 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Forget cream or sugar: You should add salt to your coffee

Cut the bitterness of your brew with this simple trick

Lindsay Parrill
By
Two hands together holding a bunch of whole coffee beans.
Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Love them or hate them, there seems to always be a new coffee trend. At the risk of sounding ancient, before Starbucks came along, people took their coffee either black or with some mixture of cream and/or sugar. That was it. There were no Fraps or triple whip extra shot, drizzle of confusion concoctions. There was coffee. Its sole purpose was to wake you up in the morning, not to act as a prop in Instagram selfies with stupid captions like, “Coffee is my love language.”

Now, there seems to be a movement happening to get back to the basics, and some people are embracing simpler pleasures. Pleasures like deliciously rich, home-brewed coffee that has no idea what a Hibiscus Refresher is.

Recommended Videos

With that said, sometimes, sometimes, coffee trends are beneficial. A piece of information comes along that doesn’t necessarily fall into the “trend” category, but is a new way to enjoy a classic. Something that actually improves coffee, and doesn’t just slap some glitter on a fancy cup. In this case, that new piece of information comes in the form of an ingredient so ordinary, one could hardly call it trendy. The new, hip trend? Adding salt to coffee.

Small coffee cup and saucer

What does salt do to your coffee?

Salt is notorious for adding flavor to food, and yes, drinks, but it does so much more than that. When added to coffee, for example, salt doesn’t make the coffee taste “salty.” In this case, it takes the bitterness from the brew, and brings out the natural sweetness of the coffee beans.

Celebrity Chef and Food Scientist, Alton Brown, featured this little trick on an episode of his show, Good Eats, back in 2009. In explaining how to make coffee less bitter, he said that you should add a half of a teaspoon of salt to every cup of water and two teaspoons of coffee grounds. Not only will this trick cut the bitterness of the brew, but it will also make the coffee’s flavor smoother and richer.

And while Brown may have been one of the first to discuss this coffee trick on TV, this tasty phenomenon is hardly a new one. In other parts of the world, such as Northern Scandinavia and Taiwan, brewing coffee with salt is as ordinary as spreading butter on toast.

So while we may be hearing a lot about salted coffee at the moment, the truth is, the secret’s been out for a while. But unlike adding olive oil or butter to your coffee, this new trend doesn’t seem to be a trend at all, but an instant classic that’s here to stay.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Hawaiian coffee is about more than just great Kona beans
Hawaiian coffee is one of our nation's coolest anomalies
A cup of coffee from Big Island Coffee.

There's nowhere like Hawaii. That goes for everything from unbelievable National Parks and coastlines to culture, traditional and modern cuisine, and drinks. Coffee enthusiasts revere the archipelago, the only place in the U.S. where world-renowned coffee is grown and roasted. Most of us have heard of Kona coffee. The drier, western side of the Big Island is responsible for some truly special beans, yielding impossibly smooth coffee. But Hawaiian coffee comes from many regions, as the crop thrives throughout the islands, offering different styles and tastes in America's only coffee-growing area.

Thanks to favorable climates, incredible soil, a push for sustainability, and related tourism, Hawaiian coffee is arguably in its best form yet. When people talk about the best coffee on the planet, the Rainbow State is often mentioned, and for good reason. We talked to a few Kona coffee purveyors to get a better sense of what's happening across the Pacific.
The Kona effect
Kelleigh Stewart is the CEO and founder of Big Island Coffee Roasters. She says genuine 100% Kona coffee is lauded for its rarity, smooth and sweet flavor, and relative freshness. "The most commonly grown variety in the Kona region is Typica, which is a smooth, chocolatey, nutty, and floral coffee with light fruit notes," Stewart says.

Read more
The FDA is changing its stance on salt substitutes — here’s what a dietitian says you should know
How to reduce your salt intake
Salt with a wooden spoon

If there's one "secret" ingredient that makes anything taste more delicious, it's salt, of course. Well, salt or butter. Usually both. No dish is complete without this miraculous little mineral. After all, where would our French fries, our crispy bacon, our nuts, or deli meats be without salt? And those are just the obvious foods we know and love for their salty goodness.

When you take into account the flavor miracle that salt works on all food, bringing out all of an ingredient's other features like sweetness and tartness, there really isn't anything this little chemical can't do. At least when it comes to flavor. Unfortunately, when it comes to health, salt's positive attributes fall a bit short.

Read more
These are the 10 most important cooking skills everyone should know
Stay sharp (and well fed) with these crucial cooking tips
Chopping onions

We all have different passions and talents, and that's a beautiful thing. Some of us are incredible athletes, entrepreneurs, or investors. Some of us have spent our adult lives learning several languages or have learned how to fly airplanes or design skyscrapers. And then there are those of us who've dedicated our careers and our love to food. Some of us feel like kids at Disneyland when walking into a grocery store with a menu to plan. And while we're certainly not the ones to build you a house or plan your retirement, what we can offer is, arguably, even better, which is learning to cook.
While Uber Eats and DoorDash are life-saving options some days, learning a few basic kitchen techniques is a pretty important life skill. Knowing what you're doing in the kitchen is one of the sexiest things you can master, so even if you have no interest in using your oven for anything but storage, know that being a good cook, if nothing else, is pretty hot.
Of course, not everyone is cut out to be the next Wolfgang Puck or Julia Child. We don't all have the desire to spend hours in the kitchen, elbow deep in bacon fat or frosting, whipping up the newest culinary TikTok trend. But eating, cooking, drinking, and celebrating life with these things is beautiful. And with a little patience, simple cooking know-how can evolve into a lifelong passion.
And if not, it's always good to know how to bake a potato. So listen up.

1. How to hold a knife
Holding a knife properly when you're cooking is arguably the most important skill one can master in the kitchen. There are several reasons for this. Firstly, you're much more likely to avoid an injury. A proper hold on your knife will also mean more efficiency and speed when chopping ingredients and more aesthetically-pleasing cuts.

Read more