 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Clams vs mussels: The differences explained

These two delicious ingredients are more different than you think

Lindsay Parrill
By

Seafood pasta

For whatever reason, shellfish has a rather high-maintenance reputation. Perhaps it’s simply the lack of familiarity in many American households. Clams and mussels are indeed a delicious indulgence when dining out, but they are not necessarily a staple of weeknight dinners at home—at least, not necessarily in non-coastal states. Salmon or shrimp may be the fish that grace our tables on seafood night, but seldom mussels or clams. This may be because shellfish can be tricky and unfamiliar.

The truth is that both clams and mussels are impressive, delicious ingredients that are truly easy to prepare in a variety of ways. Whether steamed, broiled, baked, sauteed, or grilled, these beautifully briney little mollusks make for meals that feel elegant and sophisticated but with very little effort and usually a relatively small price tag. But what’s the difference between these two shellfish, and how are they best used in your dishes at home?

Recommended Videos

Clams vs mussels: Similarities and differences

Seafood pasta
Sarda Bamberg/Pexels

There are certainly many similarities between these two seafood favorites, enough so that they’re commonly confused. Along with oysters and scallops, both clams and mussels are bivalve mollusks that have a soft body resting inside a two-part hinged shell. Both cook quickly, popping open to signal that they are cooked and ready to eat. (It’s important to note that clams or mussels that fail to open in the cooking process should be discarded as this is an indicator that they have died prior to cooking and may lead to food poisoning.) Both clams and mussels are popular choices in seafood pasta, soups, baked preparations, as well as steamed and sauteed dishes.

Related

While both clams and mussels are deliciously briney shellfish that make for beautiful seafood dishes, there are many differences between the two that distinguish each in appearance and flavor. Clams tend to be shorter and more oval-shaped—think of a typical “seashell” shape, and it’s more than likely a clamshell that comes to mind. Depending on the type, clams range in color from white to brown to grey.

Mussels are more whimsical in appearance, with a more oblong shape and often a deep purple to blackish hue to their shells. They also have one unique characteristic that clams lack—beards. The “beards” on mussels are clumps of thin fibers that mussels use to adhere themselves to rocks or other surfaces. It is important to remove these beards with a simple tug before cooking.

While comparable in taste, each of these shellfish brings its own unique culinary characteristics to the table. Clams tend to have a more potent, briny seafood flavor with a bit more texture to their chew. Mussels, on the other hand, are milder, slightly sweeter, and creamier in texture.

Types of clams

Clams
GonzaKnox/Pixabay

While there are thousands of different varieties of clam worldwide, these are a few of the most common you’ll likely find in your local grocery store or fish market.

Steamer clams

“Steamers” are also known as soft-shell clams, as their shells are more fragile than those of other varieties. They are easy to find and absolutely delicious, simply steamed in white wine.

Manila clams

Popular in both Asian and Western cooking, manila clams are small and sweet, perfect for pasta and soups.

Quahog clams

So much more than just a Family Guy punchline, Quahog clams are actually a series of clams that include varieties such as countneck, littleneck, cherrystone, and chowder clams, designated according to their size. These versatile clams have a sweet, mild flavor with a perfect balance of brine.

Razor clams

These (almost comically phallic) clams are long, narrow, and beefier than many other clam varieties. Because of their meatier consistency, they’re often used in fried preparations.

Types of mussels

Mussels
cottonbro studio/Pexels

As with clams, the variety of mussels is immense. However, these are the most commonly eaten and easy-to-find varieties in the United States.

Blue mussels

Blue mussels are the most commonly consumed mussels in the United States, found in New England and off the West Coast. This deliciously sweet variety is extremely diverse and can be enjoyed in many ways. Our favorite preparation is steamed and served atop a bed of spaghetti squash.

Mediterranean mussels

Slightly larger than blue mussels, this particular variety comes from the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts of Europe. Because of their larger size, this variety is often served smoked or broiled but is also excellent when simply steamed.

New Zealand Green-Lipped mussels

Also known as simply the New Zealand mussel, this variety is larger than others and has a gorgeously green rim along the outside of its shell. These mussels are known for being plump and sweet and are absolutely delectable in just about any preparation.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
The Native American cuisine movement is on the rise
The vitality of Native cuisine
Chef Jack Strong.

Native American cuisine and indigenous food predate any food trend we know by a long shot. Tribes from coast to coast have created culinary styles over thousands of years, utilizing the ingredients that surround them and tried and true cooking techniques. Today, as indigenous peoples rightfully look to reclaim their seat at the table, we're seeing a rise in Native American cuisine and an entire movement around first foods.

Jack Strong is the executive chef at The Allison Inn & Spa, a luxury resort in the heart of Willamette Valley wine country. The restaurant is known for taking advantage of the many incredible ingredients that thrive in the region. He grew up in Oregon and is a member of the Siletz tribe, touting more than three decades of professional cooking experience to his name. He's one of relatively few native chefs, but the indigenous food movement is working to change that. After all, a culinary landscape that does not accurately reflect its community or historical context is a faulty one at best.

Read more
What is a barrique? Exploring wine’s most popular barrel size
Learn about these wooden vessels made famous by vintners in Bordeaux
Wine barrel barrique

Walk into any winery on planet Earth and you’re sure to run into a barrel or two. Most commonly, these barrels are barriques, the wooden vessels made famous by vintners in Bordeaux and known for their ability to gently bring a wine from fermented juice to something well integrated and special.
Think of the barrique as the most common size of wooden barrel out there. It holds 225 liters, or about 59 gallons, making it immensely heavy when full (over 500 pounds). Yet, thanks to barrel racks and forklifts, it can be stacked elegantly in cellar spaces and climbed upon by intrepid cellar hands carrying out their day-to-day winemaking tasks.

The barrique basics

Read more
Here’s how to crawfish boil the right way (and everything else there is to know about crawfish)
Crawfish is a Southern staple and in season right now. Here's how to properly prepare this seafood
A southern Crawfish plate

Crawfish, crayfish, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, yabbies, or mudbugs -- whatever you call them, one thing remains the same: They're delicious. That is; when they're prepared correctly. If you live above the Mason-Dixon line, you may not have heard of any of these cousins to the lobster, and that's totally normal. Crawfish are everywhere, but the vast majority of the world's eating crayfish come from Louisiana (around 95%).

The end of March to early June is prime crayfish season (when they grow to be the largest). That's why crawfish boils are common around the middle of spring to early summer. Despite being at their largest around this time, they're still pretty small. A jumbo crayfish will provide about as much meat as an average-sized shrimp. So, after you learn how to eat crawfish, you're going to need to eat a lot -- we suggest around 3 to 5 pounds per person. This seems like a ton, but you have to remember that these little buggers are mostly shell. And the secret of a good crawfish boil is to not overcook them, or the meat becomes tough.

Read more