed craftsmanship and over 100 years of dependability, Kitchenaid stand mixers have inserted themselves into kitchens across America (and the world) as a staple appliance. Homes and professional kitchens alike rely on Kitchenaid’s quality stand mixers every day to churn out delicious baked goods, sauces, dressings, desserts, and more. With the corporate offices located in Benton Harbor, MI, and the assembly plant in Greenville, OH, Midwesterners proudly churn out thousands of mixers per year.

What Makes Kitchenaid Mixers Stand Apart?

These mixers feel heavy-duty because they are. Zinc castings and metal gears, and motor give the units their heft. The small but powerful motor powers the mixer’s planetary action. This motion is achieved by both the mixer housing and the paddle spinning simultaneously—ensuring no part of the bowl is missed.

Kitchenaid’s trademark colorways have made them even more desirable, allowing them to fit into any kitchen color scheme. And let’s not forget all the excellent attachments that are universal across all models, from pasta maker to ice cream maker. Little known fact: thanks to its universal attachment design, the attachments from the first machines still fit into new devices. For more on the history and production of a Kitchenaid, check out this video. Every Kitchenaid mixer comes standard with 10-speed switch controls and a mixing paddle, whisk, and dough hook.

Here are the mixers Kitchenaid has to offer. We break down the essential functions of each mixer series. Accessories, bowl size, and color availability vary from series to series. Whatever your mixing needs, this iconic brand has a stand mixer for you.

Artisan Series

Arguably the most popular stand mixer Kitchenaid has to offer is the top-selling Artisan Series 325-watt, 5-quart, tilt-head stand mixer. It’s powerful, great for small or large jobs, and has a mid-range price point. Coming in 29 colorways, you’re sure to find your favorite color. There are many special editions of the Artisan series available, like the ceramic bowl model.

Professional Series

The Kitchenaid professional series is another prevalent model, which utilizes bowl-lifting capabilities instead of the tilting-head design. The Professional series offers more bowl capacity (6-quarts), but you can opt for 5-quarts at a lower price. There’s a big jump in power with the Professional series (575-watts), making it perfect for higher volume home cooking or small restaurant.

Artisan Mini-Series

The Artisan Mini is perfect for the kitchen with a limited countertop and storage space. It is a shrunken-down version of the Artisan model with a 3.5-quart bowl and slightly less power (25-watts).

Classic/Deluxe Series

For something in-between, the standard Artisan series and the Mini lie the Classic and the Deluxe. These mixer series have the same overall tilt-head design, except with the Classic/Deluxe, you get a slightly larger bowl (4.5-quarts) and an in-between wattage of 275. Information about the Deluxe series on the Kitchenaid site is vague. The main difference that we can find between it and the Classic is that the Deluxe’s bowl has a handle, while the Classic bowl doesn’t.

NSF Certified Commercial Series

For the high-production mixing demands of commercial kitchens is the Kitchenaid commercial series. These mixers have a sizeable 8-quart capacity with a bowl-lift design. It also is equipped with Kitchenaid’s highest-powered motor (1.3 horsepower). These mixers are restaurant-ready since they meet all NSF requirements.

Pro-line Series

At a slightly lower price, you can get commercial-grade power in your kitchen with the Pro-line series. The Pro-line has a tilt-head design but matches the horsepower of the Commercial series and comes with a 7-quart bowl. The Pro-line is a beast of a unit and actually weighs one pound more than the Commercial Series but is around a quarter-inch smaller in dimensions.

Hand Mixer Series

Although hand mixers aren’t the same as their stand counterparts, they are in the same family. The Kitchenaid hand mixer series come in 5, 7, and 9-speed varieties. As you make your way up the hand mixer ladder, each model comes with more accessories. The 9-speed model includes an egg whisk, frother, and dough hooks.

Editors' Recommendations