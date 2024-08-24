 Skip to main content
Can you freeze bacon? How to keep your favorite breakfast meat tasting its best

How to store bacon — what you need to know

Bacon frying
Bacon is a breakfast staple that is too good to waste. If you’ve got bacon in your fridge that you know you won’t use in time for the expiration date, you might have wondered what the “kitchen laws” of freezing bacon are. Can you freeze bacon? The answer is yes, but there are a few things to know to keep your bacon as fresh as possible. Below, we’ll explain everything you need to know about freezing bacon before and after cooking and how to thaw bacon. With these tips and tricks, you’ll never let delicious bacon go to waste.

Can you freeze bacon before cooking?

Bacon
Once you’ve opened up a standard pack of bacon, it’s best to determine how much you think you’ll realistically use in the next week. According to the USDA, once you open up a pack of bacon, it can only be safely stored in the fridge for about one week. Your fridge should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit for the freshest bacon. If you don’t think you’ll use the whole pack of bacon in a week, set aside a portion to freeze immediately. Opened, uncooked bacon must be moved to the freezer immediately and not a few days after it’s been sitting in the fridge.

Proper storage in the freezer

Properly packing your bacon before moving it to the freezer will help keep it as fresh as possible (keeping your freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower). The best way to pack your bacon is using airtight freezer-seal bags or plastic wrap. Once frozen immediately after opening the package, bacon can last about one to three months (if packed properly). Although you may be able to store it longer safely, the flavor may begin to deteriorate if stored any longer than a few months. Since bacon has a high-fat content, any rancid flavor is a sign you should toss the bacon and not consume it. These same rules apply to turkey bacon as well.

Freezing cooked bacon

Crispy bacon
Instead of freezing a portion of uncooked bacon, you can also cook the entire pack of bacon immediately upon opening. Once bacon has been cooked, it can last up to five days when stored in your fridge. Not only does this ensure you don’t have any food waste, but it also makes it easy to meal-prep by cooking bacon in advance. Then, when you defrost your bacon, it’s already cooked- meaning fewer dishes and clean-up. Again, proper storage is key when freezing cooked bacon to ensure it comes out of the freezer, tasting just as delicious.

To properly pack cooked bacon for freezing, allow the bacon to fully cool before freezing. From here, place each slice of bacon between wax paper, folding each within a layer of the wax paper. You can use an airtight freezer bag or a freezer container to ensure no air gets in. Cooked bacon can remain in the freezer for about two to three months.

Ways to defrost bacon

Raw bacon
When you’re ready to use the bacon you’ve frozen, you’ll need to defrost it before cooking it. This can be done in a variety of different methods, depending on how much time you have and your taste preferences. The quickest way to defrost frozen bacon is in the microwave which can allow you to then cook your bacon right away. Although this method is fast, it’s not necessarily the best method if you like your bacon to have the perfect level of crispiness.

Another way to defrost your bacon is to move it to the fridge. Depending on how you’ve packed your bacon for storage, it can take some time to defrost in the fridge — so don’t expect to be able to use this bacon immediately. Once defrosted, this bacon can be safely stored in the fridge for up to five to seven days. You can also thaw bacon in the air fryer at 350℉ (180℃) for 4 minutes and then proceed to cook from there.

If you’re in a rush, you can also accelerate the thawing process by submerging sealed bacon in cold tap water, changing the water about every thirty minutes to keep the process moving. Using warm or hot water can increase the risk of food poisoning, so make sure the water you use to defrost is cold. Many people mistakenly leave the bacon out on the counter to defrost at room temperature. Although this may seem like the easiest method, it is not recommended in terms of food safety by the USDA. Bacon that has been sitting out on the counter for two hours or more should be trashed.

