 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This fish cooking trick gives you perfect crispy skin without messing up the pan

How to cook fish: The secret is something you probably already have in your pantry

Lindsay Parrill
By

Fish is one of those foods that a lot of us don’t often cook at home. It’s finicky, sometimes tricky to get just right, and often sticks in a way that makes you want to just throw the damned pan in the garbage can instead of the sink for two days of soaking. If these frustrations are familiar to you, take a deep breath. We’re here with a solution.

This clever little hack from ChefSteps is here to save your cookware and your sanity with just one quick and easy addition to your fish cooking process — parchment paper. Parchment paper, that humble little sheet that helps your cookies bake perfectly, can also save your pans from a sticky fish fiasco.

How to cook fish with perfectly crispy skin and zero frustrating clean-up

ChefSteps

(From ChefSteps)

  1. Cut a section of parchment that’s slightly larger than your piece of fish.
  2. In a large enough pan to fit the paper completely, heat a small amount (less than a teaspoon) of oil.
  3. Place the piece of parchment atop the heated oil, pressing to the bottom of the pan so that it lies flat.
  4. Add another small amount of oil to the top of the parchment and continue to heat the pan and paper.
  5. Place the fish fillet on top of the parchment, skin-side down, and press gently with a spatula for about 30 seconds so that the fish doesn’t seize up.
  6. Continue to cook until the skin on the bottom is golden and the flesh of the fish is cooked about 3/4 of the way through.
  7. Turn off the heat, and carefully flip the fish so that the other side can finish cooking.
  8. Voila! Perfectly cooked fish with beautifully crisped skin. Best of all – no nightmarish cleanup when the meal is over.

Parchment paper fish tips and tricks

  • Cooking the fish mostly on one side and then flipping just to finish is called “unilateral cooking.” This cooking method ensures a gorgeously brown crispy skin, and yet a delicate and flaky fish.
  • This method works much better for fish than a nonstick pan because it creates a better sear. Nonstick pans are infamously poor at crisping food because, on most non-stick surfaces, fat beads up rather than spreading out to the entire surface of your food. This doesn’t happen with parchment paper.
  • Always pat dry your meats (not just fish) before cooking. Wiping away excess moisture will also help with browning and even cooking.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
These 9 foods will boost immunity naturally with zinc
Zinc is a crucial part of a healthy immune system. Get your fix with these foods
Amber Sayer
By Amber Sayer
March 8, 2023
Meat and poultry served on a chopping board.

When most people focus on eating well, they focus on the overall diet and large macronutrients like protein, fat, and carbohydrates. However, depending on the foods you gravitate toward and how varied your diet is, it’s still quite possible to have deficiencies in certain micronutrients—the key vitamins and minerals your body needs for optimal health and function—such as zinc.

Zinc deficiencies are particularly common in vegans and vegetarians, but many people would benefit from increasing their dietary intake of this immune-supportive mineral. As an essential mineral, zinc must be consumed through the diet because the body cannot manufacture it endogenously. Moreover, zinc is a necessary component of over 300 enzymes in the body. It is heavily involved in immune support, wound healing, building DNA and biological proteins, smell, taste, and fertility. Foods high in zinc, such as oysters, are also great foods to help prevent hair loss, as zinc plays a key role in protein production and hair follicle cell differentiation.

Read more
This is how to mix cocktails with honey for a flavorful drink
Honey is a great way to add a little sweetness and texture to a cocktail. Here's how to mix with the stuff.
Mark Stock
By Mark Stock
March 7, 2023
Buckwheat Honey Old Fashioned on table.

Like tasty maple syrup or demerara, honey is a great cocktail ingredient that can impart flavor and sweetness. With much more character than, say, simple syrup, honey can improve drinks across the board, from a steaming Hot Toddy to a Bee's Knees cocktail.

We like a nice dose of honey in everything from a great hot cocktail to a classic bourbon creation like an Old Fashioned. But not just any honey will do and, often, you don't just want to throw it in last minute. Instead, honey can be prepped a bit so it can enter a drink seamlessly. Moreover, you can source some delicious higher-end honey that will offer lovely floral components and easy-to-mix-with flavors. Here's how to mix cocktails with honey.

Read more
The ultimate guide to world-class seafood paella, according to an executive chef
Chef Miguel Molina of La Pulperia NYC shares his culinary insight on the perfect seafood paella
Hunter Lu
By Hunter Lu
March 7, 2023
Paella from La Pulperia.

Perfectly al-dente rice flush with fresh shellfish, a properly made seafood paella is one of the greatest foods in the world. This delicacy from Valencia, Spain, is the perfect dish for a festive gathering, a fun family meal, or a romantic dinner for two. While it can be made with poultry and game meat in Spain, some of the most popular versions of paella often lean heavily into seafood.

At La Pulperia, a pan-Latin American restaurant in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, they've mastered the seafood paella. Executive Chef Miguel Molina is a native of Guerrero, Mexico, and is lending his creativity and culinary background to the restaurant menu, which includes a stellar paella made with black squid ink. The food here is a blend of cultures, combining influences from Latin and South American countries like Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, creating totally distinctive flavor combinations. So what better guide is there to help us on the journey of making a world-class paella?
The foundation: The rice
Octopus paella from La Pulperia in NYC.

Read more