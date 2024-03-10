There's nothing better than bacon. Or is there?

Love him or hate him, Bobby Flay is one of the biggest celebrity chefs in the world, and he’s probably taught us all a thing or two about cooking. I remember being in culinary school and the instructor asking a fellow student why he’d chosen to enroll. My eager classmate had a two-word reply, “Bobby Flay.” Admittedly, his response warranted a few eye-rolls around the room, but the guy was passionate about cooking because of Flay, and there’s something wonderful in that. And according to Facebook, that old classmate of mine is now an executive chef at a fantastic San Francisco restaurant. So, thanks, Bobby.

If you can get over the haughtiness, Bobby Flay is a tremendously talented chef, in part due to his ability to give ordinary dishes a special touch. He has a gift for adding unexpected ingredients that transform a dish completely or giving a new spin to a cooking technique that turns out to be a total game-changer. According to a recent TikTok video, the Iron Chef’s desire to be different translates to his breakfast table as well. While bacon and eggs are the quintessential American breakfast pairing, Flay prefers an alternative to bacon – pan-fried prosciutto. Yum.

Recommended Videos

The video is a simple tutorial for a quick breakfast sandwich, mainly focused on how to scramble eggs. But in the first few seconds, Flay slides a few slices of beautiful prosciutto into the pan to crisp in lieu of the more traditional American choice, bacon.

Why is prosciutto better than bacon?

In the video, Flay explains that as the prosciutto cools, it will become crisp and delicious, which is what makes it a perfect choice for a breakfast sandwich like the one he’s preparing.

While we may be used to seeing this gorgeously cured meat sitting upon a charcuterie platter nestled amongst cheeses and nuts, prosciutto is actually perfect for cooked dishes as well. As Flay mentions, it fries beautifully, giving a crackly, thin crispness that bacon doesn’t give. Bacon is also far fattier than prosciutto, which – don’t get us wrong – is absolutely delicious but not necessarily the best option for a light meal on the go. Prosciutto offers that same deliciously salty, meaty flavor but without the added fat.

Of course, prosciutto is far more versatile than bacon, as well. If you’re short on time, you may even choose to skip the frying altogether and simply layer the prosciutto onto your breakfast (or any variety) sandwich straight from its package. In our opinion, this will always be the most classic, most delicious way to enjoy prosciutto in all its silky, tender glory. But, thanks to Bobby Flay, now we have a few more breakfast ideas.

Editors' Recommendations