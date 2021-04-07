A Guide to Fruits and Vegetables In Season in Spring

Eating in season is the best way to enjoy the freshest and most sustainable foods the Earth has to offer. Not only is seasonal eating a great way to support your local farming community but it is also more cost-effective and environmentally friendly since it requires less transportation of goods to market.

The spring months of March, April, and May are an amazing time for all things green. Popular veggies like arugula and carrots are harvested now and fruits like strawberries and apricots are ripe for the picking. While most animal proteins tend to have less of a seasonal shelf life, it helps to be conscious of which meats and fish are at their peak at this time of the year.

While it’s common to be able to acquire most items year-round, these are often not as fresh or affordable compared to when in season for your region. As a new season begins now is a great time to check out your local farmers’ market to try some of the fresh and nutritious produce the crops in your area have to offer.

To help you while you shop, we’ve put together a guide to the most common fruits and vegetables in season this spring!

Spring Fruits

Rhubarb

These bright red stalks are one of the first fruits of spring.

Grapefruit

While other citruses are reaching the end of their peak season, grapefruits tend to be juicier and sweeter during the spring months.

Kiwis

In warmer areas, these are harvested in late winter and available in early spring.

Kumquats

These are best when firm and bright orange in color as found in spring.

Mango

The majority of this tropical fruit is sent to the United States in spring.

Pineapple

The sweetest pineapples are in their prime beginning in March.

Apricots

These are ripest toward the end of spring.

Strawberries

Peak season begins in April for the juiciest berries.

Spring Vegetables

Asparagus

One of spring’s first sprouts, asparagus is the cheapest and most flavorful in season.

Artichokes

While also a winter harvest, the largest and meatiest artichokes are in spring.

Spinach

While easily available year-round, it’s often harvested early in the spring through the summer season.

Carrots

Another veggie that is synonymous with spring, carrots begin their season in late March.

Arugula

This season is the best for wild arugula.

Spring Garlic

This young garlic is found in early spring before the regular garlic season.

Spring Onions

These small onions are named after their harvest season.

Foraged Greens

Wild mushrooms like morels and wild greens like ramps, nettles, and fiddleheads are free growing in the spring months.

Herbs

Most herbs are fresh now but especially parsley, chives, and dill.

Peas

All varieties ( garden, snap, snow) are in abundance all spring.

Radishes

The sweetest and crunchies are found in the spring.

Turnips

The brightest colored and sweetest flavored turnips come into season late spring.

Spring Meat and Fish

Lamb

The most tender and flavorful lamb is said to come from those harvested in late spring.

Crab

Fishing for popular the Chesapeake Bay blue crabs typically begins in April.

Tuna

Early spring is the beginning of the yellowfin tuna season along the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Trout

Natural-caught trout are in season in the spring.

