 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Turn leftover salmon into this delicious pasta dish

Leftover salmon? Turn it into this gorgeous pasta dish in minutes.

Lindsay Parrill
By
Salmon pasta
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

Sometimes, the best dishes are born from a place of desperation. Those moments when lunchtime rolls around, and you find yourself hangry with nothing but leftovers in the fridge. Leftovers you have no interest in eating for the third day in a row. But, in the interest of frugality and prudence, you decide to eat them anyway. But then, a stroke of creativity hits and you wonder if you can somehow transform that humdrum piece of leftover salmon into something rich, velvety, creamy, and wonderful. It turns out, you absolutely can. Because those are the exact circumstances under which this salmon pasta recipe was born.

What to do with leftover salmon can be a tricky thing, but if you happen to find yourself with a makeshift foil packet full of this incredibly versatile and delicious fish, all you need are a few added pantry ingredients to make yourself a rich salmon pasta dish that’s ready to satisfy, and impress. This is a salmon recipe perfect for your leftover.

Salmon pasta
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

Salmon pasta primavera in lemon garlic cream sauce recipe

Ingredients

  • 6-8 oz. cooked salmon (if you have raw salmon on hand, simply bake on a sheet tray at 400 degrees for 10-14 minutes, seasoned with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a hint of cayenne pepper)
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
  • 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • Juice from half a lemon
  • 4-6 asparagus spears, chopped
  • 3/4 cup frozen peas
  • 8 ounces spaghetti
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Recommended Videos

Method

  1. Put a large pot of salted water on the stove to boil. Cook the spaghetti. About two minutes before the pasta is ready, add the asparagus and frozen peas to the pasta water. Continue to cook for two minutes, and drain.
  2. While the pasta is cooking, shred salmon into flakes using two forks, and set aside.
  3. Melt butter in a large pan and sauté onions on medium-high heat until onions are translucent. Add garlic and continue to cook until onions are caramelized, and garlic is just slightly golden.
  4. Add flour to onion and garlic, and stir until flour is incorporated.
  5. Add heavy cream to the pan and reduce heat to low, stirring until the sauce thickens. Season with red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, and lemon juice.
  6. Pour cooked pasta, asparagus, and pea combo into the saucepan and cook for a minute to combine the sauce and pasta. Add shredded salmon, and stir gently to combine.
Leftover salmon in foil
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

Salmon pasta tips and tricks:

  • This dish is completely customizable to your own personal tastes. Chances are, any protein you have in the fridge would work beautifully. No salmon? Try some leftover rotisserie chicken or pork tenderloin.
  • Because this is a time-saving meal, we’ve skipped the shocking of the vegetables in this particular dish. But of course, if you’d like to maintain a vibrant green color in your vegetables, a plunge in ice water after cooking will help to do that.
  • This recipe calls for caramelized onions, but if you prefer them to taste less sweet, you needn’t take them all the way to the point of caramelization.

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
These are the 6 best picnic recipes for a crowd
No matter the size of your outdoor gathering, these recipes will make everyone happy
People gathered around outdoor table at night

Warmer weather means long days at the park, sunset boating on the lake, lazy Sundays relaxing poolside, and beautiful hilltop hikes with family and friends. And of course, delicious food. No matter how you and your loved ones care to celebrate the sunshine, eating outdoors comes with the summertime territory.
So before you stop at your local convenience store for chips and mini donuts, consider making your day outside all the more memorable by packing a homemade picnic for your party. It's easier than you think to prepare delicious, summertime dishes for all of your friends and family, no matter the size.
So grab a big blanket, a cute wicker basket, and a crowd of your favorite people. Because things are about to get tasty.

What do you serve for a picnic crowd?
While there are many delicious picnic food options, it's great to find dishes that can be scaled up for a more sizable gathering. We've all seen it happen. Maybe mom invites a grandparent or two to a small backyard picnic. Then Grandma invites some aunts and uncles. Uncle Dave brings along his kids. Add on a school friend or two post-soccer practice, and before you know it, you're hosting a full-scale backyard blowout! It's best to be prepared.

Read more
The 13 best canned salmon brands for a healthy, easy meal
Craving something healthy and easy to prepare? Canned salmon is the way to go
Open tin can, canned salmon, on wooden background, top view

If there’s one healthy food that most people wish they’d eat more of, it's salmon. And while you shouldn't ignore the merits of a perfectly cooked fresh salmon from your local fishmonger, sometimes life gets in the way. But there's hope for your palate, your wallet, and your waistline, and it comes in a can. Canned salmon is an easy and affordable solution that takes cooking out of the equation, but still delivers the same delicious flavors and nutritional value of fresh fish.

No need to spend hours in the kitchen when you can get all the benefits of salmon right out of the cupboard. You get to enjoy the same rich flavors and nutritional value with none of the work and, if you're really in a rush, none of the dishes. Mealtime has never been easier than this. Whether you’re making a quick salad for lunch or savory tacos for dinner, canned salmon is the better protein choice for health-conscious home chefs who also care about the environment. With today’s sustainable fishing methods, making the right decision is easier than ever. Save time, satisfy your hunger, and support your healthy lifestyle with the best canned salmon for your kitchen.

Read more
These unique summer cocktails each offer a refreshing twist you’ll love
Need a great cocktail for the core of summer? Here are 12 ideal options.
best summer cocktails in a row

Summer stands for fun, from vacations to meandering Vespa rides. To keep the carefree and celebratory spirit alive all season long, we suggest some quality cocktails.

The merits of summer cocktails are many. First, they cool you off during the hottest portion of the year. Secondly, they tend to incorporate seasonal ingredients that are tasting at their best right this instant. Lastly, they're just fun to make, whether you're hosting a backyard party or just looking to tip a cap to happy hour on your lonesome.

Read more