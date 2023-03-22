 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

California has canceled salmon season — here’s why that matters

After years of drought finally fade, Californians are hit with yet another devastating problem

Lindsay Parrill
By

For most Californians currently getting pummeled by atmospheric rivers of rain, it’s hard to believe there could possibly still be effects of a drought that, right about now, seems like a distant memory. USA Today reports that after all of the recent California storms, data reveals that parts of California are 200% over the historical average for rainfall year to date.

In fact, after decades of California’s uncomfortable parch, only 36% of the state is still in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. And while this is obviously welcome news after such a difficult period, there is, of course, a chain reaction after such drastic dryness. One of those reactions is that California has had to cancel its 2023 ocean salmon fishing season.

Related Videos

Due to the drought, salmon populations have decreased significantly. In 2022, of the 196,000 Chinook salmon expected, only 60,000 adults returned to the Sacramento River to spawn. According to the fish and wildlife department, this was dangerously close to a record low for the area.

Public Domain Images/Pixabay

As a result, the state has teamed up with the National Marine Fisheries Service, including state agencies in Oregon, to ban salmon fishing along the coast from Cape Falcon, Oregon, to the U.S./Mexico border. The ban will run until May 15, and could potentially last through April 2024.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Salmon fishing was also banned due to drought during the 2008/2009 season. And while the ban did increase the salmon population, it also resulted in what NOAA called a “collapse of the salmon fishery.” According to their research, the 2008 ban forced 1,200 fishing boats to stay in port, and as many as 23,000 jobs were lost. The salmon fishing industry is one upon which tens of thousands of Californians depend, and another ban could result in an absolutely devastating loss.

In the meantime, you’re likely to see higher-priced salmon dishes when you go out to eat (or other fish entirely) — and it’s probably a good time to perfect your cooking skills when it comes to salmon alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
There’s a surprising link between politics, keto and vegan diets
What do your politics and your diet have in common? A lot, evidently
A bird's eye view of healthy foods on a table.

We're about a month into 2023, which means that for most of us, those "get fit"  New Year's resolutions are all but distant, hazy, hopeful memories. It's okay. They were made with glittery optimism and joyful tears amidst our nearest and dearest while we flooded ourselves with champagne, and we're all guilty of falling into the magical Pollyannaism of it all. But now that the twinkling lights have come down and our once-merry Christmas trees now line the curb for trash pickup day, most of us are back to reality. A reality that's probably still full of pizza and donuts, despite our best intentions.

But if you're one of the disciplined few, one of the stoic soldiers who made it past the first two weeks of January without a Big Mac, it turns out that where you live — and even your political affiliation —  may have a lot to do with which diet you're sticking to.

Read more
Here’s what drinks pros have learned from Dry January
How do you extend Dry January all year long? We got some advice from the pros
A pair of mocktails.

A new year is upon us and for a lot of people, that means new healthy habits. It might mean a new diet, pre-bedtime sleep ritual, or cutting back on the booze. Often, the plusses of these lifestyle changes are so significant that you hope to continue them well beyond just January.

There are lots of sober curious people looking to take the merits of Dry January all the way through 2023. But it's not easy, especially with our favorite bars back open, friends always looking for an excuse to get out, and some really good cocktails in the mix. So we solicited some advice from drinks industry pros who've done the Dry January thing and learned from it. Here's some of that valuable wisdom, passed on to the new, 2023 version of you.

Read more
The experts weigh in: Why the alcohol you use in mixed drinks matters
Pricier doesn't always equal better in the world of mixed drinks
String of Hearts cocktail.

We all love a good cocktail. Learning how to craft the perfect drink is arguably one of the most important skills one can master as a good host. For if you've accomplished this, you've given yourself the keys to a plethora of social possibilities. Transform a dreary party into a lively soiree with a few rattles of that cocktail shaker. Seduce a date with your Bond-like martini skills. Help a friend decompress after a hard day by making him a hell of an old fashioned, the most comforting of all cocktails.

It turns out that it's not just mastering the art of mixology that's key, but also knowing your alcohol. A poor-quality bottle of liquor is going to ruin not only the drink you've so sexily shaken, but also the mood you're trying to create.

Read more