 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to cook turkey bacon: 4 ways to cook to perfection

These cooking methods will get you delicious turkey bacon

By
turkey bacon
MSPhotographic / Shutterstock

Cooking eggs and bacon might seem like second nature, but knowing how to cook turkey bacon may come so naturally. Turkey bacon is a delicious and versatile substitute for regular bacon; which means you can substitute turkey bacon in any recipe or dish you’d normally use pork bacon in. From a BLT sandwich to a hearty Cobb salad, or on its own as part of a high-protein breakfast meal, there are endless options on what you can do with turkey bacon. But first and foremost, master how to cook turkey bacon with ease using these four trustworthy methods.

Why use turkey bacon

turkey bacon in a pan
Elena Veselova / Shutterstock

Traditional pork bacon is quite high in fat, with 22 grams of fat per 2-ounce serving. On the other hand, turkey bacon contains only a fraction of the fat and calories, with only 14 grams of fat per 2-ounce serving. Switching to turkey bacon is a smart choice as part of a calorie-cut, low-fat, or high-protein diet.

Recommended Videos

With more protein and less fat per serving, turkey bacon makes a solid breakfast side dish or ingredient for lunches to help you achieve your weight loss goals too. When shopping for turkey bacon, look for “nitrite-free” (such as in Applegate Farms products) which means the meat does not contain a preservative known as sodium nitrite.

Related

How to cook turkey bacon

Big breakfast with bacon, bagels and scrambled eggs on the table overhead
fahrwasser / Adobe Stock

Deciding how to cook turkey bacon ultimately depends on your personal preference, the tools available to you, how much time you have, and how you like to enjoy your turkey bacon. There’s no “right or wrong” way to cook turkey bacon, but it might take some experimentation until you find the method you like best. Below, explore 4 different methods to cook turkey bacon to perfection.

Air fryer method

Cooking turkey bacon in the air fryer is one of the simplest, mess-free methods for reliable, crunchy turkey bacon. This method will work whether you have an air fryer basket, tray, or a built-in air fryer feature as part of an oven. The air fryer method is fast and efficient, ideal for when you need a quick meal. To cook turkey bacon in the oven:

  1. Preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees.
  2. Line up turkey bacon side by side without overlapping pieces. For smaller air fryers, you may need to do two rounds to cook the desired amount of turkey bacon.
  3. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes at 400 degrees, flipping halfway.
  4. Remove and enjoy!

Note: Some air fryers are more powerful than others. If your air fryer is especially efficient, you may need to reduce the temperature slightly. Turkey bacon tends to be chewier than pork bacon, so you don’t want to overcook it!

Oven-baked method

If you don’t have an air fryer, turkey bacon can be cooked similarly in a standard oven. Cooking turkey bacon on a lined baking sheet requires minimal to no clean-up, making it an excellent option if you’re looking for a hassle-free method. To cook turkey bacon in the oven:

  1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil.
  3. Lay turkey bacon flat, side by side without overlapping on the baking sheet.
  4. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, depending on desired crispiness.

Pan/stove method

Cooking bacon on the stove in a standard pan is the most commonly used method (and probably the method your grandparents still use). This tried-and-true method allows you to have more control over the cooking process than the air-fryer or oven-baked methods. In turn, this ensures you’re left with that “just right” crispiness you’re looking for. However, this method does mean more clean-up than other methods and a more time-consuming process. To cook turkey bacon on the stove:

  1. Heat a non-stick skillet to medium heat.
  2. Arrange turkey bacon slices one by one, without overlapping.
  3. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, then flip and repeat for another 2 to 3 minutes on the other side.
  4. Drain the bacon and blot extra fat with a paper towel (optional).
  5. Enjoy!

Microwave method

If you’re really in a rush, you can also cook turkey bacon in the microwave. Ideal for those busy mornings, turkey bacon can be cooked in the microwave in just two minutes. Here’s how:

  1. Place turkey bacon slices in a single layer atop a paper towel and place on a microwave-safe plate.
  2. Microwave for two minutes. Some microwaves may require an additional minute to achieve the desired crispiness.
  3. Enjoy!

Note: Although this method is quick and easy, it might not be the best method if you prefer your turkey bacon to get extra crispy. For crispier turkey bacon, we recommend the air fryer method instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
The 2-ingredient greyhound cocktail is perfect for summer gatherings
Fresh, refreshing, and loaded with citrus. What's not to love?
Closeup glass of greyhound cocktail decorated with grapefruit at bright bar counter background.

When it comes to classic cocktails, everyone knows the iconic Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and of course the Margarita. These are timeless drinks that have never seemed to fade from bar-goers' collective thoughts. But some drinks aren’t so lucky. And it’s not that they disappeared completely, they just never got the love of some of the big-name drinks. A prime example is the Greyhound.

Not only is it refreshing and citrusy, but it’s extremely easy to make. That’s because this drink doesn’t have a half dozen ingredients with muddled fruit, herbs, sugar, and other random things. It’s only made with two ingredients. Gin or vodka and fresh grapefruit juice. Really, that’s it. The result is a fresh, tart, grapefruit-filled drink you’ll want to sip all summer long. You likely already enjoy a grapefruit-driven Paloma. Why not try a Greyhound?
When was it created?

Read more
How to reheat pasta so that the leftovers taste just as good
Reheating your pasta so it's as good as it was the first time around
Red pasta noodles

Pasta is a staple food for virtually every culture around the world. It comes in all shapes and sizes, and it can be made from eggs, flour, rice, beans, and a variety of other grains. For all these reasons, and the fact that it's both extremely versatile and incredibly delicious, it's one of the most beloved foods in the world.

And it just so happens that it's pretty fun and surprisingly easy to make at home from scratch. All you need is a few pasta-making accessories for your kitchen. Pasta is delicious on its own, or you can complement it with any number of different pasta sauces. Pasta is the type of food that's so good you want to make a lot of it at once, so you have some leftovers for another meal or two.

Read more
How long is cut watermelon good for? Learn how to make this summer fruit last
Watermelon is a summer staple — here's how to make it last
Sliced watermelon in a pile.

Watermelon is the fruit of the summer, bursting with refreshing juiciness and a lightly sweet flavor. This summer fruit is most popular between May and September and makes the perfect pairing for cookouts, summer parties, or even as just a refreshing, healthy snack. Due to the high water content of watermelon, which makes up about 90% of its ingredients, proper storage of watermelon is essential to keep it long-lasting and fresh. But how long is cut watermelon good for, and how should you store it? Learn everything you need to know to help you get the most shelf life out of your watermelon this summer.

How long is cut watermelon good for?

Read more